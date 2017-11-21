Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Why Apple's HomePod Is Three Years Behind Amazon's Echo (bloomberg.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the a-day-late-and-a-dollar-short dept.
Apple unveiled the HomePod, its first smart speaker to take on market-leading Amazon's Echo lineup of speakers, in June this year. Despite being three years late to the party, the HomePod has largely been pitched more as a speaker that sounds great instead of a device that sounds great but more importantly can also help you with daily chores. On top of this, Apple said last week it was delaying the shipment of HomePod from December this year to "early 2018." So why does a company, the market valuation of which is quickly reaching a trillion dollar, so behind its competitors? Bloomberg reports on Tuesday: Apple audio engineers had been working on an early version of the HomePod speaker for about two years in 2014 when they were blindsided by the Echo, a smart speaker from Amazon with a voice-activated assistant named Alexa. The Apple engineers jokingly accused one another of leaking details of their project to Amazon, then bought Echos so they could take them apart and see how they were put together. They quickly deemed the Echo's sound quality inferior and got back to work building a better speaker. More than two years passed. In that time Amazon's Echo became a hit with consumers impressed by Alexa's ability to answer questions, order pizzas and turn lights on and off. Meanwhile, Apple dithered over its own speaker, according to people familiar with the situation. The project was cancelled and revived several times, they said, and the device went through multiple permutations (at one point it stood 3 feet tall) as executives struggled to figure out how it would fit into the home and Apple's ecosystem of products and services. In the end, the company plowed ahead, figuring that creating a speaker would give customers another reason to stay loyal. Yet despite having all the ingredients for a serious competitor to the Echo -- including Siri and the App Store -- Apple never saw the HomePod as anything more than an accessory, like the AirPods earphones.

Why Apple's HomePod Is Three Years Behind Amazon's Echo

  • Because Apple is a follower, not a leader. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Apple's entire schtick is letting the market find great ideas, and then making those ideas appealing.

    Literally everything Apple offers stems from this business model.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      I have an Echo and three Dots in my home. It's all about privilege. I am more technologically savvy than everyone and that's the way it will stay.

    • But they were wireless speakers before the Echo. Apple was probably just trying to get away with a set of speakers with Siri... Amazon raised the bar on them. Which is what Apple did with the iPhone, back in 2007. Android was about to get into the smart phone market, however their idea of a smartphone for the consumer were flip phones with keyboards and bigger screens. Apple forced them them to change their model. Thus delayed Android Release in phones for a couple years.

      I never got into these smart spea

    • The difference this time is the competitor got it right.

      The iPod wouldn't have been a success if all the other MP3 players of the day didn't suck. My first 2 iPods were amazing devices. Firewire booting, I could carry a second hard drive to boot from.

      Amazon got it 'right' to consumers and Apple is playing catch up. Which is hard to do given Amazon's demographic spread compared to Apple's.

  • Apple make so much money from the iPhone that they don't really have a strong incentive to execute any new or innovative products. This makes it easy to waste money on side efforts like this, because, well, why bother?

    And they also get caught up in wanting it to seem "special" and not another me-too product, when, actually it really is a me-too product. Sure they can make it with Beats(tm) bass or some kind of super-duper audio which might make it seem more interesting, but that's not really particularly

  • People are weary of allowing some kind of spybot in their home. If it's marketed as an Audiophile device from the makers of iPod and Beats By Dre then people will buy it and get used to using the siri like functionality and they can suck consumers deeper into the apple ecosystem. So it's not a robot that listens to everything you say, it's a perfectly harmless speaker that you can control with your voice.

  • Siri will hold it back. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Guspaz ( 556486 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @04:16PM (#55598201)

    Siri is very primitive compared to the competing virtual assistants. Don't get me wrong, I use Siri all the time, but mostly for things like starting timers or asking basic information. Both in terms of information retrieval capabilities and in terms of integrations with other services, Alexa is way ahead.

    The problem with the HomePod is that there are already good speakers with virtual assistants built in. The Echo may not have ideal sound quality, but Sonos also makes speakers with Alexa and Google built-in. As such, simply having good sound quality won't be enough for the HomePod to compete. Siri needs to get a *lot* better if they're going to have any chance.

  • If Siri were designed as generic assistant technology, then it could be added to any new device with relatively minor tweaks. Maybe they overly hard-wired Siri's design to phones and tablets.

  • Inertia is the reason. Apple still benefits from these years of innovation, creative design, flawless programs etc... (Btw that should convince the unbelievers how amazing the work of Jobs was). But Apple has already started to lose some inertia ; will take some time until Apple fans change their mind, though.
  • because they can use it to push their store front. Apple doesn't have that so it's a tougher sell. Also they'll have a hard time competing with Echo when Amazon can give the things away and make it up from store purchases & prime membership fees.
  • I might get one of these eventually, but it is not going to a profit center for Apple. Google is much more in danger for not getting it's smart speaker out, because like Amazon the speaker helps monetize customers. Apple makes money directly, Google by collecting data on users, Amazon by making it easy for users to buy a lot of stuff.

    A smart speaker might encourage users to subscribe to the Apple music service. it is not going to sell Apps, it is not going to sell storage, it is not going to sell phone

  • SONOS (Score:3)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @04:24PM (#55598261) Journal
    Apple, just freaking buy them already. You'd have an instant 10+ million consumers, ecosystem with much better audio than Amazon, Google, or Microsoft - and can build up as you want. Crack open the checkbook, Tim, and write out a $3 billion check. And it's yours.

  • They quickly deemed the Echo's sound quality inferior and got back to work building a better speaker

    Good grief, engineers. Sad that Apple completely missed the point on this, it seems like the home assistant space is ripe for an iPod style re-definition.

  • I think a lot of people forget that these huge faceless companies have humans running things, and more importantly, producing products. I see this a lot in the company I work for...they're desperately trying to speed up software deployment/adopt DevOps, and I think a lot of it is just fear-driven. "Thought leaders" go to these conferences and then wonder why we aren't doing 200 deployments a day in a fully containerized environment using the latest JavaScript framework that came out last week. It's fear of

  • "Apple audio engineers...quickly deemed the Echo's sound quality inferior and got back to work building a better speaker."

    Inferior?

    I take it Apple audio engineers have not actually used a pair of their own shitty earbuds...

