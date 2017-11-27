Two Major Cydia Hosts Shut Down as Jailbreaking Fades in Popularity (macrumors.com) 23
Joe Rossignol, writing for MacRumors: ModMy last week announced it has archived its default ModMyi repository on Cydia, which is essentially an alternative App Store for downloading apps, themes, tweaks, and other files on jailbroken iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. ZodTTD/MacCiti also shut down this month, meaning that two out of three of Cydia's major default repositories are no longer active as of this month. ModMy recommends developers in the jailbreaking community use the BigBoss repository, which is one of the last major Cydia sources that remains functional. The closure of two major Cydia repositories is arguably the result of a declining interest in jailbreaking, which provides root filesystem access and allows users to modify iOS and install unapproved apps on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. When the iPhone and iPod touch were first released in 2007, jailbreaking quickly grew in popularity for both fun and practical reasons. Before the App Store, for example, it allowed users to install apps and games. Jailbreaking was even useful for something as simple as setting a wallpaper, not possible on early iOS versions.
my decline reason (Score:1)
I stopped jailbreaking when ios incorporated enough of the features I wanted.
Re: (Score:2)
Just like for Linux I tend to get my software via the distribution main APT repository.
For the key reason that what I am getting is more or less trusted and vetted.
I haven’t rooted or jail broke my phone, for the key reason that what I can get from it, is much riskier.
Now Apple does need to be more open in their walled garden. Allowing tools to take advantage of the device even if it steps on UI rules or is a competition to their own product. I am sad to se my phyton app no longer supported and not
Superuser access (Score:3)
Alongside net neutrality, laws should exist that dictate no owners of general technology devices can be artificially/intentionally restricted from accessing any part of their device.
I don't mean "thou shall include a JTAG port and dongle"
.. I mean that it becomes illegal to import for commercial sale any device that the manufacturer/reseller has locked down for the sole purpose of excluding access to tinker.
Re: (Score:3)
Yep.
That's the problem.
Take an older iPad where I needed to install a certain app. When I tried to install it from the App Store, it told me that the current app version was incompatible with the OS version. The OS itself couldn't be updated further.
However, there was a perfectly functional older version of the app compatible with an older iOS out there. App Store would just not allow me to download it directly.
The hack was to download it first in iTunes, flagging my account as already having downloaded
Re: (Score:2)
They don't have to update the application.
The older version of the application was available. I wasn't expecting the latest version to run on an old iOS, just to be able to use an old, unmaintained version.
This was a 3-4 year old iPad -- an age where most laptops are still highly usable.
Re: (Score:2)
That and I can't really see companies getting on board with such an idea at all unless you include some language that means tinkering voids the warranty because they don't
Re: (Score:1)
Unfortunately the legislation trends are going towards more restrictions. Remember how DRM killed the minidisc. And we can't buy full band scanners anymore to protect the cell phone industry from public snooping. And HDMI? oh well.. no passive cables for you
Sorry, but curiosity and learning and tinkering are no longer approved activities. In fact they are seen as suspicious. Don't get caught drawing a schematic diagram or writing math on a napkin in public.
people that want to be able to control their phone (Score:3)
.. are leaving or have already left apple's walled garden and moved to Android-based devices.
iphones primary user base is people that barely know how to install an app, and jailbreaking would be like brain surgery for them
not a "decline in interest", rather a lack of JBs (Score:3)
Don't know why this is being touted as a "decline in interest" when the real story is that there hasn't been a clean useable jailbreak available for a LONG time, nothing really useable for IOS10 and nothing for IOS11, despite reports of "demos". Apple has done a good job of shutting JB'ing down, whether by patching holes, or.... I wonder if Apple pays these hackers off not to release the JB after a demo is released.
Yes IOS has offered many of the features that JB'ing used to provide, but not all... I still would JB if I could. But I can't be forever stuck on IOS8 either.
Re: (Score:2)
Even with a working iOS JB, (and working doesn't mean that half the phone functionality is glitchy), there is also the fact that if I want to update iOS due to a bug, I have to do a complete DFU restore and re-JB, with downloading all my Cydia apps.
Also, there are only a few things I want from a JB these days... one is a firewall, so I can control what apps phone home to where, and a way of backing up individual app data and archiving it off, so an old game I completed doesn't keep wasting space on my devic
Handy Android feature I'm missing (Score:2)
Usually I've got an iPhone (I'm an iOS developer) but I've got a Nexus 5 as well. There's one feature I miss, and that's to turn on the Do Not Disturb mode for a set time. For example, you walk into a meeting, and turn on Do Not Disturb for 1 hour.
iPhones don't have that, it's an on/off thing and I'm _very_ likely to turn it on, and then forget to turn it off.
I bet there's a jailbreak app for that.
Re: (Score:1)
"Do Not Disturb" does have a scheduling switch. I think you have to turn it on.
Android too (Score:2)
Rooting has faded in popularity on Android too.
Even on xda-developers.com , which is the place to go for everything related to root, some people start discouraging the practice.
The reason is that most legitimate reasons for rooting have disappeared, and even some illegitimate ones. Most tweaks that required root can now be done without it, and features that were only available to custom ROMs are now stock. Also, by rooting, you lose regular security updates (if your phone is still supported) and some featur
Not surprised (Score:2)
When I first started jailbreaking, I was overwhelmed by the sheer amount of crap that was available. The overwhelming majority of the stuff (by what appeared to be multiple orders of magnitude) was "themes" and other trivial nonsense. Of the stuff that was useful, it seemed like 9/10 of it was no longer maintained and/or didn't work for the version of iOS I had installed, or were buggy enough that the phone became unstable. I think out of the 10s of thousands of packages available, the number of genuinel
More people switching to Android? (Score:2)
So can I access the entire filesystem yet? (Score:2)
My main motivation for jailbreaking my ipad was to gain access to the filesystem and use it like a normal tablet/computer. Has this been resolved yet or does iOS still regard RAW/DNG image files as hazardous to my health?