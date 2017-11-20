10-Year-Old Boy Cracks the Face ID On Both Parents' IPhone X (wired.com) 10
An anonymous reader writes: A 10-year-old boy discovered he could unlock his father's phone just by looking at it. And his mother's phone too. Both parents had just purchased a new $999 iPhone X, and apparently its Face ID couldn't tell his face from theirs. The unlocking happened immediately after the mother told the son that "There's no way you're getting access to this phone."
Experiments suggest the iPhone X was confused by the indoor/nighttime lighting when the couple first registered their faces. Apple's only response was to point to their support page, which states that "the statistical probability is different...among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed. If you're concerned about this, we recommend using a passcode to authenticate." The boy's father is now offering this advice to other parents. "You should probably try it with every member of your family and see who can access it."
And his son just "thought it was hilarious."
Sounds like excuses (Score:1)
You're looking at the phone wrong, etc., etc., etc........
Re: (Score:2)
But
... the phone did what I wanted it to do, so I guess I'm looking at it doubleplusright?
Just curious... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Almost certainly.
https://www.macrumors.com/2017... [macrumors.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Cue me asking him why that hilariously overpriced phone then not only implemented it but also announced it as the biggest thing since sliced bread.
And this is why I want a fingerprint scanner ... (Score:1)
... and on the front too, not the back.
I.e. you need to give people an option for no security, passcode, fingerprint or FaceID and let them decide on what balance of security and convenience they want.
Right now it seems like the industry is either putting fingerprint scanners on the back or omitting them entirely. It's another example of a useful feature being omitted for mostly aesthetic reasons - i.e. bezel-less displays. Of course it saves on component cost too.
The son is correct... (Score:1)
It IS hilarious. It's legitimately an odd way to authenticate anyway, and less secure than fingerprints, and way less secure than constantly typing annoying passphrases. It should be no surprise that there's endless ways to fool it.
Dang those shape-shifting children's faces! (Score:2)