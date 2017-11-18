Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple Is Served A Search Warrant To Unlock Texas Church Gunman's iPhone (nydailynews.com) 45

Posted by EditorDavid from the ongoing-investigations dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the New York Daily News: Authorities in Texas served Apple with a search warrant in order to gain access to the Sutherland Springs church shooter's cellphone files. Texas Ranger Kevin Wright obtained the warrant last week, according to San Antonio Express-News.

Investigators are hoping to gain access to gunman Devin Patrick Kelley's digital photos, messages, calls, videos, social media passwords, address book and data since January 2016. Authorities also want to know what files Kelley stored in his iCloud account.
Fast Company writes that "it's very likely that Apple will give the Rangers the same answer it gave the FBI in 2016 (in effect, hell no!)... That may be why, in the Texas case, the FBI and the Rangers didn't even bother calling Apple, but rather went straight to court."

  • San Bernadino all over again (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, 2017 @06:46PM (#55578447)
    The FBI knows EXACTLY what its doing here. They refused Apple's voluntary help just so they could have a nice court order to set future precedent. They are hoping the moral outrage surrounding the Texas massacre will be sufficient to overpower the rational thinkers. They are just using this tragedy to further their own goals of weakening encryption for everyone.

    • Why is this modded down?

      Every mother fucker on /. knows it to be the case.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward
        probably because Apple did not VOLUNTARILY offer to help at all, they categorically stated that could and would do nothing without appropriate legal process being followed and even then they said they would not be able to do much. This isn't to slam apple, this is actually the approach I think all companies should take.
      • It's modded down by the government trolls who are under orders to try to control the narrative.

        • It's modded up now, as it should be.

          Had I been carrying points, I certainly would have tried to make it visible to the casual reader.

    • They refused Apple's voluntary help just so they could have a nice court order to set future precedent.

      Exactly, precisely, THIS. It's a war of attrition versus the tech industry; all it'll take is ONCE for Apple to give in, or be forced legally, for any reason, and it'll be Game Over for encryption (except for The Rich and The Powerful, and the cops, of course; they can have all the non-compromised encryption they like, but use peasants/plebs/proles/poor pond scum only get shitty, useless 'backdoored' ersatz encryption, and FUCK US if we don't like it. Well I say FUCK THEM, it's all or nothing: either proper

  • PIN: 0000 ... Nope.
    PIN: 0001 ... Nope.
    PIN: 0002 ... Nope.
    PIN: 0003 ... Nope.
    PIN: 0004 ... Nope.
    PIN: 0005 ... Nope. Now phone is hopelessly locked. Well, we tried.

  • A court may demand that materials be handed over but I don't think a court can order anyone to hunt down materials or create processes to aid in an investigation. Apple could simply comply by inviting the feds to search every document and recording in house. In effect that would be useless as it would require thousands of people to look into things about which they had little understanding at all. Worse yet, law enforcement is not investigating the crime at this point. The crime is solved. The killer

  • I hope this gets tossed out (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This move is pretty bold-faced dishonest and cynical in its attempt to sway public opinion to gain law enforcement more powers. There is nothing on the phone the rangers need. They know who did the shooting, they know what happened, unlocking the phone doesn't do anything for this case.

    What this situation does do is give law enforcement the chance to set precedent that Apple needs to unlock phones for the government, or find themselves on the side of terrorism in the court of public opinion.

    This is not abou

  • They will take it to the Supreme Court to get a ruling that "Cell Phone sellers have to hand over all information after a legal search order."

    Apple has no game winning move to make here.

  • iPhones use AES encryption for the phone, so naturally they should respond with the FIPS AES document [nist.gov]

  • Too bad this didn't happen in China. Apple would be jumping to unlock the phone. I always shake my head when Apple gets on their soap box about encryption and how they stand up for freedom / privacy, yet will bend over when it comes down to impacting profits.

    ** Not saying that I think Apple should un-encrypt the phone, or that they shouldn't. I think it's more nuanced than that, but just hate the "Yay Apple" while in most situations its all about what will make them the most profit.

  • You can&#226;&#8364;(TM)t have our data.

  • But without the phone evidence how will they know who the murderer is?
    What, they already know who the murderer is?
    Ah, so they need the phone evidence to get a conviction!
    Oh, the murderer is dead?
    Well then, what do they need the phone evidence for?
    What, indeed!
    Perhaps they want to psychoanalyze the killer based on his social media profile.
    Maybe they want to discover if he was part of a mass-murder club.
    Have these law enforcement people nothing better to do?
    How many paychecks are going into this project?

  • If a "key" is necessary to access something and that key does not exist within Apple's domain, can a court order Apple to produce something which does not exist?

    Rationally, I would say no - but I'm neither a lawyer nor a judge.

