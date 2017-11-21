Apple's New iPhone Built With Illegal Overtime Teen Labor (bloomberg.com) 61
Apple's main supplier in Asia has been employing high-school students working illegal overtime to assemble the iPhone X in an effort to catch up with demand after facing production delays, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing several teenagers involved. From a report: A group of 3,000 students from the Zhengzhou Urban Rail Transit School were sent to work at the local facility run by Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry, known as Foxconn, as part of a three-month stint that was billed as "work experience," and required to graduate, the Financial Times reported. Six of the students told the FT they routinely worked 11-hour days assembling Apple's flagship smartphone, which constitutes illegal overtime for student interns under Chinese law. Apple said an audit did find instances of student interns working overtime, adding that they were employed voluntarily, were compensated and provided benefits, but that they shouldn't have been allowed to work overtime.
As long as it is voluntary (Score:2, Insightful)
However, if it was voluntary, then I see no reason why they should have the government tell them that they can't make more money if they don't wanted to. Their body, their choice.
Re: (Score:3)
Tiny: Volunteer duty!
Cole: I didn't volunteer.
Tiny: You making trouble again?
Cole: No; no trouble.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, you know, you were to become homeless and possibly starve to death. Your body, your choice!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I doubt if any of this is voluntary. The job itself is not voluntary. All students in all schools are required to work 3 months in a factory (or on a farm) to instill solidarity with the proletariat. The only other option is a 3 month military training stint. They are paid the same wages as an entry level full time worker/farmer/soldier.
I doubt if the overtime is voluntary either. You can't run an assembly line with half the assemblers missing.
Mandatory overtime is legal in America, and is fairly commo
Re: (Score:2)
You think 11 hours of work every day for three months is not going to kill anyone?
Re: (Score:2)
Mandatory overtime is legal in America
Define "mandatory".
You don't seem to understand (Score:3)
Said it before, I'll say it again, you're not a free man (or woman) so long as somebody else controls your access to food, shelter and medicine. Until then you're one step away fro
what will happen in scott walker's non union WI! (Score:2)
what will happen in scott walker's non union WI!
When the new plant opens?? at least they will the have brat stop and mars cheese castle to pay give free stuff to help you on your 12 hour shift.
Re: (Score:2)
However, if it was voluntary, then I see no reason why they should have the government tell them that they can't make more money if they don't wanted to. Their body, their choice.
Did you miss the part about how working there in the first place was a requirement to graduate their high school? That throws a bucket of cold water on any theories about how overtime was voluntary. And as for getting paid, they almost certainly are billed for housing and food until there is no actual take away pay.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
At least in US law, one is under the supervision of parents until 18. Thus, it may be the parent's choice. But poor parents may wear their kids out to merely make ends-meet, and the students' education could suffer. When freedom meets starvation and illness, the philosophy of "freedom" gets messy and ugly.
Apple has used this company, no matter what (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you are actually interested in a phone that is supposedly made for public benefit (rather than government/corporate inter
made in red china now if they need an unlock (Score:1)
made in red china now if they need an unlock on some phone how fast will get done?? faster then it takes to file paper work to fight the FBI in court?
Re: (Score:2)
Bob Porter: Looks like you've been missing a lot of work lately.
Peter Gibbons: Well, I wouldn't exactly say I've been missing it, Bob.
Bob Slydell: You see, what we're trying to do is get a feeling for how people spend their time at work so if you would, would you walk us through a typical day, for you?
Peter Gibbons: Yeah.
Bob Slydell: Great.
Peter Gibbons: Well, I generally come in at least fifteen minutes late, ah, I use the side door - that way Lumbergh can't see me, heh - after that I sorta space out for a
Re: (Score:1)
The bit that's crazy about this story is actually the source for the FT - It was Apple. This wasn't a bunch of journalists doing investigatory journalism and uncovering something. This was Apple did its own internal audit, discovered abuses, and punished the company carrying them out.
I bet you won't find the other phone manufacturers busy auditing their suppliers for abuses like that.
Happens every time Apple launches a new product (Score:2)
is it the same kids, now in high school... (Score:1)
that assembled previous versions as grade schoolers?
People are hypocrites (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Like it or not, you have something in your house that was made, in whole or in part, by Foxconn.
Meanwhile on Android... (Score:3)
A few teens worked overtime on Apple phones - meanwhile on Android phone assemblers were literally abused and child labor is routine instead of irregular.
But who cares right, because Not Apple.
Re: (Score:2)
he's a moron...for not using balloons (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My question is, how do people end up doing this by mistake?
Child labor for Fun and Profit (Score:2)
Of course Apple has to keep those 2000% profit margins...
"illegal overtime to assemble the iPhone X" (Score:1)
So, these students are "generation X"?
Updates (Score:2)
It's been a while since we've seen one of these stories and it appears that some new and refined rationalizations have developed. New entries checked at the end of the list. Props to scourfish, cdreimer, zippo01, SuperKendall and several ACs for your contributions.
Apple/Foxconn worker and environmental exploitation rationalization worksheet
Check all that apply
[_] Making iPhones in a Chinese factory is better than being a Chinese peasant
[_] iPhones/Pads would cost too much if I had to pay my fellow
Wait - Wired Was Right??? (Score:3)
https://www.wired.com/2010/11/thomas-lee-foxconn/all/1/?viewall=true
You're training is now complete.... (Score:2)
Making Apple great again (Score:3)
I guess this is what Tim Cook meant about conquering the Chinese education market. To the victor go the spoils but surely there are UN conventions about child labour in POW camps.
Although hopefully these Chinese students are learning to Think Different and that this will be the generation of young people that finally overthrows the one party state of their great grandparents, tired of being worker slaves for tax-avoiding California-based multinationals.
With Trump promising to bring home manufacturing, high school students across the USA will be demanding equal opportunity. Every child will get a free iPhone as part of their education, provided they do the appropriate number of shifts at their local Apple Inc factory.