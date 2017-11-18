Apple Is Served A Search Warrant To Unlock Texas Church Gunman's iPhone (nydailynews.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes the New York Daily News: Authorities in Texas served Apple with a search warrant in order to gain access to the Sutherland Springs church shooter's cellphone files. Texas Ranger Kevin Wright obtained the warrant last week, according to San Antonio Express-News.
Investigators are hoping to gain access to gunman Devin Patrick Kelley's digital photos, messages, calls, videos, social media passwords, address book and data since January 2016. Authorities also want to know what files Kelley stored in his iCloud account.
Fast Company writes that "it's very likely that Apple will give the Rangers the same answer it gave the FBI in 2016 (in effect, hell no!)... That may be why, in the Texas case, the FBI and the Rangers didn't even bother calling Apple, but rather went straight to court."
San Bernadino all over again (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, you have to admit, nobody really bothered defending the important ones that protect your freedom and privacy, but the one that can actually backfire gets defended like it's the only important one.
That is kinda odd, don't you think?
Thanks Vlad.... we will handle our own affairs thanks.
Why is this modded down?
Every mother fucker on
/. knows it to be the case.
Re:San Bernadino all over again (Score:4, Insightful)
It's modded up now, as it should be.
Had I been carrying points, I certainly would have tried to make it visible to the casual reader.
They refused Apple's voluntary help just so they could have a nice court order to set future precedent.
Exactly, precisely, THIS. It's a war of attrition versus the tech industry; all it'll take is ONCE for Apple to give in, or be forced legally, for any reason, and it'll be Game Over for encryption (except for The Rich and The Powerful, and the cops, of course; they can have all the non-compromised encryption they like, but use peasants/plebs/proles/poor pond scum only get shitty, useless 'backdoored' ersatz encryption, and FUCK US if we don't like it. Well I say FUCK THEM, it's all or nothing: either proper
It may not be possible to decrypt the files, even for Apple.
By the way, doesn't a search warrant only allow them to perform a search? Apple must not prevent the search, that doesn't mean they must help to to find or do any active assistance or concrete action.
"We DEMAND that you break the laws of statistics and mathematics and decrypt these files immediately without the key!"
The judge ought to get a good laugh out of it at least. You just can't expect to use a court order to force someone to violate the laws of nature.
(you also can't use a court order to demand that a private citizen go out of their way to DO something for you - you can order them to STOP doing something, but not to assist you with your investigation - sorry officer but you can't make me do yo
You expect the judge to actually understand cryptography?
I admire your faith in due process. I'd fully expect him to slam Apple for contempt because of it.
It may not be possible to decrypt the files, even for Apple
True enough. The
/. headline is light on the details, but the story says the demanded three things: Contents of the iPhone, contents of an iCloud account if it exists, and extracted contents from a third LG phone.
They can hand over the contents of the iCloud account if they can match it up. It might be interesting to see what they do with the phone, and it depends quite a lot on the wording of the warrant. They may reply with "the phone is encrypted, but here is the encrypted storage contents". For the
What if they cannot? As SHOULD be the case.
Sure. We'll give it a try (Score:2)
PIN: 0000
... Nope.
... Nope.
... Nope.
... Nope.
... Nope.
... Nope. Now phone is hopelessly locked. Well, we tried.
PIN: 0001
PIN: 0002
PIN: 0003
PIN: 0004
PIN: 0005
Maybe I Am Wrong (Score:2)
He'd probably fail to see the threat.
I hope this gets tossed out (Score:1)
This move is pretty bold-faced dishonest and cynical in its attempt to sway public opinion to gain law enforcement more powers. There is nothing on the phone the rangers need. They know who did the shooting, they know what happened, unlocking the phone doesn't do anything for this case.
What this situation does do is give law enforcement the chance to set precedent that Apple needs to unlock phones for the government, or find themselves on the side of terrorism in the court of public opinion.
This is not abou
Then he was careful enough to not be seen by any of the witnesses, was careful enough to use only the guns that the killer had, left no fingerprint on said guns, but he was stupid enough to leave a digital fingerprint?
Yeah. Right. If you want to eliminate our rights, at least come up with something that can't be debunked by some random idiot on the net within 5 minutes.
Losing Argument. (Score:2)
They will take it to the Supreme Court to get a ruling that "Cell Phone sellers have to hand over all information after a legal search order."
Apple has no game winning move to make here.
Re: (Score:3)
Here's all the information. I'm pretty sure some of your three letter agency buddies can crack the encryption within a millennium or two.
Because they were too slow. (Score:2)
Why bother? That guy had prior arrests, his prints are on file, create a fake fingerprint and unlock the damn thing.
responding to search warrant (Score:2)
Apple's Stance (Score:1)
Too bad this didn't happen in China. Apple would be jumping to unlock the phone. I always shake my head when Apple gets on their soap box about encryption and how they stand up for freedom / privacy, yet will bend over when it comes down to impacting profits.
** Not saying that I think Apple should un-encrypt the phone, or that they shouldn't. I think it's more nuanced than that, but just hate the "Yay Apple" while in most situations its all about what will make them the most profit.
F the government. (Score:2)
What's the point? (Score:3)
But without the phone evidence how will they know who the murderer is?
What, they already know who the murderer is?
Ah, so they need the phone evidence to get a conviction!
Oh, the murderer is dead?
Well then, what do they need the phone evidence for?
What, indeed!
Perhaps they want to psychoanalyze the killer based on his social media profile.
Maybe they want to discover if he was part of a mass-murder club.
Have these law enforcement people nothing better to do?
How many paychecks are going into this project?
Order to produce something that does not exist (Score:2)
If a "key" is necessary to access something and that key does not exist within Apple's domain, can a court order Apple to produce something which does not exist?
Rationally, I would say no - but I'm neither a lawyer nor a judge.