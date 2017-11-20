Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


10-Year-Old Boy Cracks the Face ID On Both Parents' IPhone X

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader writes: A 10-year-old boy discovered he could unlock his father's phone just by looking at it. And his mother's phone too. Both parents had just purchased a new $999 iPhone X, and apparently its Face ID couldn't tell his face from theirs. The unlocking happened immediately after the mother told the son that "There's no way you're getting access to this phone."

Experiments suggest the iPhone X was confused by the indoor/nighttime lighting when the couple first registered their faces. Apple's only response was to point to their support page, which states that "the statistical probability is different...among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed. If you're concerned about this, we recommend using a passcode to authenticate." The boy's father is now offering this advice to other parents. "You should probably try it with every member of your family and see who can access it."

And his son just "thought it was hilarious."

  • Sounds like excuses (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You're looking at the phone wrong, etc., etc., etc........

  • I wonder, can monozygotic twins unlock each other's phones? That would be even more hilarious.

  • ... and on the front too, not the back.

    I.e. you need to give people an option for no security, passcode, fingerprint or FaceID and let them decide on what balance of security and convenience they want.

    Right now it seems like the industry is either putting fingerprint scanners on the back or omitting them entirely. It's another example of a useful feature being omitted for mostly aesthetic reasons - i.e. bezel-less displays. Of course it saves on component cost too.

  • The son is correct... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It IS hilarious. It's legitimately an odd way to authenticate anyway, and less secure than fingerprints, and way less secure than constantly typing annoying passphrases. It should be no surprise that there's endless ways to fool it.

  • Kids as skeleton keys, that would be so funny if it weren't the security desaster it actually is. What remains to be shown now is that a random group of, say, 10 children with no relation to an iPhonX (previous...) owner has a more than 10% chance of unlocking Face ID.

