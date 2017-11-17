Microsoft and GitHub Team Up To Take Git Virtual File System To MacOS, Linux (arstechnica.com) 69
An anonymous reader writes: One of the more surprising stories of the past year was Microsoft's announcement that it was going to use the Git version control system for Windows development. Microsoft had to modify Git to handle the demands of Windows development but said that it wanted to get these modifications accepted upstream and integrated into the standard Git client. That plan appears to be going well. Yesterday, the company announced that GitHub was adopting its modifications and that the two would be working together to bring suitable clients to macOS and Linux. Microsoft says that, so far, about half of its modifications have been accepted upstream, with upstream Git developers broadly approving of the approach the company has taken to improve the software's scaling. Redmond also says that it has been willing to make changes to its approach to satisfy the demands of upstream Git. The biggest complexity is that Git has a very conservative approach to compatibility, requiring that repositories remain compatible across versions.
Microsoft and GitHub are also working to bring similar capabilities to other platforms, with macOS coming first, and later Linux. The obvious way to do this on both systems is to use FUSE, an infrastructure for building file systems that run in user mode rather than kernel mode (desirable because user-mode development is easier and safer than kernel mode). However, the companies have discovered that FUSE isn't fast enough for this -- a lesson Dropbox also learned when developing a similar capability, Project Infinite. Currently, the companies believe that tapping into a macOS extensibility mechanism called Kauth (or KAuth) will be the best way forward.
... and systemd. No, wait, that abomination isn't Microsoft.
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (Score:1, Insightful)
Business as usual.
And that's not a part of Git today?
It's a sad thing when you start to agree with Hitler: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDeG4S-mJts
It's more like Embrace and Extend. No Extinguish. (Score:1)
It's not 1995. Microsoft of today is very different of the Microsoft from two decades ago. The presence of Azure alone guarantees that their old business approaches are irrelevant in today's market.
Microsoft has become one of the premiere open source providers. They've released a huge amount of great open source software, from
.NET Core to Visual Studio Code to TypeScript and beyond.
Maybe it isn't apparent to people firmly stuck in the past, such as yourself, but Microsoft has leapfrogged many of the tradit
Yeah, yeah. We've all heard it before. Shut up. Microsoft has a track record stretching over 30 years of being a bunch of assholes and crooks. A few token efforts is nowhere enough to re-establish any kind of credibility. Establishing yourself as a shill and an apologist is pretty quickly done though, so congrats to that.
The Microsoft of the Halloween Documents doesn't exist anymore. If Linux does something well, Microsoft can make money from it selling Azure to run tasks on. If Android does well, Microsoft gets a chunk of every Android device going out there. So, unlike the past, their revenue streams don't depend on just Windows for an OS. For example, MS SQL server runs on Linux... and MS still gets their cut for licensing.
MS is still a corporation, and they are beholden to the bottom line above all, but MS hitching
From just an information theory perspective, you've demanded that research be done but you haven't actually specified anything more specific than "MicroSoft hasn't changed."
And I impeach that by pointing out that once upon a time their product was a computer language written by hand by Bill and Paul. And now, Bill and Paul are off doing other things, they don't write the code by hand from the datasheet without a computer anymore. Somebody completely different is blindly pounding out code now! So we know tha
Microsoft was a strong mobile player. The problem is that Apple changed the entirety of what people expected in mobile phones, and MS had to pivot to keep up with it. Before the iPhone, the stylus was part of the interface, as well as a physical hardware keyboard. The iPhone set user expectations to a completely different style.
I will give credit to MS for several things. There is nothing out there as scalable as AD for users, computers, and other core organization in a company. The DHCP protocol is al
The truth is, even though MS are the good guys these days I still put black tape over their keyboard logo.
But they are pretty nice keyboards.
You mean systemd-git
Re:Fuck GitHub (Score:4, Informative)
Cool story bro.
Good thing you don't need GitHub to use Git, right?
It's not hard to put git on a server that users have access to in a small corporate setting that then provides a central location to push to and pull from without needing GitLab to front it. It's nicer with something like that there, but not essential. The main issues with development are still communications and resolving branching for business needs, and merging when the communication regarding changes was insufficient. A nice front end to git doesn't currently fix that.
Exactly. And what better authority than git's author? If you want to send him a patch, you just make a pull request, right?
Wait, the Linux team doesn't use github? Isn't that peculiar?
:)
ClearCase again (Score:2, Troll)
So, if I understand it right, they've just reinvented the MVFS system pioneered by ClearCase decades ago?
The whole point of git was to have a decentralized repository, so that the repository could be rebuilt from anyone's local repository in the case of failure.
But the larger problem is that if your dependencies aren't properly managed, you end up downloading the whole repository when you build anyway, so the only thing they've accomplished is delaying the build step rather than the clone step.
Which is generally fine, since you clone the code so you can dive into it - look at it, make changes, etc. If the first build takes longer because you have to grab the repository, I'm OK with that - I usually schedule the build to happen overnight anyways, so whether it fin
Re: ClearCase again (Score:4, Informative)
Re: ClearCase again (Score:2)
Troll?? I noticed the similarly too, though I've not looked into the details.
I actually liked ClearCase...first used it when it was an Atria product and then when it was part of the CaseVision suite on SGI platforms. I have yet find anyone else who feels the same though.
Oblg. "Its a trap!" (Score:1)
The skeptical side of my is saying "It's a trap!" [youtube.com]
The practical side of me is suspending judgement and waiting to see how this play outs because MS, at this point, has ZERO confidence that they won't hijack this.
Not for network access, for local file access - just like all the other filesystem drivers.
Brother, any Slashdotter whose blood is Slashdot green would be saying the same things, or maybe "We are in the embrace phase, just before the "hug of death."
I really can't help but wonder myself how they're going to twist the knife.here.
First... (Score:2, Funny)
4 Decimal or 4 Hex digits?
Oh Great (Score:1)
Git virtual file system... (Score:3)
I've heard of people using git for strange purposes (blogging?!) but for a second reading this headline I had the horrific thought that someone was attempting to create a filesystem backed by git.
Fortunately that's not the case, GVFS [github.com] (not that other GVFS [github.com]) provides a git-compatible filesystem abstraction on Windows 10.
Although I'm not a big git fan, I do have to say I'm impressed with Microsoft's recent moves toward open-source and interoperability. If the Linux Subsystem is ever a first-class citizen in the MS ecosystem, I could even see myself using Windows again.
Being trendy has a cost (Score:4, Interesting)
This is what happens when you pick technologies by popularity and groupthink. Git has very real flaws: the worst UI of any source control system I've ever used, inability to deal with large repositories, a confused and overcomplicated operational model, trouble with storing large binaries. You can always spot the people who learned Git as their first VCS: when confronted with these problems, they'll say things like "monorepos are bad" or "the CLI tools were always meant to have 'porcelain' built on top of them, not used directly, so it's fine if they suck" -- they have drunk the koolaid and can't see things any other way or explain real counterexamples to the contrary.
For hobby projects these are academic problems, but if you're working at the scale of a complete operating system then you have to confront Git's weaknesses head-on and fix them. The fact that MS felt it was worth going down this rabbithole just to follow the crowd is sad.
This is what happens when you pick technologies by popularity and groupthink. Git has very real flaws: the worst UI of any source control system I've ever used,
Whoah, whoah, whoah, now wait a sec here. We're talking about a program invented by Linus Torvalds, the creator of a kernel that routinely sits under userlands where a synonym of "feline" prints the contents of files, where a household cleaner (vim) is a text editor, where "more" and "less" do the same thing despite being literal opposites, and where sometimes, but not always, parameter names are case-sensitive (rm -r == rm -R but rm -i != rm -I).
So of course git is hard to learn. Just like Linux itself,
Git has very real flaws: the worst UI of any source control system I've ever used
Whenever someone says this, ask them if they are comfortable with the command-line. The answer is always no.
For hobby projects these are academic problems, but if you're working at the scale of a complete operating system then you have to confront Git's weaknesses head-on and fix them.
Nah, there are huge, professional projects already using GIT.
Microsoft is irrelevant (Score:2)
git was made to make version control decentralized (Score:4, Informative)
The obvious agenda here is to make repository hosting first more centralized, then more "hosted at MicroSoft", then, once people depend on the hosted service, demand monthly fees for it.
Nobody tell him GitHub [github.com] already exists and charges money. Microsoft's interested in GVFS is because 1) Git sucks at handling large repos, and 2) Microsoft has a 270GB repo [microsoft.com].
/. article [slashdot.org] back in Friday had better comments, including one linking an article describing why they chose Git for source control [microsoft.com], and what
The original
apple? (Score:2)
Nah (Score:2)
Microsoft had to modify Git to handle the demands of Windows development but said that it wanted to get these modifications accepted upstream and integrated into the standard Git client.
They're very likely doing something wrong here.