Why Apple's HomePod Is Three Years Behind Amazon's Echo (bloomberg.com) 41
Apple unveiled the HomePod, its first smart speaker to take on market-leading Amazon's Echo lineup of speakers, in June this year. Despite being three years late to the party, the HomePod has largely been pitched more as a speaker that sounds great instead of a device that sounds great but more importantly can also help you with daily chores. On top of this, Apple said last week it was delaying the shipment of HomePod from December this year to "early 2018." So why does a company, the market valuation of which is quickly reaching a trillion dollar, so behind its competitors? Bloomberg reports on Tuesday: Apple audio engineers had been working on an early version of the HomePod speaker for about two years in 2014 when they were blindsided by the Echo, a smart speaker from Amazon with a voice-activated assistant named Alexa. The Apple engineers jokingly accused one another of leaking details of their project to Amazon, then bought Echos so they could take them apart and see how they were put together. They quickly deemed the Echo's sound quality inferior and got back to work building a better speaker. More than two years passed. In that time Amazon's Echo became a hit with consumers impressed by Alexa's ability to answer questions, order pizzas and turn lights on and off. Meanwhile, Apple dithered over its own speaker, according to people familiar with the situation. The project was cancelled and revived several times, they said, and the device went through multiple permutations (at one point it stood 3 feet tall) as executives struggled to figure out how it would fit into the home and Apple's ecosystem of products and services. In the end, the company plowed ahead, figuring that creating a speaker would give customers another reason to stay loyal. Yet despite having all the ingredients for a serious competitor to the Echo -- including Siri and the App Store -- Apple never saw the HomePod as anything more than an accessory, like the AirPods earphones.
Because Apple is a follower, not a leader. (Score:1)
Apple's entire schtick is letting the market find great ideas, and then making those ideas appealing.
Literally everything Apple offers stems from this business model.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Rolling your own doesn't come with all of the ecosystem that the existing products have. Just because you CAN doesn't mean you SHOULD. You'd be hard pressed to build something half as good as the Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini for the same price --- not even counting your time.
Re: (Score:2)
Because I value my time.
I could roll my own. Just like I could build my own ECU for my car. It's literally what I do at work. However I have no interest in spending all my free time engineering and debugging a home rolled solution.
I do have a Home-Assistant running locally on a Pi because the store bought solutions really all suck.
Re: (Score:2)
But they were wireless speakers before the Echo. Apple was probably just trying to get away with a set of speakers with Siri... Amazon raised the bar on them. Which is what Apple did with the iPhone, back in 2007. Android was about to get into the smart phone market, however their idea of a smartphone for the consumer were flip phones with keyboards and bigger screens. Apple forced them them to change their model. Thus delayed Android Release in phones for a couple years.
I never got into these smart spea
Re: (Score:2)
Which ones? Do you have a reference of this?
Blackberry was the king at the time that everyone was copying. The keyboard less phones, were not smart phone, but just normal ones.
Re: (Score:2)
The difference this time is the competitor got it right.
The iPod wouldn't have been a success if all the other MP3 players of the day didn't suck. My first 2 iPods were amazing devices. Firewire booting, I could carry a second hard drive to boot from.
Amazon got it 'right' to consumers and Apple is playing catch up. Which is hard to do given Amazon's demographic spread compared to Apple's.
Re: (Score:2)
The biggest reasons?
The Echo/Google Home work for anyone in the room --- even your parents or guests.
The Echo/Google Home doesn't need to be unlocked or swiped or long-pressed or what have you. I don't want my phone in a normally unlocked state -- even when I'm at home or any other "convenient" location. And "OK, Google" doesn't work unless your phone is unlocked.
Those are the two main reasons that I'm interested in one of those devices vs using my phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Urban legend......
https://www.wired.com/story/al... [wired.com]
Re: (Score:2)
The craziest interactions are watching people that didn't know the 'old' way. Our son doesn't know that some lights have switches or you can get music from a phone.
It also works out in the shop when my hands are covered in grease.
Re: (Score:2)
Stuck in a profit trap (Score:2)
Apple make so much money from the iPhone that they don't really have a strong incentive to execute any new or innovative products. This makes it easy to waste money on side efforts like this, because, well, why bother?
And they also get caught up in wanting it to seem "special" and not another me-too product, when, actually it really is a me-too product. Sure they can make it with Beats(tm) bass or some kind of super-duper audio which might make it seem more interesting, but that's not really particularly
Good marketing (Score:1)
Siri will hold it back. (Score:4, Informative)
Siri is very primitive compared to the competing virtual assistants. Don't get me wrong, I use Siri all the time, but mostly for things like starting timers or asking basic information. Both in terms of information retrieval capabilities and in terms of integrations with other services, Alexa is way ahead.
The problem with the HomePod is that there are already good speakers with virtual assistants built in. The Echo may not have ideal sound quality, but Sonos also makes speakers with Alexa and Google built-in. As such, simply having good sound quality won't be enough for the HomePod to compete. Siri needs to get a *lot* better if they're going to have any chance.
Too narrow? (Score:2)
If Siri were designed as generic assistant technology, then it could be added to any new device with relatively minor tweaks. Maybe they overly hard-wired Siri's design to phones and tablets.
I n e r t i a (Score:2)
Amazon can throw money at Echo (Score:2)
Where does it fit/ (Score:2)
A smart speaker might encourage users to subscribe to the Apple music service. it is not going to sell Apps, it is not going to sell storage, it is not going to sell phone
SONOS (Score:3)
Engineers (Score:2)
They quickly deemed the Echo's sound quality inferior and got back to work building a better speaker
Good grief, engineers. Sad that Apple completely missed the point on this, it seems like the home assistant space is ripe for an iPod style re-definition.
Because Apple is run by humans? (Score:2)
I think a lot of people forget that these huge faceless companies have humans running things, and more importantly, producing products. I see this a lot in the company I work for...they're desperately trying to speed up software deployment/adopt DevOps, and I think a lot of it is just fear-driven. "Thought leaders" go to these conferences and then wonder why we aren't doing 200 deployments a day in a fully containerized environment using the latest JavaScript framework that came out last week. It's fear of
Audiophile Earbuds... (Score:2)
"Apple audio engineers...quickly deemed the Echo's sound quality inferior and got back to work building a better speaker."
Inferior?
I take it Apple audio engineers have not actually used a pair of their own shitty earbuds...