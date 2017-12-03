Can Researchers Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms with the Apple Watch? (usatoday.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes USA Today: Might wearing an Apple Watch save you from a stroke or cardio problem? Apple is careful not to make that direct claim. But the company, in collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine, launched the Apple Heart Study app on Thursday that uses the heart rate sensor inside the Apple Watch to collect data on irregular heart rhythms... If an irregular heart rhythm is detected, participants in the study will be notified through the Apple Watch and on their iPhones. Should that occur, you'll be offered a free consultation with a study doctor, and possibly an electrocardiogram patch for additional monitoring...
A participant in the study merely has to download the app and wear the watch... The way Apple explains it, a sensor inside the watch uses green LED lights flashing hundreds of times per second and light-sensitive photodiodes to detect the amount of blood flowing through the wrist. The sensor has an optical design that gathers signals from four distinct points on the wrist. Using software algorithms, the Apple Watch can isolate heart rhythms from other noise, and identify an irregular heart rhythm.
The FDA has also approved the first personal electrocardiogram accessory for the Apple Watch, according to TechNewsWorld. "The KardiaBand" also detects and records atrial fibrillation that can lead to strokes or other heart problems. "The user simply touches an integrated sensor, and the results are then displayed on the face of the Apple Watch."
An irregular, bloodflow-disrupting heartbeat is the top cause of strokes, which kill 130,000 people every year just in the U.S. -- in many case before they've experienced any symptoms.
That... is exactly what Apple does. Your health data remains local to your device, full stop.
No EditorDavid, 'An irregular, bloodflow-disrupting heartbeat' is not 'the top cause of strokes'.
Why did you add that nonsense?
Afib CAN cause strokes due to blood not flowing correctly and forming small clots, though.
Indeed, but it is most definitely NOT the leading cause.
Apple should be able to detect A-fib but if not, Kardia can do it.
As someone who suffers from the occasional AFIB and bigemeni heartbeat, I was dismayed that a condition of joining the study is NOT knowing if you have AFIB.
You discover this AFTER downloading the app and applying.
As for keeping the data local
... it is send to a machine learning algorithm to help it learn to detect arrhythmia. Keeping that data simply wonâ(TM)t work.
All this being said, I have found my AppleWatch invaluable as an aid to getting healthier. I received mine in late October. By concentrating on closing the rings every day, I have lost seven pounds and have had all my glucose readings in range for the past 3 weeks. Yes, exercise and diet alone probably would have done it. But, having the little taskmaster pushing me and giving a slight incentive worked for me and made the exercise regime and weight loss effort fun. Yes, I now weigh 223 pounds ( and 73 inches). I am not short and stout (there, either).
Can it detect irregular heart rhythms? YES... but probably with terrible specificity (false positive).
This device is a single lead EKG. It has potential to save lives... but it also potential to scare the bejezus out of a ton of folks and get them in for unneeded ER visits.
Anyone who has been in an ICU or telemetry unit can tell you the frequency that machines beep (often dozens of alarm initiations per patient PER HOUR). Nearly all the hospital alarms from vital monitoring systems (multi-lead EKG rates/ryt
