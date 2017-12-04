Should Apple Share iPhone X Face Data With App Developers? (washingtonpost.com) 16
The Washington Post ran a technology column asking what happens "when the face-mapping tech that powers the iPhone X's cutesy 'Animoji' starts being used for creepier purposes." It's not just that the iPhone X scans 30,000 points on your face to make a 3D model. Though Apple stores that data securely on the phone, instead of sending it to its servers over the Internet, "Apple just started sharing your face with lots of apps." Although their columnist praises Apple's own commitment to privacy, "I also think Apple rushed into sharing face maps with app makers that may not share its commitment, and it isn't being paranoid enough about the minefield it just entered." "I think we should be quite worried," said Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst at the American Civil Liberties Union. "The chances we are going to see mischief around facial data is pretty high -- if not today, then soon -- if not on Apple then on Android." Apple's face tech sets some good precedents -- and some bad ones... Less noticed was how the iPhone lets other apps now tap into two eerie views from the so-called TrueDepth camera. There's a wireframe representation of your face and a live read-out of 52 unique micro-movements in your eyelids, mouth and other features. Apps can store that data on their own computers.
To see for yourself, use an iPhone X to download an app called MeasureKit. It exposes the face data Apple makes available. The app's maker, Rinat Khanov, tells me he's already planning to add a feature that lets you export a model of your face so you can 3D print a mini-me. "Holy cow, why is this data available to any developer that just agrees to a bunch of contracts?" said Fatemeh Khatibloo, an analyst at Forrester Research.
"From years of covering tech, I've learned this much," the article concludes. "Given the opportunity to be creepy, someone will take it."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Users should be asked if they want to share their data with an App.
Like every other permission Apple has implemented.
default should be no sharing.
then users should be given an option on sharing, and which data.
and to be really fair, if apple/others-using-them are making money out of that data, users should get a share of that money.
to be perhaps impractically fair, apple should recognize data about third parties in data( such as someone else in image), and at least inform the user about facts and consequences of who has legal right to that data, on case by case.
Let's say IKEA creates an app that allows you to place virtual furniture in your living room.
Doesn't that mean that IKEA now has access to data about my livingroom?
Yes, it does. The real question is whether you, as an end user, care about it.
You cannot change the configuration of your face.
Travolta and Cage would beg to differ.
If they do an accurate measurement instead of just taking your word, yes, yes they do.
I think Apple would sue, after all they're the courageous ones and knowing Apple, they at least tried to patent courage.
The first is that it is a lot harder for you to change your face than it is to change a password. Like any truly effective biometric, it is tied to you, permanently. So the moment someone comes up with the means to defeat a biometric-based authentication scheme, the entire scheme is effectively useless, not just a single implementation for a single user. [ I concede the point that security through obscurity is no security at all - in other words if your biometric fa