iPhone Encryption Hampers Investigation of Texas Shooter, Says FBI (chron.com) 11
"FBI officials said Tuesday they have been stymied in their efforts to unlock the cellphone of the man who shot and killed at least 26 people at a church here on Sunday," reports the Houston Chronicle. Slashdot reader Anon E. Muss writes: The police obtained a search warrant for the phone, but so far they've been unable to unlock it. The phone has been sent to the FBI, in the hope that they can break in... If it is secure, and the FBI can't open it, expect all hell to break loose. The usual idiots (e.g. politicians) will soon be ranting hysterically about the evil tech industry, and how they're refusing to help law enforcement.
FBI special agent Christopher Combs complained to the Chronicle that "law enforcement increasingly cannot get in to these phones."
A law professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology argues there's other sources of information besides a phone, and police officers might recognize this with better training. As just one example, Apple says the FBI could've simply just used the dead shooter's fingerprint to open his iPhone. But after 48 hours, the iPhone's fingerprint ID stops working.
Does Face ID work with corpses? Do you have to have eyes open?
Guy was a major asshole with huge red flags over his head who should have been found and neutralized years ago. If only the Air Force had followed existing laws that would have prevented him from buying guns. But no, we need more gun control and backdoor encryption.
The fibbies knew there was a 48 hour timeout on the fingerprint thing.
We know the USAF gave him a minimum sentence for cracking his babies skull, did not give him a dishonorable discharge, and chose to protect this baby beater by not entering his information into the criminal database. If there is anything to investigate, it is why the USAF protect wife and kid beaters. The USAF, in fact, could have put him in prison.
And we have the right to keep and bear arms. So sayeth the Fourth Amendment.
So the FBI better come up with a different strategy than needing to be able to unlock everyone's phones. What do they think is on that phone anyway? I rather doubt Kelley kept anything interesting on his phone; maybe his Contact list? Then subpoena his call records from his phone company. If it was an iPhone it was probably sync'ed to the cloud; subpoena it from Apple.
FBI agents swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. Maybe they n
