Apple Accuses Qualcomm of Patent Infringement in Countersuit (reuters.com) 15
From a report: Apple on Wednesday filed a countersuit against Qualcomm, alleging that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips that power a wide variety of Android-based devices infringe on Apple's patents, the latest development in a long-running dispute. Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life. Apple has denied the claims that it violated Qualcomm's battery life patents and alleged that Qualcomm's patents were invalid, a common move in such cases. But on Wednesday, in a filing in U.S. District Court in San Diego, Apple revised its answer to Qualcomm's complaint with accusations of its own. Apple alleges it owns at least eight battery life patents that Qualcomm has violated.
Re: (Score:2)
Defensive Patent Portfolios (Score:4, Insightful)
This action by Apple shows why a company wants patents even if it does not run around enforcing them all the time. It is a war chest for when someone else sues you. Sue IBM for patent infringement? IBM has tens of thousands of patents to sort through to counterattack.
Blowback can be a bitch.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This action by Apple shows why a company wants patents even if it does not run around enforcing them all the time. It is a war chest for when someone else sues you. Sue IBM for patent infringement? IBM has tens of thousands of patents to sort through to counterattack.
Blowback can be a bitch.
Here's how we fix this bullshit, perhaps for good.
Step #1: Audit every patent holder with more than 5,000 patents in their "war chest". Force all patent holders to prove they are actively using their patents.
Step #2: Any patents merely being held for the purposes of patent warmongering, preventing competition, or stifling innovation will be forced into expiration, and put up for bid.
Step #3: Sit back and watch as (former) patent holders are forced to spend their (offshore) cash reserves and executive bonus
Time for the popcorn? (Score:2)
This is the big boys flinging mud at each other. Petty at best? The best outcome for anyone else is not to overthink things and just enjoy the popcorn, since it is going to feel more like an improv contest anyhow.
Since when? (Score:2)
Since when did Apple sell lawnmowers?