Amazon Prime Video App Launches on Apple TV

Six months after Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Amazon's Prime Video service would be coming to Apple TV, the much anticipated on-demand video streaming service has arrived on tvOS. Similar to other versions of Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app allows Prime subscribers to sign into their accounts and watch Amazon Prime exclusive TV series, as well as browse a collection of movies.

  • Roku in Canada (Score:3)

    by smallmj ( 69620 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @07:10AM (#55686603)

    And yet we still can't watch Amazon Prime Video on the Roku in Canada, even though the service launched about a year ago.

  • An article about Apple that has literally no negative connotations. .

    Even though it'll be hard to twist this post into an anti-Apple argument, vigilant posters will find a way.

    • Here's a negative comment about this: how about those of us who bought an early version of the Apple TV?

      Where's the Amazon app for the 2nd and 3rd-generation Apple TV?

        Well, not 2nd; but apparently they are pushing this out to the 3rd gen Apple TVs.

      You mean like This:

      https://apple.slashdot.org/com... [slashdot.org]

      Or This:

      https://apple.slashdot.org/com... [slashdot.org]

      or even This:

      https://apple.slashdot.org/com... [slashdot.org]

      Howabout This?:

      https://apple.slashdot.org/com... [slashdot.org]

      Or This:

      https://apple.slashdot.org/com... [slashdot.org]

      Then there's This:

      https://apple.slashdot.org/com... [slashdot.org] ...and like that (tired of scrolling).

  • Apple AND Amazon together? Shit, if we could get Google and Facebook involved, the suckers could give away all of their information while watching TV.

  • The Youtube client on my Fire TV Stick has been popping up a notice saying I won't be able to use it after 1/1. Are they changing APIs to something that requires a newer Android? Anyway, I guess I'll just have to use the client in Kodi, but that's even worse than using the official client.

      • Wow, what a bitch move from Google. Good thing I would already never consider paying them for Youtube.

  • They've got a reasonable catalog but their game-console software is clunky, statically sized, a pain to navigate, truncates descriptions, and is slow. I'll stay on Netflix and Hulu when I can. Hulu has gone from a passable interface to very sleek and usable in the past few months, they used to be in my "sure, if you want to" category to right there next to Netflix. I was extremely happy they stopped trying to cram "clips" down my throat every time I wanted to search for full version of anything.

    • Hulu on a PS3 is actually really awesome. It's a similar interface on the Fire, though it's odd that Hulu says "press the + button to add to your list", when there's no '+' button on a fire stick.

