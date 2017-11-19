Apple Fixes the iPhone X 'Unresponsive When It's Cold' Bug (arstechnica.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: Apple released iOS 11.1.2 for iPhones and iPads Thursday afternoon. It's a minor, bug-fix update that benefits iPhone X users who encountered issues after acquiring the new phone just under two weeks ago... The update fixes just two problems. The first is "an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop." Last week, some iPhone X owners began reporting on Reddit and elsewhere that their touchscreens became temporarily unresponsive when going outside into the cold... The update also "addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X."
The article notes that the previous update "fixed a strange and widely mocked autocorrect bug that turned the letter 'i' into strange characters."
"To date, iOS 11's updates have largely been bug fixes."
To date, iOS 11's updates have largely been bugfix (Score:3)
Isn't that what minor patches are supposed to be ?
Wondering what the root cause of that issue was (Score:3)
And how they managed to fix it via software.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like calibration issues to me.
Re: (Score:1)
Sing it: Caaalibration time, come on!... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like calibration issues to me.
Sounds more like perception calibration to me. Now that "it's fixed", every individual case will be either discarded or treated as an exception, and you can bet that the fanboi patrol will make sure to bury them in internet forums and social media.
Obligatory (Score:1)
Steve Jobs: "You are dethawing it wrong."