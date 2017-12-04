Apple, Google CEOs Bring Star Power as China Promotes Censorship (bloomberg.com) 4
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai made their first appearances at China's World Internet Conference, bringing star power to a gathering the Chinese government uses to promote its strategy of tight controls online. Apple's chief executive officer gave a surprise keynote at the opening ceremony on Sunday, calling for future internet and AI technologies to be infused with privacy, security and humanity. The same day, one of China's most-senior officials called for more aggressive government involvement online to combat terrorism and criminals. Wang Huning, one of seven men on China's top decision-making body, even called for a global response team to go well beyond its borders. It was Cook's second appearance in China in two months, following a meeting with President Xi Jinping in October. The iPhone maker has most of its products manufactured in the country and is trying to regain market share in smartphones against local competitors such as Huawei. "The theme of this conference -- developing a digital economy for openness and shared benefits -- is a vision we at Apple share," Cook said. "We are proud to have worked alongside many of our partners in China to help build a community that will join a common future in cyberspace."
Cyberspace? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it was a reverse translation problem. Cook said something that translated into Chinese translates most closely back as "cyberspace".
Is it really that awkward of a term? I mean they're all awkward, and at least that one has been around for a while and isn't the latest marketing buzzword.