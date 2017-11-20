10-Year-Old Boy Cracks the Face ID On Both Parents' IPhone X (wired.com) 34
An anonymous reader writes: A 10-year-old boy discovered he could unlock his father's phone just by looking at it. And his mother's phone too. Both parents had just purchased a new $999 iPhone X, and apparently its Face ID couldn't tell his face from theirs. The unlocking happened immediately after the mother told the son that "There's no way you're getting access to this phone."
Experiments suggest the iPhone X was confused by the indoor/nighttime lighting when the couple first registered their faces. Apple's only response was to point to their support page, which states that "the statistical probability is different...among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed. If you're concerned about this, we recommend using a passcode to authenticate." The boy's father is now offering this advice to other parents. "You should probably try it with every member of your family and see who can access it."
And his son just "thought it was hilarious."
You're looking at the phone wrong, etc., etc., etc........
But
... the phone did what I wanted it to do, so I guess I'm looking at it doubleplusright?
Almost certainly.
https://www.macrumors.com/2017... [macrumors.com]
Cue me asking him why that hilariously overpriced phone then not only implemented it but also announced it as the biggest thing since sliced bread.
And this is why I want a fingerprint scanner ... (Score:1)
... and on the front too, not the back.
I.e. you need to give people an option for no security, passcode, fingerprint or FaceID and let them decide on what balance of security and convenience they want.
Right now it seems like the industry is either putting fingerprint scanners on the back or omitting them entirely. It's another example of a useful feature being omitted for mostly aesthetic reasons - i.e. bezel-less displays. Of course it saves on component cost too.
I can't get on with fingerprint scanners on the front. The back is where my finger naturally lands as I put my hand in my pocket to get my phone out.
The front feels clunky and means I have to use two hands to unlock my phone.
I tried it out on my girlfriends phone, didn't like it.
Maybe it's because I have always had the scanner on the back and I'm just not used to it. It feels really unnatural.
The son is correct... (Score:2, Informative)
It IS hilarious. It's legitimately an odd way to authenticate anyway, and less secure than fingerprints, and way less secure than constantly typing annoying passphrases. It should be no surprise that there's endless ways to fool it.
Dang those shape-shifting children's faces! (Score:2)
Next item: FBI hires a bunch of 13 year old kids to unlock phones confiscated from criminal suspects.
... he looks like his parents, but he can unlock both their phones, and they apparently can't unlock each others phones so they don't look like each other. But their 13 year old son looks like both of them.
Defective by obscurity (Score:2)
Yep.
Security by obscurity -> defective.
>> "the iPhone X was confused by the indoor/nighttime lighting"
Security by obscurity. Told you so.
Yep.
Security by obscurity -> defective.
>> "the iPhone X was confused by the indoor/nighttime lighting"
Security by obscurity. Told you so.
and they advertised it works perfectly fine in the dark, as your face is illuminated by 30,000 infrared dots from the true depth camera.
Scary (Score:2)
It also gives your child full access to your ApplePay account. which by default only requires FaceID to authenticate.
Biometrics are not passwords (Score:4, Insightful)
Biometrics are user-ids, not passwords.
There are three aspects to security: something you are, something you know, something you have. Implement two for rudimentary security, implement all three for good security.
- Something you are: User ID, biometrics, or some other public information that serves to identify the person.
- Something you know: Typically a password, used to prove the identity
- Something you have: Second factor, used to prove that the password and identity were not stolen.
Face-ID and fingerprints are insecure and easily fooled.
Lock and unlock (Score:2)
You're not really supposed to "unlock" an iPhoneX. The way FaceID is supposed to work, you pick it up from somewhere and when you instinctively look at the screen, it performs its magic and it's ready, no need to put the right finger on a sensor in the right way, or click on anything. After some time, you're probably going to forget it's actually authenticating you. Unfortunately, while in theory quite convenient, this has several drawbacks in terms of security and usability; it's not really a step forward
But it also lets you do better Snapchat masks and animated emojis
It's time to get rid of Tim Cook (Score:2)
Between this, the debacle of iOS 11 and the fact that the Mac lines have been languishing under him, it's clear they need to get rid of him.
And no, replacing him with the woman who runs the retail side is not good for the company no matter how good her number is or how desperately they want to put a woman in charge of the richest company in the world.
At this point, they need a Satya Nadella who can actually get in there, balance both product lines, come up with new ones and reacquire alienated Mac users who
Excellent (Score:2)