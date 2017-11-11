Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


iPhone Encryption Hampers Investigation of Texas Shooter, Says FBI

Posted by EditorDavid from the you-said-that-last-time dept.
"FBI officials said Tuesday they have been stymied in their efforts to unlock the cellphone of the man who shot and killed at least 26 people at a church here on Sunday," reports the Houston Chronicle. Slashdot reader Anon E. Muss writes: The police obtained a search warrant for the phone, but so far they've been unable to unlock it. The phone has been sent to the FBI, in the hope that they can break in... If it is secure, and the FBI can't open it, expect all hell to break loose. The usual idiots (e.g. politicians) will soon be ranting hysterically about the evil tech industry, and how they're refusing to help law enforcement.
FBI special agent Christopher Combs complained to the Chronicle that "law enforcement increasingly cannot get in to these phones."

A law professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology argues there's other sources of information besides a phone, and police officers might recognize this with better training. As just one example, Apple says the FBI could've simply just used the dead shooter's fingerprint to open his iPhone. But after 48 hours, the iPhone's fingerprint ID stops working.

  • Obvious question next (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Does Face ID work with corpses? Do you have to have eyes open?

  • If only there was some sort of Police Work that could be done to solve these crimes without taking away everyone rights of privacy...
  • Guy busted his kid's skull. Guy took weapons on base. Guy spent a year in the brig. Guy got dogs off Craigslist to shoot for target practice.

    Guy was a major asshole with huge red flags over his head who should have been found and neutralized years ago. If only the Air Force had followed existing laws that would have prevented him from buying guns. But no, we need more gun control and backdoor encryption.

    The phone? The fibbies knew there was a 48 hour timeout on the fingerprint thing. The fibbie

