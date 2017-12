Can Researchers Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms with the Apple Watch?

An anonymous reader quotes USA Today:The FDA has also approved the first personal electrocardiogram accessory for the Apple Watch , according to TechNewsWorld. "The KardiaBand" also detects and records atrial fibrillation that can lead to strokes or other heart problems. "The user simply touches an integrated sensor, and the results are then displayed on the face of the Apple Watch."An irregular, bloodflow-disrupting heartbeat is the top cause of strokes, which kill 130,000 people every year just in the U.S. -- in many case before they've experienced any symptoms.