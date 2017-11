Why Apple's HomePod Is Three Years Behind Amazon's Echo

Apple unveiled the HomePod , its first smart speaker to take on market-leading Amazon's Echo lineup of speakers, in June this year. Despite being three years late to the party, the HomePod has largely been pitched more as a speaker that sounds great instead of a device that sounds great but more importantly can also help you with daily chores. On top of this, Apple said last week it was delaying the shipment of HomePod from December this year to "early 2018." So why does a company, the market valuation of which is quickly reaching a trillion dollar , so behind its competitors? Bloomberg reports on Tuesday