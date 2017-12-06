Google Wants Progressive Web Apps To Replace Chrome Apps (androidpolice.com) 153
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Android Police: The Chrome Web Store originally launched in 2010, and serves a hub for installing apps, extensions, and themes packaged for Chrome. Over a year ago, Google announced that it would phase out Chrome apps on Windows, Mac, and Linux in 2018. Today, the company sent out an email to developers with additional information, as well as news about future Progressive Web App support. The existing schedule is mostly still in place -- Chrome apps on the Web Store will no longer be discoverable for Mac, Windows, and Linux users. In fact, if you visit the store right now on anything but a Chromebook, the Apps page is gone. Google originally planned to remove app support on all platforms (except Chrome OS) entirely by Q1 2018, but Google has decided to transition to Progressive Web Apps:
"The Chrome team is now working to enable Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to be installed on the desktop. Once this functionality ships (roughly targeting mid-2018), users will be able to install web apps to the desktop and launch them via icons and shortcuts; similar to the way that Chrome Apps can be installed today. In order to enable a more seamless transition from Chrome Apps to the web, Chrome will not fully remove support for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac or Linux until after Desktop PWA installability becomes available in 2018. Timelines are still rough, but this will be a number of months later than the originally planned deprecation timeline of 'early 2018.' We also recognize that Desktop PWAs will not replace all Chrome App capabilities. We have been investigating ways to simplify the transition for developers that depend on exclusive Chrome App APIs, and will continue to focus on this -- in particular the Sockets, HID and Serial APIs."
Jesus Christ (Score:3, Interesting)
Jesus Christ just compile the damn code for each plaform so I can run it locally!
Why would you want anything google locally? It's not like you can use google offline anyway.
That's the point. Artificially tying apps that should be able to function locally to Google's online services is stupid. It's the reason Chromebooks and web apps will never catch on.
Nobody should have to have an active internet connection just to write documents, edit pictures, listen to music or watch movies.
Will never catch on
What if they become the only option?
What if [web applications] become the only option?
As long as single-board Real Computers such as Raspberry Pi continue to exist, how will things like Chrome OS become "the only option"?
Right now they do function locally, my chromebook does editing, cooking timer, calculator and a host of other minor things, including VNC to other machines on my LAN - all without internet. It's what makes the thing useful to me (and all those apps also work on my more-capable machines too, for a unified UE). Saying chromebooks will never catch on is kinda missing the fact that they already have for education and some other uses where sysadmining is too much hassle - it's nice they don't need it. Some people immediately "break" any other type of machine, it's hard to ruin a chromebook...and easy to reset to working status.
.
If they remove the ability to work offline, it will seriously reduce the usefulness of these things...and I'll just put linux on mine instead.
Just buy a Mac and you won't need a SysAdmin either.
Only Windows and Linux require such arcane meatsack-appliances to work in a corporate environment.
Something something sufficiently smart JIT compiler.
just compile the damn code for each plaform
That might work for large companies, which can afford sufficient instances of all six major platforms on which to test compiled executables as well as the recurring fees for a presence on iOS and Windows app stores. It might not work quite as well for amateurs or small companies, which cannot.
The element of trust around the security of the apps is worth the trade-offs. When most developers support every platform the heavy-handed ones will eventually die or wane influence (Apple). Oddly enough, the Linux desktop is being left out of the cross-platform innovation velocity.
Would you prefer "Join our mailing list"? (Score:2)
If you repeatedly ran into screens like the following, would you find it still "worth the trade-offs"?
just compile the damn code for each plaform
That might work for large companies, which can afford sufficient instances of all six major platforms on which to test compiled executables as well as the recurring fees for a presence on iOS and Windows app stores. It might not work quite as well for amateurs or small companies, which cannot.
iOS hasn't really needed this since iOS 8. Either use XCode or Cydia Reflector, and you can install any Apps you want, sans App Store.
use XCode
For one thing, this is a Mac exclusive. For another, it requires the developer to have ported the application to iOS in the first place. Or since when has there become a way to take an Android or UWP application and recompile it for iOS with no changes?
use XCode
For one thing, this is a Mac exclusive. For another, it requires the developer to have ported the application to iOS in the first place. Or since when has there become a way to take an Android or UWP application and recompile it for iOS with no changes?
My post was rep,ting to a post that alluded to the fact that the App had already been recompiled/ported to iOS, and that the only barrier at that point was having to deal with the iOS App Store for a corporate App.
And although XCode is necessary to develop/compile for an iOS target, Cydia's "Impactor" will allow the loading of already-compiled ".ipa" files, and has versions that run not only on macOS, but also Windows (and possibly Linux?). That neatly sidesteps your other non-argument.
Exactly. If someone wants to reach users of all three mobile platforms (Android, iOS, and Windows 10 S) or users of all three desktop platforms (Windows desktop, macOS, and GNU/Linux), he'd have to write an application three times as a native application. Or he could write it once as a web application.
Yawn. Web apps suck, as proven by the hundreds of attempts over the last few years to make it fun to develop web apps. Cross-platform, natively compiled mobile apps are the future. The HTML-based web is for reading and looking at pretty pictures. You can already deploy Xamarin.Forms apps to Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, and Tizen...and probably others. If a new platform comes along you just import the project into your solution and hit build. Screw lock-in, and screw document-hack browser-based web ap
Why does the Delphi store [embarcadero.com] show "Add to Cart" without a price?
Using a different browser at a different location, I see prices. But neither Starter nor Professional appears to support X11/Linux. Only Enterprise (roughly $3000 per seat) does.
WTF is Progressive Web Apps? (Score:4, Insightful)
And how are they different from normal web apps?
Re:WTF is Progressive Web Apps? (Score:5, Funny)
They ask you for your preferred pronouns before running and have fonts adapted for reading with problem glasses.
So, business as usual, huh?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
https://medium.com/@adactio/wh... [medium.com]
Reliable - Load instantly and never show the downasaur, even in uncertain network conditions
Jeremy Keith
A web developer and author living and working in Brighton, England.
Why does that not surprise me? Brighton is basically the hipster capital of the UK.
Likewise, Progressive Web Apps consist of:
1. HTTPS,
2. A service worker, and
3. A Web App Manifest
It seems like cache some html pages. They have an Javascript worker thread, and the thread queries the remote server. If there's no connection to the server you get the cached html page with the old data rather than that irritating T Rex jumping cactuses game that you'd otherwise get in Chrome Mobile.
I suppose it's progress of a sort - Google have finally realised that not everyone has a int
... even in somewhere like NYC you lose your network connection on the subway between stops so an application which needs a connection all the time to run is unusable.
I agree the oft-held Silicon Valley belief that everyone has fast internet everywhere is ridiculous; but this particular situation can be solved by your transit authority - the technology exists to extend cellular signals into subways. In the (much smaller) Seattle system, we've had cell coverage from all major carriers for about a year. I can only speak to my experience on T-Mobile in the tunnels; but it has been very reliable.
It's true in Stockholm too - they installed 'leaky feeders' [wikipedia.org]
Mind you if you look at the article it says "An alternative to using leaky feeder in underground railways is to use Distributed Antenna System (DAS). A DAS system was deployed in some New York City Subway stations by Transit Wireless to provide WiFi and mobile phone and data coverage for customers."
Actually in NYC if you're in the station the Transit Wireless usually works. It's if you're on the train in tunnel between stations it doesn't. Also, irr
Which city is your last paragraph about?
I have TMobile, not the best coverage, and they have coverage at 4g for at least a 30 Mike radius, and 3g for quite a distance.
I haven't really seen a gprs signal for a few years (3g or dead, no gprs).
Seattle's transit tunnel system is using a DAS to provide cellular coverage. We also have an older city-run wifi network at the tunnel stations, which does the same irritating thing you mentioned - it uses a captive portal, and have the time you have to reauthenticate at each station (or did, back before I could just rely on my cellular network).
Right now part of the tunnel system is shared between light rail and busses, but the busses will be vacating by the end of 2018. Hopefully when that happens the cou
I'm working on an enterprise project where ability to do a lot offline is a major part of the functionality, for example think about service reps traveling far from reliable wifi. It's a thing.
Meanwhile I'd just be happy if I could read slashdot on my Kindle Paperwhite without suffering insanity..
even in somewhere like NYC you lose your network connection on the subway between stops so an application which needs a connection all the time to run is unusable
this particular situation can be solved by your transit authority - the technology exists to extend cellular signals into subways
Though that alleviates the coverage problem, it doesn't alleviate the cost to users of having to subscribe to two ISPs: one at home and one cellular.
In NYC it seems to depend on the carrier and the tunnel, but the tunnels definitely aren't all pure dead space from what I can tell in my travels.
I forget the lines now, but I had decent coverage on a couple N/S between Penn and City Hall (I rode 135, ACE, or NQZ depending on my mood and the weather).
Your comment about some systems needing access to get riders seems right on the nose.
A city like NYC where the majority of transit is via subway doesn't need wireless access. The culture accepts you'll be in a dead one when traveling.
A city where a large percentage of the transit is above ground (car or light rail) will need to have coverage for the short underground segments, or nobody will ride them.
Brighton is basically the hipster capital of the UK.
When did that happen? I thought Brighton was still a wasteland pining for the days before Brits could afford international travel when it was a major holiday destination.
Loads of London hipsters moved there and gentrified the place.
https://kiwifarms.net/threads/... [kiwifarms.net]
Now it's Shoreditch by Sea.
" Also it's a lot easier to find developers who can do Javascript and HTML than it is ones who can do Java."
We have had this paradigm for about ten years now and it hasn't yielded any mind blowing innovation other than an extremely fragmented array of JavaScript frameworks. Who can seriously entertain the thought of a JS framework gaining acceptance for more than six months? I think it would be best if we started pushing these people away from application development. The ship has sailed.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't like JavaScript and HTML as application platforms, or really the sort of people who use them.
But if you spend some time in NYC you can't swing a medieval spiked mace without hitting one of them.
Right now I'd probably go for Xamarin and C# for a cross platform app, mainly because I don't like any of these JS frameworks and I don't have time to write code twice. I can see that neither Xamarin nor C# are ideal though.
Or skip the app and deploy a mobile website, which is what Google are pushing here.
downasaur
That's the perfect mascot for a company that seems to have down syndrome.
WOW. You're right [google.com] (https://developers.google.com/web/progressive-web-apps). (Emphasis added.)
Re:WTF is Progressive Web Apps? (Score:5, Informative)
They are web sites that are installable and can run like native apps.
They are an interesting idea because they bring mobile app style sandboxing and permissions to desktop apps. Since the app it basically HTML, CSS and Javascript there are very mature sandboxes available to run them in, and in fact you have a choice of sandbox from your favourite browser vendor, opening up the possibility of extreme levels of control and in-app ad-blocking.
There are limits to what these apps can do, so they are mostly suited to highly networked stuff like cloud services, advanced web site interfaces like the Twitter and Facebook apps on mobile, messenger clients etc.
Microsoft are in trouble because these compete with their failed Metro apps on Windows, and make Windows itself kind of irrelevant because now the browser is the OS and the cloud is the disk. Obviously
/.ers are not going to be happy with that.
Aaaand can be turned off at a whim leaving you high and dry.
At least with genuine installable apps, if the company turns its servers off because "oh we're not supporting it anymore", you aren't going to be completely f*cked.
This is why PWA should be treated like a disease and avoided.
Think of it like DRM, when you have bought a load of stuff, and then the company goes bump or simply stops supporting it's auth servers. All those nice things you bought suddenly no longer work and you would need to replace th
So what apps do you use that do not rely on a central server anyway because the primary goal of such apps is to do stuff together with others (chat, social network, managing data) or to offer computationally intensive features (voice recognition, route planning with many realtime variables etc.). It all requires a central server anyway.
Nevertheless, where we can, we should avoid such centrally managed services in favor of distributed alternatives. So the problem is not progressive web apps per se, it's cent
So what apps do you use that do not rely on a central server anyway because the primary goal of such apps is to do stuff together with others (chat, social network, managing data) or to offer computationally intensive features (voice recognition, route planning with many realtime variables etc.). It all requires a central server anyway
Err, no it doesn't. Half a seconds thought and I've come up with a multitude of things which do not need a central server for anything. How ever did you come up with such a stupid statement?
So, without further ado, that'll be Excel for your accounts, Word for your CV, and any other number of *many* apps out there that do not
/need/ a central server to do local work. Writing a book? Doesn't need a central server. Playing a local game? Those don't 'need' central servers and certainly worked before the
Internet matchmaking for LAN games (Score:2)
Playing a local game? Those don't 'need' central servers and certainly worked before the internets.
Except nowadays, commercial video games need the Internet for matchmaking even if you're playing on the LAN.
<cough>StarCraft II</cough>
Except nowadays, commercial video games need the Internet
Technically, they don't need the internet. They just force you to connect to their server because they want that sweet, sweet data.
This evil trend of requiring games to be online when there's no good reason for it is what pushed me out of the gaming world.
This is true, but it's a pain to determine which is which. And there are so many older games that are new to me, I'm pretty happy sticking with those.
So what apps do you use that do not rely on a central server anyway because the primary goal of such apps is to do stuff together with others (chat, social network, managing data)
I regularly use FamiTracker, Python, cc65, and FCEUX Debugger in my work. These are locally installed applications. We also use various collaboration platforms, but each of them can be replaced with an equivalent: forums with forums, mail servers with mail servers, IRC servers with IRC servers, and Git servers with Git servers.
Progressive Web Apps are not a replacement for native applications. They are exactly what they claim to be: web apps. If you design your web app by the strictures of PWAs and don't mess with actually declaring it a PWA, well then...you're just left with a nice, fast, regular web app. If your web app requires an internet connection to work (think Twitter, Yelp, etc) then how is this any more draconian than just adding a shortcut to your home screen?
PWA's make a lot of sense when you think about the current s
So Microsoft's 1990s paranoia about Netscape's attempt to make the browser the OS is finally proving true?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, the world is going the way of WebOS in spite of WebOS going the way of the Dodo.
One could argue this will be a boon for Microsoft in the mobile space since it lets customers break out of the Chrome / ChromeOS / Android ecosystem.
"mobile app style sandboxing and permissions to desktop apps."
Just build a mobile app.
"There are limits to what these apps can do"
Again, just build a mobile app.
"Microsoft are in trouble because these compete with their failed Metro apps on Windows"
False. They (Google) are trying to compete with mobile apps in general--weird. Cross-platform development on Xamarin Forms using open-source frameworks has completely killed this argument. Xamarin builds the same app for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android with ha
"The marketing teams are not trying to phase in web apps so much as they're trying to phase out productivity devices."
Agreed. There is a lack of understanding pervading the industry right now. For years it was web-apps frenzy. It never felt quite right to developers but we went along with it. Cross-platform native development of mobile apps has just matured. We are standing at the starting point where web apps become...not the future.
Re: (Score:3)
The miniquad (drone) community relies on these apps to configure the flight controller software.
What makes them special when compared to a regular Web App is that these Chrome apps have access to the computer's USB/Serial interface so they can talk to the drone's flight controller.
For the small dev teams of these apps, Chrome is great because they only have to write one GUI to support all major platforms. Google achieved what Java was trying to achieve as far as run anywhere - the difference is Chrome apps
Thanks to everyone who pointed out Google's developer pages:
* https://developers.google.com/... [google.com] (developers.google.com/web/progressive-web-apps/)
Their I/O 2017 talk is online:
* Progressive Web Apps: Great Experiences Everywhere (Google I/O '17) [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
And how are they different from normal web apps?
They are even slower.
If you don't like a Google API (Score:2, Insightful)
Just wait a week, and it will be replaced with a new one.
Yup, Google seem to be going the way Microsoft did once they got too much market share.
As much as despise Apple's overpriced, locked in ecosystem debugging on it is a joy. Breakpoints work for example. On Google's more open ecosystem as someone put it 'Nothing works, everything keeps changing and no one knows why'.
In related news.....
You still can't get an Android tablet larger than 12 inches...
(Measures Galaxy Tab A)
Hey, what's 50cm divided by 2.54?
Twelve inches is enough for most people.
It still has no official way to close an app
My guess is that you didn't even bother to check that.
Re: (Score:1)
"Really big apps have lots of data powering that GUI, they are not crappy checklists"
I think the platform, as they usually do, has outgrown the inventor. These mobile platforms were devised as consumer devices by companies that like to use one button or make all of their revenue off a single form field on a blank web page.
This is why I don't use develop using Google tech (Score:2, Insightful)
So if you made a Chrome app, Google now made your work useless. And what next year? Will they phase out web apps for the new flavor of the year? Google tech doesn't stick and can be abandoned by Google at any moment. I can't build on that.
Re:This is why I don't use develop using Google te (Score:4, Informative)
There is a 99.9% chance that your "web app" was either nothing more than a glorified bookmark that registered an icon in your start menu and did nothing more than redirecting to a regular website. If you actually used javascript running locally, local storage, or other webapp features, that was basically only thenew fancy HTML5 stuff to begin with and that won't go away either, You mostly have to do a boilerplate update.
You know I just ported a big application to Android 7.1.
It's so flakey now, I cannot guarantee that the background service will continue to run. It gets killed every so often when the OS decides to run Bixby or similar. I have to block the reload of the gui on rotation of the device because a leak in Samsungs stylus in the text edit field makes it run out of bitmap memory (I thought Google would fix this heap by now, but no, it seems not). So I literally have to move existing controls around the screen myse
Psst, did you know about the targetSdkVersion setting in build.gradle? So you can keep using the OS quirks you like?
Take a look at Xamarin Forms. It abstracts away a lot of those problems to someone else and lets you focus on developing an app.
...and your app works on other platfroms without much fuss.
No way these web apps are going to last. Just thinking about developing one makes my skin crawl.
Fantastic! (Score:4, Insightful)
I can't wait to transition to PWAs so that one day they can tell me it will stop functioning at the end of the month and all my related data will be deleted. This is much better than the garbage applications that keep working even when you are offline. Honestly, how do they expect to spy on my entire life without internet connectivity?!
;)
All PWAs rely on retrieving online data and always have an internet connection. The race to the bottom is fast.
Re: (Score:3)
Thank god I didnt waste time developing for that. (Score:1)
Ah well, at least I didn't waste my time developing for a short-lifetime 'product'
I'll make sure that I'll avoid it's replacement too. Developing anything for a platform that's going to be dead in a few years is a complete waste of effort for the most part.
Chrome "APPS" (Score:1, Insightful)
Chrome "APPS" are just that: Not real apps. More like normal Websites.
Chrome Apps: useless.
AMP: useless.
"progressive" apps: useless.
Googles own fault for coming up with such crap.
I have a Chrome photo editing app [polarr.co] called "Polarr" - when I run it under Chrome on linux, it spawns a new window and then looks and behaves very much like its Windows and Android variants.
So it tells me that developers can do some pretty nice things with the technology, but the quickest way to do anything with it (read: monetize) is to just package up some web 2.0 and call it a day.
Where is Firefox's replacement of XULRunner? (Score:2)
OK, then, now that Chrome is doing the desktop web application more seriously, where is Firefox's replacement of the defunct XULRunner that did essentially the same thing?
Progressive Web Apps (Score:1)
isn't this Electron? (Score:2)
Go for it. (Score:2)
I don't use Chrome apps, and I won't use "progressive web apps", either.
I think that you care because you went to the effort to reply to my comment.
What is the difference (Score:1)
Like hearing about the cancellation of a TV series (Score:2)
...that I never watched.
I want a web where... (Score:1)
this would free us from the need of another google "invention" that goes down the drain in one or two years.
