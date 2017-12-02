Shouting 'Pay Your Taxes', Activists Occupy Apple Stores in France (marketwatch.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes MarketWatch: A group of global activists stormed and occupied several Apple Stores in France on Saturday in a move aimed at pressuring the company to pay up on a €13 billion ($15.5 billion) tax bill to the European Union. In a press release, the France unit of the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizen's Action organization (Attac), said 100 of its members occupied the Opera Apple Store in Paris, demanding the company pay its taxes... Attac said dozens of protests were organized at other Apple store locations throughout France on Saturday. In the Paris store, activists were seen via videos circulating on Twitter, pushing past security and hanging a banner that said "We will stop when Apple pays." Security in Paris reportedly evacuated Apple workers from the building as those protests began.
After three hours they left the store -- leaving behind protest messages on the iPads on display. The group claims that Apple has stashed $230 billion in tax havens around the world, but also hopes to raise awareness about other issues.
"Attac said the action was part of the #PhoneRevolt movement aimed at highlighting unfair practices by Apple, that are not just about taxes, but also pollution via extraction of metals for its phones, worker exploitation and driving a global consumption binge."
After three hours they left the store -- leaving behind protest messages on the iPads on display. The group claims that Apple has stashed $230 billion in tax havens around the world, but also hopes to raise awareness about other issues.
"Attac said the action was part of the #PhoneRevolt movement aimed at highlighting unfair practices by Apple, that are not just about taxes, but also pollution via extraction of metals for its phones, worker exploitation and driving a global consumption binge."
U.S. First (Score:3)
Since Apple's corporate headquarters is in the U.S., we get the money first.
"Global" Activists? (Score:2)
So, International assholes?
Activist:
1. someone who's always pissed about something they don't understand and of which they are largely ignorant.
2. someone prone to believing inflammatory rhetoric without question.
Re: "Global" Activists? (Score:2)
Yes, it is much better to always accept things as they are and never complain.
Why does Apple even bother (Score:3)
Apple is the only phone company I know of to even both to produce something like environmental reports [apple.com].
This includes things like the mildly nauseating fact that Apple makes their own artificial sweat [apple.com] to test watches.
And what do they get for it? Protestors flooding stores. Where are the protests at the local stores selling other phones, which engage in the same tax practices and far worse environmental hijinks? Crickets.
I'm sure it's because they can get more attention if they flood an Apple store instead of the local T-Mobile phone hut. But even so, it's just sad to see such a brazen display of showmanship over real care for the environment or taxes. Maybe Apple should just stop paying attention to any of that stuff and make phones the way the rest of the market does without all of the expense of trying to do so in a responsible way.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it's because Apple doesn't pay any taxes in the EU...
Should they? In exchange for what government services? Seems like the government of the EU serves the people of the EU. The people of the EU should be paying for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I wasn't under the impression that Apple uses their own private road network in the EU, but I am clearly mistaken.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I wasn't under the impression that Apple uses their own private road network in the EU, but I am clearly mistaken.
Does Apple use roads at all? Their contractors and customers and employees probably do, but then those people pay taxes for fuel and VAT and income and whatever else. So the road users pay for the roads they use. Any other reason Apple should pay?
Re: (Score:2)
Your first assumption is that you can weight these things against each other, and your second assumption is that this must be done. Why? The only place where boiling ethics down to a boolean is effective is in Hollywood movies.
Taxes? (Score:1)
Good job (Score:1)
Using force is the only language that corporates understand. After all, by definition, greed is their only purpose.
Community organizing (Score:2, Insightful)
Protestors produced nothing of any value to anyone, instead demanding productive people — people who create value for customers, employees, shareholders, and their communities — pay more.
Why should producers listen to demanders when demanders offer nothing of any value to anyone? Are remorseless demands fair? How is demanding things while offering nothing good for a society?
Re: (Score:2)
Apple is receiving a lot
Such as
...?
What are they offering for the greater good?
Phones. Software. Maps. Email. Cloud storage. Communications. Payment services. Publishing services. Apple makes products. Apple customers judge those products good.
The activists then... (Score:4, Funny)
... went to the nearby Starbucks to Twitter about their "action", and posting their selfies on Instagram and Facebook using their iPhones.
Good for France (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Taxes are what holds up and maintains infrastructure, health, food and shelter for the poor.
Why shouldn’t French people pay for government services to help French people?
Re: Hey Dumb Fucks (Score:2)
I am curious. In some arab countries rape is legal in some cases. Do you think that the only one that should be blamed for rape in that case is the politican who made it legal? Or also the person who commited it.
If you answered the second, please explain how rape is different from tax evasion in this case?
Stinks like a Greenpeace PR stunt. (Score:1)
Same old, same old. Different players, using taxes as their pivot then mumble waving about the environment.
It's all about press.
Apple does pay taxes, morons (Score:2)
Leave it to the French to protest something that's already happening.
GET A BETTER ACCOUNTANT! (Score:2)
A better shout.
The US gives France jobs (Score:2)
How is that employment, low cost and innovation then supported in the EU?
Do the activists lobby their own gov to create the conditions for more computer shops to open so more local people can get jobs?
If only all that effort and time was put to good use.
Helping local people with their resumes. Ensuring peop