Shouting 'Pay Your Taxes', Activists Occupy Apple Stores in France

An anonymous reader quotes MarketWatch: A group of global activists stormed and occupied several Apple Stores in France on Saturday in a move aimed at pressuring the company to pay up on a €13 billion ($15.5 billion) tax bill to the European Union. In a press release, the France unit of the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizen's Action organization (Attac), said 100 of its members occupied the Opera Apple Store in Paris, demanding the company pay its taxes... Attac said dozens of protests were organized at other Apple store locations throughout France on Saturday. In the Paris store, activists were seen via videos circulating on Twitter, pushing past security and hanging a banner that said "We will stop when Apple pays." Security in Paris reportedly evacuated Apple workers from the building as those protests began.
After three hours they left the store -- leaving behind protest messages on the iPads on display. The group claims that Apple has stashed $230 billion in tax havens around the world, but also hopes to raise awareness about other issues.

"Attac said the action was part of the #PhoneRevolt movement aimed at highlighting unfair practices by Apple, that are not just about taxes, but also pollution via extraction of metals for its phones, worker exploitation and driving a global consumption binge."

  • U.S. First (Score:3)

    by rossz ( 67331 ) <ogre.geekbiker@net> on Saturday December 02, 2017 @06:45PM (#55665657) Homepage Journal

    Since Apple's corporate headquarters is in the U.S., we get the money first.

  • Why does Apple even bother (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @06:54PM (#55665685)

    Apple is the only phone company I know of to even both to produce something like environmental reports [apple.com].

    This includes things like the mildly nauseating fact that Apple makes their own artificial sweat [apple.com] to test watches.

    And what do they get for it? Protestors flooding stores. Where are the protests at the local stores selling other phones, which engage in the same tax practices and far worse environmental hijinks? Crickets.

    I'm sure it's because they can get more attention if they flood an Apple store instead of the local T-Mobile phone hut. But even so, it's just sad to see such a brazen display of showmanship over real care for the environment or taxes. Maybe Apple should just stop paying attention to any of that stuff and make phones the way the rest of the market does without all of the expense of trying to do so in a responsible way.

    • "Why did they put that killer in jail, when he brushed his teeth every day?"

      Your first assumption is that you can weight these things against each other, and your second assumption is that this must be done. Why? The only place where boiling ethics down to a boolean is effective is in Hollywood movies.
  • Giant corporations don't pay taxes, they evade them. Then they hoard more money by using $2/hr Chinese labor which is illegal anywhere else but okay since it is across a line on a map and in China. Then they buy out their competition and use frivolous IP lawsuits to limit new competition. There, now you know everything you need to know in order to become a member of the Corporatist movement and control your elected official using money.

  • Using force is the only language that corporates understand. After all, by definition, greed is their only purpose.

  • Community organizing (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 )

    Protestors produced nothing of any value to anyone, instead demanding productive people — people who create value for customers, employees, shareholders, and their communities — pay more.

    Why should producers listen to demanders when demanders offer nothing of any value to anyone? Are remorseless demands fair? How is demanding things while offering nothing good for a society?

  • The activists then... (Score:4, Funny)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <evi AT evcircuits DOT com> on Saturday December 02, 2017 @06:58PM (#55665709) Homepage

    ... went to the nearby Starbucks to Twitter about their "action", and posting their selfies on Instagram and Facebook using their iPhones.

  • Good for France (Score:3)

    by Neuronwelder ( 990842 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @07:06PM (#55665729)
    Seems like they are awake. Taxes are what holds up and maintains infrastructure, health, food and shelter for the poor.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Taxes are what holds up and maintains infrastructure, health, food and shelter for the poor.

      Why shouldn’t French people pay for government services to help French people?

  • Greenpeace has done many poorly thought out (IMO) attacks on apple. When pressed they admit that apple does better than quite a few global players but pulling the stunts on them don't get any press coverage. So they attack apple.

    Same old, same old. Different players, using taxes as their pivot then mumble waving about the environment.

    It's all about press.

  • Leave it to the French to protest something that's already happening.

  • Locals get work, people in the EU get to enjoy advanced products and services not offered by EU brands. Local brands that fail to keep up with technology and don't have the skills to innovative.
    How is that employment, low cost and innovation then supported in the EU?

    Do the activists lobby their own gov to create the conditions for more computer shops to open so more local people can get jobs?
    If only all that effort and time was put to good use.
    Helping local people with their resumes. Ensuring peop

