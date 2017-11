iPhone Encryption Hampers Investigation of Texas Shooter, Says FBI

"FBI officials said Tuesday they have been stymied in their efforts to unlock the cellphone of the man who shot and killed at least 26 people at a church here on Sunday," reports the Houston Chronicle. Slashdot reader Anon E. Muss writes:FBI special agent Christopher Combs complained to the Chronicle that "law enforcement increasingly cannot get in to these phones."A law professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology argues there's other sources of information besides a phone , and police officers might recognize this with better training. As just one example, Apple says the FBI could've simply just used the dead shooter's fingerprint to open his iPhone. But after 48 hours, the iPhone's fingerprint ID stops working