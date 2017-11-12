Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


The iPhone X Becomes Unresponsive When It Gets Cold (zdnet.com)

Posted by EditorDavid from the cold-never-bothered-me-anyway dept.
sqorbit writes: Apple is working on a fix for the newly release iPhone X. It appears that the touch screen can become unresponsive when the iPhone is subjected to cold weather. Users are reporting that locking and unlocking the phone resolves the issue. Apple stated that it is aware of the issue and it will be addressed in a future update.

