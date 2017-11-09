Ask Slashdot: What Should A Mac User Know Before Buying a Windows Laptop? 37
New submitter Brentyl writes: Hello Slashdotters, longtime Mac user here faced with a challenge: Our 14-year-old wants a Windows laptop. He will use it for school and life, but the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming. I don't need a recommendation on which laptop to buy, but I do need a Windows survival kit. What does a fairly savvy fellow, who is a complete Windows neophyte, need to know? Is the antivirus/firewall in Windows 10 Home sufficient? Are there must-have utilities or programs I need to get? When connecting to my home network, I need to make sure I ____? And so on... Thanks in advance for your insights.
Give em a Mac, if he doesnâ(TM)t want it, give em Linux and tell them to figure out how to run Windows games.
If you need to start with Windows and youâ(TM)re not a completely knowledgeable sysadmin, youâ(TM)ve lost. Do you fix any computers for family? Ever notice how they always get viruses, even with Windows 10 and a paid ($50/year) antivirus. Now imagine a horny teenager that only cares about pron using the computer.
give em Linux and tell them to figure out how to run Windows games
And then tell the rest of the world how he did it.
give em Linux and tell them to figure out how to run Windows games.
The result of such will be that the user will run into third-party digital restrictions management and anti-cheat software that explicitly forbids use of Wine.
the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming.
I always recommend that unless you specifically need special hardware, to just get a $300-$400 refurbished laptop.
The problem is that you need to be careful in order not to end up with Intel integrated graphics, which isn't always suitable for the newest games. It'll take a while for Intel's deal with Radeon to bring products to the market, and it'll take another while for those to end up on the refurbished market. Therefore, gamers "specifically need special hardware." If gaming weren't the reason, he could just buy a Windows license to run in Boot Camp.
You Will Save About 270% For the Same Hardware (Score:2)
You will have a lot of money saved, if you are doing an apples-to-apples comparison on the hardware.
Also, it's on you to make sure OS updates are installing, the firewall is running, and the antivirus is updated, and running. Also, don't trip over the power cord or you'll destroy the entire laptop. You may be used to this, with the "innovative" new Mac design.
Windows is like the herpes of the modern computing world. It's not good enough for most enterprise applications and has turned to sucking up consumer's personal information and selling it for a profit.
Compute Responsibly
Because next to that gaming OS you want to have a prime OS for all else.
God help you. I'm been through this, and it's ugly. My daughter destroyed her machine in minutes, multiple times. By the 5th wipe/reinstall she started to learn to avoid the crudites. (she started on linux, moved to mac, then Windows... for games of course)
1) no admin rights, and make sure no one ever runs as admin
2) firewall shit up
3) turn on windows defender, and grab a copy of webroot
4) remove IE, install chrome
5) get steam, only let games install from there
If he wants a 12" screen, X220s can be had for about $150 refurb. Plop in an SSD, 8GB of RAM, price is under $250. Fast, solid, indestructible laptop.
If he wants 14"-15", the Thinkpad T4x0 and T5x0 series are great.
These machines aren't sexy or "cool", but they'll last him 4-5 years, can run Linux or even MacOS if he wants to tinker, and (with an SSD), will take a lot of abuse (falling down dorm stairs, etc).