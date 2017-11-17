Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft and GitHub Team Up To Take Git Virtual File System To MacOS, Linux (arstechnica.com) 69

Posted by BeauHD from the up-scale dept.
An anonymous reader writes: One of the more surprising stories of the past year was Microsoft's announcement that it was going to use the Git version control system for Windows development. Microsoft had to modify Git to handle the demands of Windows development but said that it wanted to get these modifications accepted upstream and integrated into the standard Git client. That plan appears to be going well. Yesterday, the company announced that GitHub was adopting its modifications and that the two would be working together to bring suitable clients to macOS and Linux. Microsoft says that, so far, about half of its modifications have been accepted upstream, with upstream Git developers broadly approving of the approach the company has taken to improve the software's scaling. Redmond also says that it has been willing to make changes to its approach to satisfy the demands of upstream Git. The biggest complexity is that Git has a very conservative approach to compatibility, requiring that repositories remain compatible across versions.

Microsoft and GitHub are also working to bring similar capabilities to other platforms, with macOS coming first, and later Linux. The obvious way to do this on both systems is to use FUSE, an infrastructure for building file systems that run in user mode rather than kernel mode (desirable because user-mode development is easier and safer than kernel mode). However, the companies have discovered that FUSE isn't fast enough for this -- a lesson Dropbox also learned when developing a similar capability, Project Infinite. Currently, the companies believe that tapping into a macOS extensibility mechanism called Kauth (or KAuth) will be the best way forward.

  • Business as usual.

    • It's not 1995. Microsoft of today is very different of the Microsoft from two decades ago. The presence of Azure alone guarantees that their old business approaches are irrelevant in today's market.

      Microsoft has become one of the premiere open source providers. They've released a huge amount of great open source software, from .NET Core to Visual Studio Code to TypeScript and beyond.

      Maybe it isn't apparent to people firmly stuck in the past, such as yourself, but Microsoft has leapfrogged many of the tradit

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yeah, yeah. We've all heard it before. Shut up. Microsoft has a track record stretching over 30 years of being a bunch of assholes and crooks. A few token efforts is nowhere enough to re-establish any kind of credibility. Establishing yourself as a shill and an apologist is pretty quickly done though, so congrats to that.

      • The Microsoft of the Halloween Documents doesn't exist anymore. If Linux does something well, Microsoft can make money from it selling Azure to run tasks on. If Android does well, Microsoft gets a chunk of every Android device going out there. So, unlike the past, their revenue streams don't depend on just Windows for an OS. For example, MS SQL server runs on Linux... and MS still gets their cut for licensing.

        MS is still a corporation, and they are beholden to the bottom line above all, but MS hitching

        • So Microsoft hasn't changed because they will stop at nothing to make more money any way they can, regardless of it's impact on society or computing? Microsoft hasn't changed. Windows 10 proves that they will get away with whatever they can and leverage ignorance to line their pockets at every opportunity.

            by Scaba ( 183684 )
            Can you provide the data you used to make these claims?

                by Scaba ( 183684 )
                Ah, you don't have any data, so you doubled down on your ignorance. Let me guess - you're a Trump supporter?
                • If you can't find the information there you are too stupid to understand it anyway. Just as there is no question that Trump is a degenerate sociopath who takes advantage of the weak and ignorant, so to is it well proven throughout the years that Microsoft is the corporate equivalent.

                    by Scaba ( 183684 )
                    The larger point, which you missed whilst sniffing your farts, is that those who are challenged to provide data to to back their claims but actually have no data will more likely than not often post a link to Google and demand the challenger find the data themselves while simultaneously trying to "blame the victim". You are weak and ignorant, so my guess that you are a Trump supporter is not without merit.

                  • From just an information theory perspective, you've demanded that research be done but you haven't actually specified anything more specific than "MicroSoft hasn't changed."

                    And I impeach that by pointing out that once upon a time their product was a computer language written by hand by Bill and Paul. And now, Bill and Paul are off doing other things, they don't write the code by hand from the datasheet without a computer anymore. Somebody completely different is blindly pounding out code now! So we know tha

    • The truth is, even though MS are the good guys these days I still put black tape over their keyboard logo.

      But they are pretty nice keyboards.

  • So, if I understand it right, they've just reinvented the MVFS system pioneered by ClearCase decades ago?

    The whole point of git was to have a decentralized repository, so that the repository could be rebuilt from anyone's local repository in the case of failure.

    But the larger problem is that if your dependencies aren't properly managed, you end up downloading the whole repository when you build anyway, so the only thing they've accomplished is delaying the build step rather than the clone step.

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      But the larger problem is that if your dependencies aren't properly managed, you end up downloading the whole repository when you build anyway, so the only thing they've accomplished is delaying the build step rather than the clone step.

      Which is generally fine, since you clone the code so you can dive into it - look at it, make changes, etc. If the first build takes longer because you have to grab the repository, I'm OK with that - I usually schedule the build to happen overnight anyways, so whether it fin

    • Troll?? I noticed the similarly too, though I've not looked into the details.
      I actually liked ClearCase...first used it when it was an Atria product and then when it was part of the CaseVision suite on SGI platforms. I have yet find anyone else who feels the same though.

  • The skeptical side of my is saying "It's a trap!" [youtube.com]

    The practical side of me is suspending judgement and waiting to see how this play outs because MS, at this point, has ZERO confidence that they won't hijack this.

    "Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it, badly" -- paraphrasing George Santayana

    • Brother, any Slashdotter whose blood is Slashdot green would be saying the same things, or maybe "We are in the embrace phase, just before the "hug of death."

      I really can't help but wonder myself how they're going to twist the knife.here.

  • Not to be that guy, but 'typo in headline.' "GNU/Linux" is misspelled. (Sorry, I guess it turns out that I AM that guy.) Second... it's Micro$oft, and therefore, the fact that it's a trap kind of goes without saying.
  • So what backdoors did they manage to stick in the upstream version of the Git source?

  • Git virtual file system... (Score:3)

    by B1ackDragon ( 543470 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @06:52PM (#55573599)

    I've heard of people using git for strange purposes (blogging?!) but for a second reading this headline I had the horrific thought that someone was attempting to create a filesystem backed by git.

    Fortunately that's not the case, GVFS [github.com] (not that other GVFS [github.com]) provides a git-compatible filesystem abstraction on Windows 10.

    Although I'm not a big git fan, I do have to say I'm impressed with Microsoft's recent moves toward open-source and interoperability. If the Linux Subsystem is ever a first-class citizen in the MS ecosystem, I could even see myself using Windows again.

  • Being trendy has a cost (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, 2017 @06:55PM (#55573623)

    This is what happens when you pick technologies by popularity and groupthink. Git has very real flaws: the worst UI of any source control system I've ever used, inability to deal with large repositories, a confused and overcomplicated operational model, trouble with storing large binaries. You can always spot the people who learned Git as their first VCS: when confronted with these problems, they'll say things like "monorepos are bad" or "the CLI tools were always meant to have 'porcelain' built on top of them, not used directly, so it's fine if they suck" -- they have drunk the koolaid and can't see things any other way or explain real counterexamples to the contrary.

    For hobby projects these are academic problems, but if you're working at the scale of a complete operating system then you have to confront Git's weaknesses head-on and fix them. The fact that MS felt it was worth going down this rabbithole just to follow the crowd is sad.

    • This is what happens when you pick technologies by popularity and groupthink. Git has very real flaws: the worst UI of any source control system I've ever used,

      Whoah, whoah, whoah, now wait a sec here. We're talking about a program invented by Linus Torvalds, the creator of a kernel that routinely sits under userlands where a synonym of "feline" prints the contents of files, where a household cleaner (vim) is a text editor, where "more" and "less" do the same thing despite being literal opposites, and where sometimes, but not always, parameter names are case-sensitive (rm -r == rm -R but rm -i != rm -I).

      So of course git is hard to learn. Just like Linux itself,

    • Git has very real flaws: the worst UI of any source control system I've ever used

      Whenever someone says this, ask them if they are comfortable with the command-line. The answer is always no.

      For hobby projects these are academic problems, but if you're working at the scale of a complete operating system then you have to confront Git's weaknesses head-on and fix them.

      Nah, there are huge, professional projects already using GIT.

  • They can suck my codpiece.

  • git was made to make version control decentralized (Score:4, Informative)

    by ffkom ( 3519199 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:10PM (#55574213)
    Now MicroSoft tries to turn it into the opposite, asking developers to depend on some remote repository in order to be able to work.

    The obvious agenda here is to make repository hosting first more centralized, then more "hosted at MicroSoft", then, once people depend on the hosted service, demand monthly fees for it.
  • Why is this story at apple.slashdot.org ?

  • Microsoft had to modify Git to handle the demands of Windows development but said that it wanted to get these modifications accepted upstream and integrated into the standard Git client.

    They're very likely doing something wrong here.

