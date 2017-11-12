Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bug Cellphones Iphone Apple

The iPhone X Becomes Unresponsive When It Gets Cold (zdnet.com) 21

Posted by EditorDavid from the cold-never-bothered-me-anyway dept.
sqorbit writes: Apple is working on a fix for the newly release iPhone X. It appears that the touch screen can become unresponsive when the iPhone is subjected to cold weather. Users are reporting that locking and unlocking the phone resolves the issue. Apple stated that it is aware of the issue and it will be addressed in a future update.

The iPhone X Becomes Unresponsive When It Gets Cold More | Reply

The iPhone X Becomes Unresponsive When It Gets Cold

Comments Filter:

  • Let the war of words begin. I guess those in the Great White North (Canada) are out of luck!

    And BTW, is this the same company so many praise for its unparalleled attention to detail?

    • Let the war of words begin. I guess those in the Great White North (Canada) are out of luck!

      And BTW, is this the same company so many praise for its unparalleled attention to detail?

      Yes indeed, how does this fit into Apple's evil plan achieve world domination and enslave humanity?

    • The guy who had unparalleled attention to detail quit the company a few years ago, because he died. The new guy in charge seems afraid to tell people that their ideas suck.

  • Shouldn't be a problem if (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Apple users kept their phones up their ass

  • Isn't this (/.) supposed to be a nerd site where nerd news is up to the minute? This came out a few days ago already. I shouldn't be reading old nerd news on this site. I think Apple has already released a patch and 83% of iPhone users have installed it already.

  • George Costanza would have had one.

  • This so SO not news, my current and previous two iPhones couldn't stand temps in the 40s for more than a few minute, before they started complaining it was "Too Cold" and stopped working. Took at least 10 minutes at 60-70 degrees to get it back to a working warm temp.

Slashdot Top Deals

Mystics always hope that science will some day overtake them. -- Booth Tarkington

Close