Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Courts Apple

Apple Accuses Qualcomm of Patent Infringement in Countersuit (reuters.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
From a report: Apple on Wednesday filed a countersuit against Qualcomm, alleging that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips that power a wide variety of Android-based devices infringe on Apple's patents, the latest development in a long-running dispute. Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life. Apple has denied the claims that it violated Qualcomm's battery life patents and alleged that Qualcomm's patents were invalid, a common move in such cases. But on Wednesday, in a filing in U.S. District Court in San Diego, Apple revised its answer to Qualcomm's complaint with accusations of its own. Apple alleges it owns at least eight battery life patents that Qualcomm has violated.

Apple Accuses Qualcomm of Patent Infringement in Countersuit More | Reply

Apple Accuses Qualcomm of Patent Infringement in Countersuit

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Prediction is very difficult, especially of the future. - Niels Bohr

Close