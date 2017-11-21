Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses China Iphone The Almighty Buck Apple

Apple's New iPhone Built With Illegal Overtime Teen Labor (bloomberg.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the how-the-iPhone-got-made dept.
Apple's main supplier in Asia has been employing high-school students working illegal overtime to assemble the iPhone X in an effort to catch up with demand after facing production delays, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing several teenagers involved. From a report: A group of 3,000 students from the Zhengzhou Urban Rail Transit School were sent to work at the local facility run by Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry, known as Foxconn, as part of a three-month stint that was billed as "work experience," and required to graduate, the Financial Times reported. Six of the students told the FT they routinely worked 11-hour days assembling Apple's flagship smartphone, which constitutes illegal overtime for student interns under Chinese law. Apple said an audit did find instances of student interns working overtime, adding that they were employed voluntarily, were compensated and provided benefits, but that they shouldn't have been allowed to work overtime.

Apple's New iPhone Built With Illegal Overtime Teen Labor More | Reply

Apple's New iPhone Built With Illegal Overtime Teen Labor

Comments Filter:
  • That could very well not be true.

    However, if it was voluntary, then I see no reason why they should have the government tell them that they can't make more money if they don't wanted to. Their body, their choice.
    • This was true in Japan (it was voluntary meaning, if you didn't do the "voluntary" overtime, you were unofficially blacklisted with virtually every other major corporation in Japan), at least until the public scandals got so bad, it was an embarrassment that the Japanese government decided maybe it wasn't such a good idea. (there was hospital footage on news media that wasn't helping Japan's image). Are you saying, government's should allow results like these? It can be very expensive in countries that have

      • I doubt if any of this is voluntary. The job itself is not voluntary. All students in all schools are required to work 3 months in a factory (or on a farm) to instill solidarity with the proletariat. The only other option is a 3 month military training stint. They are paid the same wages as an entry level full time worker/farmer/soldier.

        I doubt if the overtime is voluntary either. You can't run an assembly line with half the assemblers missing.

        Mandatory overtime is legal in America, and is fairly commo

    • the definition of 'voluntary'. It's no longer voluntary if you've set up a society where you have no other viable options. This is why we don't let people sell themselves into slavery. Because if you're at the point where you're selling yourself into slavery then you're no longer at the point where anything is truly voluntary.

      Said it before, I'll say it again, you're not a free man (or woman) so long as somebody else controls your access to food, shelter and medicine. Until then you're one step away fro

    • what will happen in scott walker's non union WI!

      When the new plant opens?? at least they will the have brat stop and mars cheese castle to pay give free stuff to help you on your 12 hour shift.

    • However, if it was voluntary, then I see no reason why they should have the government tell them that they can't make more money if they don't wanted to. Their body, their choice.

      Did you miss the part about how working there in the first place was a requirement to graduate their high school? That throws a bucket of cold water on any theories about how overtime was voluntary. And as for getting paid, they almost certainly are billed for housing and food until there is no actual take away pay.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Their body, their choice.

      At least in US law, one is under the supervision of parents until 18. Thus, it may be the parent's choice. But poor parents may wear their kids out to merely make ends-meet, and the students' education could suffer. When freedom meets starvation and illness, the philosophy of "freedom" gets messy and ugly.

  • Okay, Foxconn, had a rep for inhumane human labor practices, including making people stand for 12 hours assembling iphones. Foxconn doesn't change it's stripes because of a little embarrassment, and Apple know it. Much like the Gap, Joe Fresh, Blue Navy (owned by the Gap), continue to use manufacturers that quietly hire child labor no matter how many times similar scandals come up. If Apple really cared, they would stop using Foxconn whose reputation for what we consider basic human decency let alone laws r

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Okay, Foxconn, had a rep for inhumane human labor practices, including making people stand for 12 hours assembling iphones. Foxconn doesn't change it's stripes because of a little embarrassment, and Apple know it. Much like the Gap, Joe Fresh, Blue Navy (owned by the Gap), continue to use manufacturers that quietly hire child labor no matter how many times similar scandals come up. If Apple really cared, they would stop using Foxconn whose reputation for what we consider basic human decency let alone laws r

      • Oh look some ass-hole defending Apple using slave labor....
      • I'm a "fanboy" of freedom, privacy and choice. And the reasons I specifically mentioned android VARIANTS and not Android is because I KNOW android has spy hooks in the OS (and in iOS as well). Yes most do have issues, but we do the best we can with the best knowledge we have, which I try to add on Slashdot. I'm sceptical in general and to my sadness have been proven invariably right.

        If you are actually interested in a phone that is supposedly made for public benefit (rather than government/corporate inter

  • made in red china now if they need an unlock on some phone how fast will get done?? faster then it takes to file paper work to fight the FBI in court?

  • This is hardly news anymore. At a certain point we either start demanding parity in how workers are treated or just admit that an iPhone is more important. For a lot of folks for whom the iPhone gets them access to a robust social network (in the form of iMessage) the answer is the latter.

  • is it the same kids, now in high school... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    that assembled previous versions as grade schoolers?

  • I giggle when I see posts list this as you see so many people who act like they give a damn use/sponsor IPhone or other apple products. knowing the conditions they are built in and the use of child labor.... I don't really care, just dont act holier than thou

  • Meanwhile on Android... (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @01:06PM (#55596405)

    A few teens worked overtime on Apple phones - meanwhile on Android phone assemblers were literally abused and child labor is routine instead of irregular.

    But who cares right, because Not Apple.

  • If that Felix guy got practically into orbit with balloons and that juts sounds easier, safer, and cheaper, then why doesn't this guy use them? Whatever, I hope he dies.

  • Of course Apple has to keep those 2000% profit margins...

  • So, these students are "generation X"?

  • It's been a while since we've seen one of these stories and it appears that some new and refined rationalizations have developed. New entries checked at the end of the list. Props to scourfish, cdreimer, zippo01, SuperKendall and several ACs for your contributions.

    Apple/Foxconn worker and environmental exploitation rationalization worksheet

    Check all that apply

    [_] Making iPhones in a Chinese factory is better than being a Chinese peasant
    [_] iPhones/Pads would cost too much if I had to pay my fellow

  • Wait - Wired Was Right??? (Score:3)

    by filesiteguy ( 695431 ) <perfectreign@gmail.com> on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @01:37PM (#55596759) Homepage
    There was an article discussing the mandatory overtime and sometimes low pay for these mega factories. I am not at all surprised things haven't changed.

    https://www.wired.com/2010/11/thomas-lee-foxconn/all/1/?viewall=true
  • Welcome to the dark side Apple. Your destination was never in doubt. Just ask the citizens of Cupertino or Ireland...

  • Making Apple great again (Score:3)

    by ChunderDownunder ( 709234 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @01:40PM (#55596809)

    I guess this is what Tim Cook meant about conquering the Chinese education market. To the victor go the spoils but surely there are UN conventions about child labour in POW camps.

    Although hopefully these Chinese students are learning to Think Different and that this will be the generation of young people that finally overthrows the one party state of their great grandparents, tired of being worker slaves for tax-avoiding California-based multinationals.

    With Trump promising to bring home manufacturing, high school students across the USA will be demanding equal opportunity. Every child will get a free iPhone as part of their education, provided they do the appropriate number of shifts at their local Apple Inc factory.

Slashdot Top Deals

You scratch my tape, and I'll scratch yours.

Close