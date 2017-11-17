iOS 11 'Is Still Just Buggy as Hell' (gizmodo.com) 65
It is becoming increasingly apparent that iOS 11, the current generation of Apple's mobile operating system, is riddled with more issues than any previous iOS version in the recent years. Two months ago, in a review, titled, "iOS 11 Sucks", a reporter at the publication wrote: I'm using iOS 11 right now, and it makes me want to stab my eyes with a steel wire brush until I get face jam. Gizmodo today reviews iOS 11 after living with the current software version for two months: It's been two full months since Apple released iOS 11 to millions and millions of devices worldwide, and the software is still just buggy as hell. Some of the glitches are ugly or just unexpected from a company that has built a reputation for flawless software. Shame on me for always expecting perfection from an imperfect company, I guess. But there are some really bad bugs, so bad that I can't use the most basic features on my phone. They popped up, when I upgraded on release day. They're still around after two months and multiple updates to iOS. Shame on Apple for ignoring this shit. Now, let me show you my bugs. The worst one also happens to be one I encounter most frequently. Sometimes, when I get a text, I'll go to reply in the Messages app but won't be able to see the latest message because the keyboard is covering it up. I also can't scroll up to see it, because the thread is anchored to the bottom of the page. The wackiest thing is that sometimes I get the little reply box, and sometimes I don't. The only way I'm able to text like normal is to tap the back arrow to take me to all my messages and then go back into the message through the front door. [...] Other native iOS 11 apps have bugs, too. Until a recent update, my iPhone screen would become unresponsive which is a problem because touching the screen is almost the only way to use the device.
It's you (Score:5, Funny)
You are holding it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Apple are closet Nazis too.
Look at their OS names
Yosemite - clearly an attempt to disguise the famous Nazi expression 'Yo, Semite!'
El Capitan - another attempt to disguise the Nazi SS rank SS-Hauptsturmführer by translating it into Spanish, the language spoken by Franco
I could go on.
And look at their stores. It's a bunch of white people, stylishly dressed in mostly in black designer clothes. You know who else was mostly white people dressed stylishly in black designer clothes? The fucking SS, that's wh
Re: (Score:2)
It appears that Tim doesn't know how to crack the whip like Steve did.
Re: (Score:2)
That new headquarters isn't going to pay for itself, you know.
Re: Bugs (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)
The "bugs" are almost all sufficiently minor to not bother people without OCD issues.
From a brand that used to pride itself on impeccable visual design, that's actually quite sad. From Microsoft, or even most Android manufacturers, it wouldn't be such a big deal, because that level of visual perfection was never their thing and they never attracted those OCD users in the first place like Apple did.
Apple spent years cultivating the following of these people, now they're seeing what happens when you trigger them.
Re: (Score:2)
The "bugs" are almost all sufficiently minor to not bother people without OCD issues.
From a brand that used to pride itself on impeccable visual design, that's actually quite sad. From Microsoft, or even most Android manufacturers, it wouldn't be such a big deal, because that level of visual perfection was never their thing and they never attracted those OCD users in the first place like Apple did.
Apple spent years cultivating the following of these people, now they're seeing what happens when you trigger them.
There's no way to be certain but if there were, I'd wager everything I could that almost all the "claimed OCD iOS users" are instead apple haters flocking to another molehill in attempts to build another fake mountain.
An OS is not a throwaway phone app! (Score:5, Insightful)
I know all the cool kids are doing Agile and sprinting away, and I think that's fine for development. But one of the things I really don't think is doing companies any favors is the super-fast iterations of operating systems. I'm a Windows guy and we see this with Windows 10 a lot...features just feel unfinished even when they're part of an official release. On the Windows Server side of the house, the pace is a little slower and it shows...server operating systems need to be more stable and not have surprising feature changes.
I'm an old fuddy duddy, but I think that core things like operating systems should have a slightly slower pace of development that allows for more testing and more careful planning. I see this in iOS 11 too...I just upgraded and was very surprised how many of the built-in apps have serious design flaws and appear to have been changed just because. (The Podcast app is unusable while driving anymore because you can't have it automatically play through a list of podcasts, as an example.)
Going super-fast and doing the DevOps thing is fine, but honestly a lot of this thinking came out of startups, where the product was an app whose only client is a smartphone, and whose only customer is a consumer who is getting a free service. Failures of this can be tolerated if you can quickly patch up the back end...but an OS deployed on a machine is a different story.
Re:An OS is not a throwaway phone app! (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The latter puts a focus on getting out a certain amount of new and shiny, which can result in lower quality releases.
Well I think this ties into another relevant criticism: There's no reason that an OS needs a lot of these "features".
Is the OS stable? Is the filesystem good? Does the UI allow you to open applications? Yes? Ok, cool, then you're done. Pretty much everything else should be done on the application level, not by the OS.
I know that sounds like crazy talk, but I just don't think things like web browsers, Dropbox competitors, Music stores, and AI assistants needs to be integrated into the OS. Tying these
Re: (Score:2)
Apple is getting into the situation of supporting too much hardware, which was never it's forte. Apple is good at supporting a small number of models, think mac air, iMac, MacBook, mac pro. Sometimes it has successfully supported multiple platforms, such as when they transition from PowerPC to Intel, but that is short lived.
The iOS works really well on iPad pro. I know the iPhone 8 people have few problems. It does not work so w
Re: (Score:2)
I've been using Windows 7, Linux Mint (which still runs Linux kernel 4.4.0), and a Cyanogenmod with Android 5.1.1 and I can't remember the last time I had a significant OS-level problem.
People massively overrate "new" and "shiny". Stuff that's old and aint broke is pretty good.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you understand how Agile is supposed to work, not that you'd apply it to something like an OS. But the underlying principle still applies: focus. Focus really is the secret sauce, agility is almost a side effect.
CEO Responses (Score:4, Funny)
CEO responses to this kind of release:
Steve Balmer: Throws chairs while shouting "developers developers developers!"
Tim Cook: "LOL but look how much cash we have."
Satya Nadella: "Huh? We sold a phone?" Quietly high-fives himself in the mirror.
Steve Jobs: "You're holding it wrong". 3 days later several senior product positions at Apple open up for hiring. Spouses report their loved ones missing. Police find no trace but are baffled by reports of a severe thunderstorm located exclusively over Apple headquarters just after Jobs' announcement. Perfect iOS software released a few days later.
Re: (Score:3)
Obligatory response: (Score:2)
They're not bugs, you're just holding it wrong!
Not just iOS 11 (Score:2)
This shit behavior is omnipresent on my fiance's old 4S, which IIRC runs some flavor of iOS 9.
buggy MFi (Score:3, Interesting)
Link (Score:1)
Gizmodo article, "iOS 11 Is Killing Me":
https://gizmodo.com/ios-11-is-... [gizmodo.com]
Re:There was a solution to this many years ago (Score:5, Insightful)
I would gladly carry an extra 1/4" thick phone if someone would bring back the slideout keyboard style.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. That was one of the major points of the original Motorola Droid for myself and my wife. We almost exclusively used the slide out keyboard.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Tip of an iceberg (Score:2)
This isn't counting the clusterfuck that is the ugly iPhone Ecks knob and corresponding "safe area" hack.
Thousands of app authors have had to modify their code (and worse - other people's code) to work correctly with that nonsense, and the cumulative cost of all those wasted person-hours is probably in the millions.
Article is trash (Score:3)
This article (more like a blog post) sounds like a teenager ranting in the most irrational way not providing coherent evidence for their claims many of which are ambiguous. Any review that uses terminology like "sucks" or "monkey armpits" and juxtaposes Samsung vs. Apple without any real comparison of the two products sounds like an article that isn't interested in providing useful information to consumers. They either 1) want to just rant and listen to themselves talk or 2) want to get ad revenue from sensationalism or both.
Why does this trash keep getting posted to slashdot?
Re: (Score:1)
People hate Apple. They think that hating Apple makes them better than people who use Apple devices, so they look for opportunities to bash Apple in order to show their superiority.
People are stupid.
Re: (Score:1)
That's an Apple user alright (Score:2)
It's been two full months since Apple released iOS 11 to millions and millions of devices worldwide, and the software is still just buggy as hell. Some of the glitches are ugly or just unexpected from a company that has built a reputation for flawless software. Shame on me for always expecting perfection from an imperfect company, I guess.
This perfectly defines an Apple user. You get rawdogged all the way to the bank, and you blame yourself for getting boned! If this was Windows, you'd be blaming Microsoft, if this was Unix, you'd be blaming open source, if this was the Republicans, you'd be blaming the Democrats (and vice versa), but when it comes to Apple, it's not their fault the software is buggy, it's yours for expecting Apple to deliver on their promises.
Certainly More Problems Than Prior Releases (Score:4, Interesting)
I have an Android phone (my personal phone) and an iPhone 6 (work provided)
There are aspects of iOS that I think are superior to Android. But it does seem that Apple rush-botched iOS 11.
Notifications: There is no way to clear all recent notifications at once. This only becomes available after they have "aged" enough. I like to keep the notifications clean, so this really bothers me. I have to clear them one at a time. Why take away the "Clear" function from the top of the notification list?
Battery life is noticeably worse than it was with iOS 10. The first unpatched iOS 11 was just awful. Once-a-day charging was the norm, then I could not get past 5pm without having to charge the phone. Patches have since made this better, but iOS 11 still sucks battery faster than iOS 10.
The swipe-up panel is terrible. Definitely a case of changing for the sake of change.
Auto-brightness. Which genius decided to bury this setting under "General --> Accessibility --> Display Accomodations"? Why isn't it under "Display & Brightness" from the main settings page? And if you manually change brightness from the swipe-up panel, auto-brightness is disabled. Then begins the lengthy PITA that is finding the Auto-Brightness option and enabling it again
To list some that come to mind. But there's more
... At least it seems that Apple is responding and issuing iOS 11 patches fairly quickly. But, really, these things should not have been released into the wild initially.
Huh? (Score:2)
I've just spent the last 5 days coordinating a trade show, messaging like mad across iMessage, Hangouts, and e-mail, both from inside the apps and from the home screen. The problems described simply do not occur on my phone. I'm not sure why, but maybe the situation is just not as bad as this reviewer describes and the problem does not afflict every phone equally.
FIrmware reset? (Score:1)
A lot of the time a device that's gone through multiple updates will be crappier than one which had the OS from the start. Presumably a device that's had multiple updates has a higher entropy in some way that's not entirely clear.
Certainly my Samsung Galaxy Android phones need a firmware reset every year or so or they become slow, run hot and crash regularly. Maybe it's the same with iOS devices too. Then again, one of the things iOS users bragged about was that their devices didn't need this sort of mollyc
Dunno about most of this (Score:2)