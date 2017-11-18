iPhone X Owners Experience 'Crackling' or 'Buzzing' Sounds From Earpiece Speaker (macrumors.com) 45
MacRumors reports: A limited but increasing number of iPhone X owners claim to be experiencing so-called "crackling" or "buzzing" sounds emanating from the device's front-facing earpiece speaker at high or max volumes. Over two dozen users have said they are affected in a MacRumors discussion topic about the matter, while similar reports have surfaced on Twitter and Reddit since the iPhone X launched just over a week ago. On affected devices, the crackling sounds occur with any kind of audio playback, including phone calls, music, videos with sound, alarms, and ringtones. The issue doesn't appear to be limited to any specific iPhone X configuration or iOS version.
"The speakerphone for an $1100 phone should be at least as good as it was on the iPhone 6 and 7," complained one user, "but instead, it's crackly, edgy and buzzy."
"I believe we all knew the iPhone X would be highly scrutinized," writes Slashdot reader sqorbit, "but the reported problems appear to be stacking up."
You're listening wrong.
That's the sound of holding it wrong.
Maybe it's a piece of dust.
Bravo, sir.
I eagerly await the posts from the apologists.
http://hitchhikers.wikia.com/w... [wikia.com]
Maybe the dawn of the $1000+ phone which is designed to be obsolete in a couple of years and need a bunch of dongles and/or new wireless headphones, a case and AppleCare to be viable means our society is in a Mobile Phone Event Horizon.
This recent Slashdot discussion lists other indications of insufficient management at Apple: Should Apple find another CEO?
Dig up Jobs. Even dead he's more competent than the Kook running it now.
You're listening to it wrong.
the iPhone X should be at least as good as it was on the iPhone 6 and 7
This is actually the ultimate hidden feature of the new phone: it's an X, that you replace with whatever number suits you. If you think the iPhone 6 was better, just apply "X = 5" to get immediately satisfied.
I bought a Motorola 4G for less than $200 about 10 months ago. No crackling or buzzing yet. I'm sure that the new iphone is still superior. After all, Apple says that it is, and Apple would never mislead you for profit.
You have to wonder if 'you get what you pay for' is actually true.
Consider. I buy a Motorola phone for $200. I don't expect much from it. The odds are I'm likely to be pleasantly surprised - even though it's cheap it's not actually not too bad. Especially if I'm replacing a phone that is a couple of years old. It might turn out to be a big step up. I feel like I got an unexpected bargain and I'm happy.
The other option is I buy an iPhone X for $1000, plus some other stuff the people at the store managed to
Of the millions sold.
New apple slogan: It just whirs!
Don't companies even check obvious stuff any more? (Score:2)
Not just Apple, but It seems clear that many companies are now doing less and less even basic testing of products before they just push them out.
its not really surprising in itself, As long as they can get away with it, but the really wierd thing I keep seeing is how so many consumers keep coming up with (ususally quite lame) excuses to cover for the companies even blatantly screwing consumers. Its clear that there's some wierd Stockholm Syndrome-like thing happening amongst many consumers where they just d
Well over 10 million iPhone Xâ(TM)s shipped, but since there were 24 posts on a forum it must be a systematic problem with the entire line (as the headline and article imply)? Come on.