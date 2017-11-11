iPhone Encryption Hampers Investigation of Texas Shooter, Says FBI (chron.com) 45
"FBI officials said Tuesday they have been stymied in their efforts to unlock the cellphone of the man who shot and killed at least 26 people at a church here on Sunday," reports the Houston Chronicle. Slashdot reader Anon E. Muss writes: The police obtained a search warrant for the phone, but so far they've been unable to unlock it. The phone has been sent to the FBI, in the hope that they can break in... If it is secure, and the FBI can't open it, expect all hell to break loose. The usual idiots (e.g. politicians) will soon be ranting hysterically about the evil tech industry, and how they're refusing to help law enforcement.
FBI special agent Christopher Combs complained to the Chronicle that "law enforcement increasingly cannot get in to these phones."
A law professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology argues there's other sources of information besides a phone, and police officers might recognize this with better training. As just one example, Apple says the FBI could've simply just used the dead shooter's fingerprint to open his iPhone. But after 48 hours, the iPhone's fingerprint ID stops working.
Does Face ID work with corpses? Do you have to have eyes open?
I think they whole reason FBI is whining is for political purposes. They want the laws to allow them to search more with fewer impediments. Thus they don't ask Apple for help since that removes the ability to whine about it.
That said, why the 48 hour time? Does that mean living people must use the fingerprint sensor every 2 days or they're locked out?
Guy was a major asshole with huge red flags over his head who should have been found and neutralized years ago. If only the Air Force had followed existing laws that would have prevented him from buying guns. But no, we need more gun control and backdoor encryption.
The phone? The fibbies knew there was a 48 hour timeout on the fingerprint thing. The fibbies knew without that they didn't stand a chance of getting into the phone (or they have a way in they don't want us to know about).
This is just the government narrative of "we have to have backdoor encryption cuz this dude".
This.
The FBI did not want to get its hands dirty.
Look at your phone.
It has email addresses, phone numbers, voicemails, text messages, location information, etc. THAT ARE NOT YOURS!
Also, the FBI has all it needs in this matter to close the case.
Apple is in a familiar spot: Looking at the FBI and then looking at the consumers.
Guess which interested party gives money to Apple?
If Apple were to provide open phones, whichever company provided a secure phone would grab market share as iPhone owners tossed theirs i
Or, y'know, if the dems hadn't filibustered the Cruz-Grassley bill in 2013 which would have forced govt agencies to forward the available paperwork to NICS or face penalties.
Because we already KNOW they do illegal search and seizure on a daily basis.
THEY can not be trusted therefore:
Bulletproof and invulnerable encryption is our only recourse to force police to act within the law
We know the USAF gave him a minimum sentence for cracking his babies skull, did not give him a dishonorable discharge, and chose to protect this baby beater by not entering his information into the criminal database. If there is anything to investigate, it is whey the USAF protect wife and kid heaters. The USAF, in fact, could have put him in jail for fiver years, given him a dishonorable discharge, and made his crime public record. The reason that dozens of people are dead is because they chose not to.
The iPhone thing is just another effort to continue to erode our rights to privacy. It is not going to bring the dead back. It is not going to prevent the air force from releasing another trained killer, maybe this time a baby killer, back into society to murder even more people.
Kinda like your post. (and mine)
Or both?
I've seen both terms used in regards to this phone and I don't trust the media not to use these terms interchangeably. I don't even know that the FBI has stated one way or the other.
If it's encrypted though, the government is on its own to brute force it and Apple can't help decrypt it even if they wanted to, so this is a debate about nothing.
Apple can theoretically unlock the device by flashing it with new signed firmware, but I didn't understand in the San Bernardino case either why the FBI didn'
Phone encryption is the problem here, not how easy it is for any lunatic to get a gun in the US. Sounds like just another distraction from the real issue.
Maybe a 48 hour cooling off period and a criminal background check should be required before you are able to buy an iPhone.
The FBI wants to take our rights away because they didn't think to get a fingerprint to login in within 48 hours? I suppose it would be too much to ask for them to do their job next time since this is the same FBI that had Zacarias Moussaoui in custory in August 2001 and noted that he seemed to want to fly a plane into the World Trade Center.