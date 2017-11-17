Microsoft and GitHub Team Up To Take Git Virtual File System To MacOS, Linux (arstechnica.com) 14
An anonymous reader writes: One of the more surprising stories of the past year was Microsoft's announcement that it was going to use the Git version control system for Windows development. Microsoft had to modify Git to handle the demands of Windows development but said that it wanted to get these modifications accepted upstream and integrated into the standard Git client. That plan appears to be going well. Yesterday, the company announced that GitHub was adopting its modifications and that the two would be working together to bring suitable clients to macOS and Linux. Microsoft says that, so far, about half of its modifications have been accepted upstream, with upstream Git developers broadly approving of the approach the company has taken to improve the software's scaling. Redmond also says that it has been willing to make changes to its approach to satisfy the demands of upstream Git. The biggest complexity is that Git has a very conservative approach to compatibility, requiring that repositories remain compatible across versions.
Microsoft and GitHub are also working to bring similar capabilities to other platforms, with macOS coming first, and later Linux. The obvious way to do this on both systems is to use FUSE, an infrastructure for building file systems that run in user mode rather than kernel mode (desirable because user-mode development is easier and safer than kernel mode). However, the companies have discovered that FUSE isn't fast enough for this -- a lesson Dropbox also learned when developing a similar capability, Project Infinite. Currently, the companies believe that tapping into a macOS extensibility mechanism called Kauth (or KAuth) will be the best way forward.
Microsoft and GitHub are also working to bring similar capabilities to other platforms, with macOS coming first, and later Linux. The obvious way to do this on both systems is to use FUSE, an infrastructure for building file systems that run in user mode rather than kernel mode (desirable because user-mode development is easier and safer than kernel mode). However, the companies have discovered that FUSE isn't fast enough for this -- a lesson Dropbox also learned when developing a similar capability, Project Infinite. Currently, the companies believe that tapping into a macOS extensibility mechanism called Kauth (or KAuth) will be the best way forward.
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (Score:2)
Business as usual.
Fuck GitHub (Score:1)
Go ahead. Become dependent on yet another third-party "cloud" service.
Idiots.
Re: (Score:3)
Cool story bro.
Good thing you don't need GitHub to use Git, right?
Why does Microsoft constantly try... (Score:1)
to take over commonly used terms? Their ad campaign a few years ago to try to change DNS to digital nervous system was just ridiculous. This time:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GVfs [wikipedia.org]
They're trying to take over the term used by "GNOME Virtual file system."
ClearCase again (Score:2)
So, if I understand it right, they've just reinvented the MVFS system pioneered by ClearCase decades ago?
The whole point of git was to have a decentralized repository, so that the repository could be rebuilt from anyone's local repository in the case of failure.
But the larger problem is that if your dependencies aren't properly managed, you end up downloading the whole repository when you build anyway, so the only thing they've accomplished is delaying the build step rather than the clone step.
Oblg. "Its a trap!" (Score:2)
The skeptical side of my is saying "It's a trap!" [youtube.com]
The practical side of me is suspending judgement and waiting to see how this play outs because MS, at this point, has ZERO confidence that they won't hijack this.
--
"Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it, badly" -- paraphrasing George Santayana