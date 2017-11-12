The iPhone X Becomes Unresponsive When It Gets Cold (zdnet.com) 21
sqorbit writes: Apple is working on a fix for the newly release iPhone X. It appears that the touch screen can become unresponsive when the iPhone is subjected to cold weather. Users are reporting that locking and unlocking the phone resolves the issue. Apple stated that it is aware of the issue and it will be addressed in a future update.
So much for Apple's [incredible] design... (Score:2)
Let the war of words begin. I guess those in the Great White North (Canada) are out of luck!
And BTW, is this the same company so many praise for its unparalleled attention to detail?
Yes indeed, how does this fit into Apple's evil plan achieve world domination and enslave humanity?
The Canadian market is to the USA market what the USA market is to the Asian market.
So why the fuck should Apple give even one shit about the small north-american market?
The guy who had unparalleled attention to detail quit the company a few years ago, because he died. The new guy in charge seems afraid to tell people that their ideas suck.
Should Apple find another CEO? (Score:2)
California? Nobody lives in water.
Oh wait, it's still 2017. My bad.
Live your life as if it's your last days, my friend!
Apple users kept their phones up their ass
"Well, I just got back from going outside. And it was cold..."
"Oh, you mean... unresponsiveness."
"Yes. Significant unresponsiveness."
George Costanza would have had one.
