Amazon Prime Video App Launches on Apple TV (slashdot.org) 76
Six months after Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Amazon's Prime Video service would be coming to Apple TV, the much anticipated on-demand video streaming service has arrived on tvOS. Similar to other versions of Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app allows Prime subscribers to sign into their accounts and watch Amazon Prime exclusive TV series, as well as browse a collection of movies.
And yet we still can't watch Amazon Prime Video on the Roku in Canada, even though the service launched about a year ago.
Even though it'll be hard to twist this post into an anti-Apple argument, vigilant posters will find a way.
Most people who have Amazon Prime probably access the content using an Amazon device like FireTV.
Who wants yet another device and remote? I would say some do, but MOST?
It's a great little device and is priced a LOT lower than Apple TV.
It has also fewer and less interesting apps than the AppleTV has.
Plus, you don't have to go through the pain that is iTunes.
Which is not a thing on the AppleTV either.
Apple has sold something like 25 million AppleTVs.
Odds are pretty good that a lot of those people have Amazon Prime, too.
Not all those 25 million units run tvOS, only the latest model.
Apple has still sold a few million of the latest ATV and there are people like me who have been weighing buying one to consolidate all my (Apple centric) media on one device instead of using less elegant all in one solutions or multiple boxes.
With the ATV now supporting 4K, every service I am interested in and not botching the HDR anymore, it becomes a much more compelling option.
Snort, You an android user by any chance?
It's funny how those who have accepted certain evils (ex: Android user tracking by Google) like to accuse those (like Apple) who don't do that. I suppose that when one beats ones wife, one thinks that everyone must beat their wives too.
I don't have an ATV. Waiting to see if my ISP's new media box that should be coming out soon does everything I want. If I decide to buy an ATV it'll be knowing that it does what I want when I buy it.
Here's one thing the Apple TV can do that a game console cannot:
https://www.extremetech.com/wp... [extremetech.com]
If your home is cold then you should be mining Monero or something!
You know it's truly sad when all an Apple fanboy has left is the "power draw" argument.
Without being tied to the Apple walled garden I can pretty much use any device on the market for streaming. Apple is kind of last to the party here.
But for the hundreds of millions that _are_ in the walled garden and appreciate not having to waste time twiddling to make X work with Y, the ATV is now a compelling option.
You know, blowing off power draw as an advantage makes you look like a Trump voting, Coal Rolling American. After changing every lightbulb in the house, I'm NOT going to buy the game console that brings nothing I want compared to the ATV with conspicuously more heat & noise.
I wasn't giving the power draw as an argument for using an Apple TV, I was using that as an argument that using a console for streaming is a waste of power.
Besides, consoles suck, I prefer my mid-range Windows PC for gaming and yes it requires more power than an Xbox One or a PS4 because it doesn't suck and doesn't require a fucking gamepad with lame thumbsticks.
That graph is only of interest to residents of Hawaii. Electricity in the USA is priced in a way that doesn't make it at all surprising that they have one of the largest energy uses per household in the world.
Really? People in California _didn't_ have brown-outs a few years ago & Puerto-Rico _isn't_ in the U.S.A.?
Many people in the U.S.A. _do_ care about limiting their use of electricity.
I'm Canadian. Electricity prices in the USA make me laugh, the source of electricity generation doubly so.
I have a BlueRay on my ISP's media box so no need for another. I haven't had a game console since the original Xbox as I found out long long ago that immersive games just made me nauseous (&VR is worse), so that's $100 too much.
Afaik, Airplay only works on the PS4 through Universal Media Streamer, a _Java_ app with imperfect Airplay support. My ISP's media box already has imperfect airplay support so again not at all what I'm looking for.
I thought that was typo but every news outlet is saying it will support ATV3. This is excellent news. I bought 3 third gen ATVs for $59 after the 4th was announced.
I didn't care about the apps available for the 4th gen and I'm running PlexConnect to have a "native" Plex app. The few freely accessible network apps that aren't available for the ATV3 I can get via Plex channels.
Here, have a non-anonymous post identifying Apple as a shit stained marketing operation.
Here, have another non-anonymous post identifying Apple as a shit stained marketing operation.
I remember the Mac TV. It was a 90's thing. That wobbly old Mac environment on a Tee Vee set for the living room. [wikipedia.org]
It was a truly sad thing.
Here's a negative comment about this: how about those of us who bought an early version of the Apple TV?
Where's the Amazon app for the 2nd and 3rd-generation Apple TV?
https://twitter.com/jh32488/st... [twitter.com]
“Amazon is coming to the TV app and all Apple TVs later this year with Amazon Prime Video” - @tim_cook tick tock guys it’s December cc:@amazon
Let's just assume he meant "except the first generation, of course"...
Except there's no app store for the 3rd generation Apple TV, so you can't know that from the Apple TV itself.
Well, not 2nd; but apparently they are pushing this out to the 3rd gen Apple TVs.
An article about Apple that has literally no negative connotations.
Anyone know where I can go?
http://www.foxnews.com/tech.ht... [foxnews.com]
Submit to your corporate overlords (Score:2)
Could you rephrase that in the "Yo dawg" form?
(especially considering your username)
Meanwhile, Youtube is leaving my Fire TV Stick (Score:2)
The Youtube client on my Fire TV Stick has been popping up a notice saying I won't be able to use it after 1/1. Are they changing APIs to something that requires a newer Android? Anyway, I guess I'll just have to use the client in Kodi, but that's even worse than using the official client.
https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]
Wow, what a bitch move from Google. Good thing I would already never consider paying them for Youtube.
Why just Google? Seems like Amazon is being equally dick-ish.
Google sells Google devices directly, but doesn't sell Amazon devices. Google wants Amazon to sell Google devices directly, so they won't let them have Youtube on their Android-powered TV device. Like Android, Youtube is paid for by advertising, which means it depends on maximum eyeballs. So explain to me again how Amazon is the bad guy here, or how what Google is doing makes any sense.
Amazon operates a marketplace. They're engaging in a pretty obvious anti-competitive strategy by leveraging their marketplace monopoly to push their own products.
Google is the gatekeeper to all marketplaces, and they're engaging in a pretty obvious anti-competitive strategy by turning off something that's currently working and which people are using — not for any technical reason, but simply to punish Amazon for choosing not to carry their products. And as the keepers of the operating system that Amazon is using on the device, they are in a unique position to abuse their myriad advantages.
Amazon does shit programming on their service. (Score:2)
They've got a reasonable catalog but their game-console software is clunky, statically sized, a pain to navigate, truncates descriptions, and is slow. I'll stay on Netflix and Hulu when I can. Hulu has gone from a passable interface to very sleek and usable in the past few months, they used to be in my "sure, if you want to" category to right there next to Netflix. I was extremely happy they stopped trying to cram "clips" down my throat every time I wanted to search for full version of anything.
I use Ama
Hulu on a PS3 is actually really awesome. It's a similar interface on the Fire, though it's odd that Hulu says "press the + button to add to your list", when there's no '+' button on a fire stick.