Apple Is Back To Being the World's Top Wearable Maker (techcrunch.com) 12
Apple is once again the biggest selling producer of wearables after its third-generation Apple Watch, released in September, helped it pip China's Xiaomi to the post. TechCrunch reports: The new device, Apple's first that connects to the internet without being tethered to a smartphone, took the U.S. mobile giant to 3.9 million shipments in the recent Q3 2017, according to new data from Canalys. The firm estimates that the gen-three version accounted for just 800,000 shipments, due to supply issues, which bodes well for Apple coming into the lucrative holiday season. That figure was a big jump on 2.8 million shipments one year previous. It also gave Apple 23 percent of the market, putting it fractionally ahead of the 21 percent for Xiaomi, the Chinese firm that was briefly top of the industry for the first time in the previous quarter. Apple's wearable division has enjoyed something of a renaissance this year, grabbing the top spot in Q1 for overall wearables the first time since Q3 2015. CEO Tim Cook said in Apple's most recent earnings report that Watch sales were up by 50 percent for the third consecutive quarter thanks to a focus on health services. As for the others: Fitbit took third in Q3 2017 for 20 percent, while phone makers Huawei (six percent) and Samsung (five percent) were some way behind in rounding out the top five. In proof of considerable fragmentation within the industry, "other brands" accounted for a dominant 25 percent, according to Canalys' figures.
unteathered (Score:2)
> The new device, Apple's first that connects to the internet without being tethered to a smartphone [...]
About damned time. I'm currently wearing a Gear S that's been able to do that since 2014.
Re: (Score:2)
Right. Also electrical devices are all garbage, because during a storm the electricity gets knocked out. Plus, why by a house, when a hurricane could blow the roof off? Get with it sheeple! Now I won't buy anything unless it can be powered by hamsters in a wheel or sticking electrodes into a lemon.
Bullshit (Score:2)
The top wearable maker has got to be Durex or Trojan.
Re: (Score:2)
Biggest fish in a small pond (Score:2)
I own an Apple Watch, but I only know of two other people in my circle who have one - and one of those is my wife.
I do see them around occasionally - but it's quite obvious it's a niche market. What's anecdotally more notable is that I see significantly fewer fitness trackers than I did a couple years ago. I suspect that a lot of people simply gave up on them; and at least some of the remainder replaced them with a smart watch.
Re: (Score:2)
Been an Apple developer since 1988. Coded on them since 1982. Stuck with the brand through salt and grime. Now been an iPhone developer for 10 years.
Know what? Can't be brought to give a hoot about a watch that will die of obsolescence in ~4 years and can't hold a full 24h.
Re: (Score:2)
The benefit of fitness trackers goes to agencies collecting and selling the data. Not to the generator of the data.
Apple saves your life! (Score:2)
Gruen (Australian ABC program that debates how the advertising industry influences you) spent about 5 minutes on the iWatch.
It said their initial marketing campaign positioning it as a luxury item failed. They couldn't compete with the Rolexes and Breitlings of the world.
So they have done a major re branding, positioning it as a life saving device.. literally they showed an online ad by apple (only had 1Million views) having real users telling stories about how the watch saved their lives!
Apparently its wor