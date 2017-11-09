Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ask Slashdot: What Should A Mac User Know Before Buying a Windows Laptop?

Posted by BeauHD
New submitter Brentyl writes: Hello Slashdotters, longtime Mac user here faced with a challenge: Our 14-year-old wants a Windows laptop. He will use it for school and life, but the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming. I don't need a recommendation on which laptop to buy, but I do need a Windows survival kit. What does a fairly savvy fellow, who is a complete Windows neophyte, need to know? Is the antivirus/firewall in Windows 10 Home sufficient? Are there must-have utilities or programs I need to get? When connecting to my home network, I need to make sure I ____? And so on... Thanks in advance for your insights.

  The best Windows laptop

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is a Macbook Pro running Bootcamp.

    • I did that for a while. It works, but it doesn't work perfectly, and it's not the best way to run Windows, laptop or no.

    • Good god no. Mac graphics cards (if it has anything more than integrated) and thermals are terrible.

      You couldn't pick a worse price to performance laptop for gaming.

  wow

    by Anonymous Coward

    ask your son he probably knows more about computers then you do

  • You will have a lot of money saved, if you are doing an apples-to-apples comparison on the hardware.

    Also, it's on you to make sure OS updates are installing, the firewall is running, and the antivirus is updated, and running. Also, don't trip over the power cord or you'll destroy the entire laptop. You may be used to this, with the "innovative" new Mac design.

  Linux VM

    by Anonymous Coward

    Get a machine with at least 16GB of memory
    Install VirtualBox
    Install Linux on VirtualBox, and take a snapshot.
    Tell him to do all web related things inside the Linux VM, and only use Windows for gaming.
    If Linux ever manages to break (unlikely), use the rollback.

    • You install Windows in the VM on a Linux host, not the other way around.

      • the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming.

        You install Windows in the VM on a Linux host, not the other way around.

        How efficiently do games that tax the GPU work in a virtual machine nowadays?

        Re:

          by mathew7 ( 863867 )

          I've done that on the desktop and the penalty was only lack of turbo-boost. On laptop, if done, power could also be an issue.
          But I've had 2 GPUs (radeon 5850 and later 7950 for VM and HD graphics for linux).
          But:
          - you need 2 outputs (I'm not sure on laptop....but the gaming GPU will NOT BE USED in linux, thus sharing the lcd is unexplored territory)
          - you need to look for specific support (Intel VT-d, not just VT-x) on CPU and MB
          - at that time, nVidia had only VT-d support on quadro.....geforce refused to wor

  subject

    by ourlovecanlastforeve ( 795111 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @07:35PM (#55522633)
    YSN that if you buy a Windows laptop you won't have to pay $400 for an entire bottom deck when one key on your keyboard fails. You just pull the keyboard out and put in a new keyboard.
  • One reason pc laptops get a bad rep is the good deals are full of crapware. Pay a bit extra for a Microsoft signature edition (usually less then $100 more then same hardware) but these have ZERO crapware and have had extra driver testing.

    Re:

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Pay a bit extra for a Microsoft signature edition

      I agree. This is one of the few items in my list when I need a Windows machine:

      1) get a Signature edition (there's a list on the Microsoft online store)
      2) get Malwarebytes premium ($50/year)
      3) use Cloudberry backup to store important files in one of the cheap clouds

      Also: do a clean setup with all the patches then create a system restore point. And since it's a kid, install VirtualBox and setup a porn VM.

      That's it. Even a Mac user can survive with Windows nowadays, it's very easy to use.

  User account.

    by Anonymous Coward

    Don't run as administrator - create another user account.

  Windows 10 Field Guide by Paul Thurrott

    by Anonymous Coward

    I would recommend the Windows 10 Field Guide by Paul Thurrott : https://leanpub.com/windows10fieldguide

    Re:

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      Points to you for actually answering the question.

      Speaking as someone who switched from Windows to Linux, after realizing that there were more games on Linux than I would ever have a chance to play anyway... I can only imagine that it's peer-pressure convincing his kid that he needs Windows. ("No! You need to play *this* game, specifically.") One solution is for the kid to get better friends, this is the best solution.

      Another solution is to run Windows virtualized on Linux (as such [linuxlookup.com].). This can be a pa

      Re:

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        I can only imagine that it's peer-pressure convincing his kid that he needs Windows. ("No! You need to play *this* game, specifically.")

        This is not peer pressure, this is social gaming. They all get the same game and half the fun is talking shit over bluetooth headsets while you murder each other and/or work together to rob a bank or kill a dragon. There's nothing wrong with it, this is the same kind of thing that us dinosaurs used to do in LAN parties, except now it's done over the web and doesn't require you to carry your desktop computer to someone's basement.

        Sure you can find solo games on any platform (or get your kid a connect-4 board

    • Just install Windows 10 and try it. I moved from mac just under a year ago and my last experience with Windows was Win95 on a machine which mainly ran Linux. Win10 is far more mac-like than I was expecting. While interfaces are not as well thought out and designed as mac everything tends to work very well and it's easy to google what you need if you can't find it.

      I can also recommend the Windows Linux subsystem which gives you a full Ubuntu installation running under the Windows kernel which gives a grea
  • That's what counts, is the hardware Linux compatible so you can dual boot.
    Because next to that gaming OS you want to have a prime OS for all else.

  ugh

    by danlor ( 309557 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @07:44PM (#55522689) Homepage

    God help you. I'm been through this, and it's ugly. My daughter destroyed her machine in minutes, multiple times. By the 5th wipe/reinstall she started to learn to avoid the crudites. (she started on linux, moved to mac, then Windows... for games of course)

    1) no admin rights, and make sure no one ever runs as admin
    2) firewall shit up
    3) turn on windows defender, and grab a copy of webroot
    4) remove IE, install chrome
    5) get steam, only let games install from there

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Is your daughter a special needs child? I have two daughters, both with Windows laptops, and I've never had to reinstall for them except for a failed HD.

    • 4) remove IE, install chrome

      Isn't that the wrong order?
      https://imgur.com/gallery/9TxW... [imgur.com]

      • 4) remove IE, install chrome

        Isn't that the wrong order?

        That's the wrong year, now it's Edge.

        • Edge - that's that other thing lying around in the corner after you've used IE for it's only real purpose - downloading Firefox/Chrome.

          I'm sure they'll axe IE eventually - but for now my limited exposure to Edge suggests it's even worse.

    • Why install Chrome? You want Google spying on your daughter? If you like the engine, at least go Chromium so you don't have both Google and Microsoft spying on y'all.

    Re:

      by leonbev ( 111395 )

      Or, install Linux and be invulnerable to most web malware because its incompatible with your OS.

      Of course, many of your Windows games will be incompatible as well.

  Get linux

    by Anonymous Coward

    And force him to play tux.

  • If he wants a 12" screen, X220s can be had for about $150 refurb. Plop in an SSD, 8GB of RAM, price is under $250. Fast, solid, indestructible laptop.

    If he wants 14"-15", the Thinkpad T4x0 and T5x0 series are great.

    These machines aren't sexy or "cool", but they'll last him 4-5 years, can run Linux or even MacOS if he wants to tinker, and (with an SSD), will take a lot of abuse (falling down dorm stairs, etc).

  • ...get a console. Are there really that many PC-only games that are worth: A) dealing with Windows overall and B) dealing with Windows? Seriously - keeping up with the latest drivers, etc - even, yes, in Windows, plus add Direct X versions.. - just.... why???

    • get a console

      Fan-created game mods do not install on PS4 versions of games. Indie games* also tend to be PC first or PC only far more often than PS4 first or PS4 only.

      * As defined by ceoyoyo [slashdot.org]: video games from studios with no access to venture capital.

  • There's probably lots of "Windows for Dummies" type of books out there, but something specifically for Mac users is what you're asking for. Actually, a quick search just now uncovered dozens of books and articles for Windows users moving to a Mac, but almost nothing in the other direction. Hmmm? I did discover THIS [computerworld.com] article, however.

  Nothing. You'd be happier with one ...

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... running Linux. Especially with some desktop trying to imitate macOS (which, nowadays, is all of them, sadly for me, but luckily for you.)

    What is "a Windows laptop" anyway.
    It's not like the OS and the hardware form a holy bond of matrimony.
    And installing an OS, nowadays, is too easy for even a grandma.

    You'll be doing fine. :)

    • What is "a Windows laptop" anyway.
      It's not like the OS and the hardware form a holy bond of matrimony.

      A Windows laptop is one whose hardware has working Windows drivers. A Linux laptop is one whose hardware has working Linux and X.Org drivers. Many Windows 8 and 10 PCs, especially tablets with a detachable keyboard, have had serious incompatibilities with X11/Linux. And in most parts of the United States, you're unlikely to see a penguin logo on a laptop in a showroom. (Instead, you see the logo of Chrome OS on laptops designed to run one application and one application only: Google Chrome.)

  • They should know they'll be using Windows.

  • You will need to know self control.

    1. Don't download and install every update blindly. Not sure you can even do that anymore on Win 10.

    2. Don't download and install anything and everything because it sounds cool.

    3. Don't assume you can uninstall everything easily.

    4. Last and not least, you'll need self control not to throw it out the window when it runs amuck. And it will.

    • And most of all do not click on ANY link you get in email. Do not open ANY attachment you get in email. Ever.

      (A friend is of the Mad Clickker persuasion, and I've had to nuke and pave his PC several times. It's been a while; I think he may have learned his lesson. Or maybe he just doesn't want to admit he's done it again.)

      • And most of all do not click on ANY link you get in email.

        I agree with respect to links in emails that the user isn't expecting to receive. But your shouting of "ANY" connotes an absolute rule. When you sign up on a website, how do you go about confirming the ability of the address associated with your new account to receive emails (especially password reset tickets) at a particular address without clicking the confirmation link in an email?

  • Windows and Mac are the same, the only difference is you will pay 1/2 for a Windows laptop.

    The only real advice I have is that any of the big box stores and Apple are just flat out lying to you about the CPU/HD/GFX needs. They are vastly overselling products and ripping people off. I consider BesyBuy and Apple etc rather immoral for their completly unreasonable suggestions. Grandma does not need a 32 gig octocore desktop to stream netflix . Your kid will be able to do just fine with something around the $5

  • If cost is not an issue, why not just get him any thunderbolt-equipped MacBook and an eGPU box with a GTX970(unofficial) or Radeon RX580 (official support) in it? all I do is reboot into windows and game in bootcamp, then reboot into MacOS for everything else. it's super easy to do and solves all my problems.

  One word

    by TomGreenhaw ( 929233 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @08:32PM (#55522991)
    Surface
  • The great thing about Windows is that it will do exactly what you tell it to do.

    The terrible thing about Windows is that it will do exactly what you tell it to do.

    Compared to the Mac, you gain a lot more flexibility and power. But for some (most?) people that's just giving them enough rope to hang themselves. (OS X is actually the same - it runs a modified version of BSD Unix under the hood. It's just that the GUI you know as OS X limits what you can do, akin to guardrails on a road which prevent y

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      OMG what a bunch of shit.

    • On a Mac no one is using the desktop.
      The windows of various applications are always covering it.

      The root directory in a Mac is /
      Just like on any unix.

      The 'desktop' is a folder in your home directory.

      No idea where you got your nonsense from.

      You can put multiple copies of the same app or file in multiple folders/home screens, or even create links to two completely different folders to each other so you can quickly navigate between the two even though their paths are completely different.
      Windows can only creat

    • Microsoft's inbuilt anti-malware is pretty decent. It is turned on by default. Just make sure it stays on.
    • Microsoft automatically updates its software automatically and it is turned on by default. Again, make sure it stays on.
    • Microsoft Edge (web browser) has a horrible reputation and Internet Explorer has a pretty bad reputation. Most people install Google Chrome and remove the Edge and IE icons from their desktop.
    • Schools tend to use google docs, which stores its files "in the cloud". If he wants to u

  • That it isn't made by Apple
    That you don't have to go to a 'genius bar' to get it fixed
    That the USB audio drivers work correctly with high end audio production software
    That there are real function keys instead of a touch bar
    That you can (on quite a few laptops) use your fingers on the screen to interface with it
    That it is reasonably priced
    That there are games available to play on it
    That Jonny Ive had no hand in ruining it.

  • He will use it for school and life? Macbook.
    He will use it for school and no life? Windows laptop, because he will be fixing a lot of problems that comes with it.

    What does a fairly savvy fellow, who is a complete Windows neophyte, need to know?

    Key item(s) to know:

    -How to have privacy in Windows 10. You don't. You have no privacy and no control of the computer the moment you connect to the internet.
    -How to copy files to a usb (aka the basic of backups. because he will want it after getting virus)

    Other items(s) to know:

    -How to search on the internet (type in google or any other sear

  • What is this, AOL? This such ridiculous FUD I can't believe it.... the shame!

    - Good computing practices are good computing practices, regardless of which platform you use
    - Teaching your kids safe computing practices, again, irrespective of platform
    - I don't consider MACs significantly more or less secure than PCs running Windows, but I doubt we will ever know...
    - How fast were MACs hacked in the last hacking contest?
    - If MACs had a 90+% market share, they would be under attack too...

    Now, I am in the Window

  Some quick differences

    by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @10:00PM (#55523461)

    The menus don't float at the top of the screen, they're attached to the window. Closing all the windows will quit the app.

    The filenames are case insensitive. This can cause some problems if you're moving them back and forth between the OSX and Windows machines.

    Microsoft will try to convince you to get a hotmail account to use your machine. This isn't necessary, but I don't recall how to avoid it. Play around on that screen to keep your accounts local (unless you want them tied together).

    • Microsoft will try to convince you to get a hotmail account to use your machine. This isn't necessary, but I don't recall how to avoid it. Play around on that screen to keep your accounts local (unless you want them tied together).

      I've installed Windows 10 few times so far, it never asked to create a hotmail account. Are you sure you're not running into some crapware from Sony, Dell or whoever sold you the laptop? Windows installer may give you an option to create a Microsoft cloud account so that you can use the same options on more than one Windows device, but even that suggests using whatever email you usually use - a hotmail account is last resort option if this is your first step on the internet and you don't have your own email

      • Oh, hotmail, Microsoft cloud with "whatever email you usually use", I didn't distinguish between the two (btw. hotmail is a MS product).. The important thing is you can create a local account instead

  • They should know better.

  • 14 is a kid. He needs a disposable high school laptop, NOT a gaming laptop.

    Gaming laptops are expensive, large, heavy, have shit battery life and attract thieves when in the hands of 14 year olds.

    An obsolete toughbook might be just the ticket, not disposable, useful as a weapon in case of zombie apocolypse.

    Kid likely already has newest console and gameable phone. Let the kid learn to build his own gaming desktop. Cast off desktop parts will be faster than almost any laptop. Find a PC person. You want

  • the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming

    If you want your kid to use the laptop for school and life, but he wants a PC primarily for gaming, the clear solution would be to get him a Mac. If there's one thing I regret about my teenage years, it's the hours I wasted away playing Starcraft. Get your kid a guitar, enroll him in sports, buy him books, get him a chemistry set. There are all sorts of intellectually stimulating activities that aren't a total waste of the human brain.

    I know this opinion may not be popular here, but I firmly believe that th

  • They should know not to.

  • boy, i left windows for greener mac pastures in 2009, and never looked back on the SW side (on the HW side is another matter). Having said that, I keep a Windows BootCamp partition for work, but my "windows skillz" are fuzzy, so I do not know if I'll be much help

    Here are some basic sugestions in no particular order:

    Get Windows 10. As long as he is going to windows, my as well go to the newest one. Do not heed the siren chants of "Downgrade". You know what happens to those sailors who heed the sirens chant..

  • Go with a Linux laptop from Dell or a vendor like System76. Ubuntu is super easy and most software is free.

  • I learned long ago that laptop power supplies are the weakest link. Get a spare power supply immediately and/or a laptop with USB-C charging. Having a lost or damaged power supply means the laptop becomes an expensive brick in minutes or hours. Don't let that happen. I've had that happen and it sucks. The bonus is being able to keep one charger at a desk at home and another in the bag the laptop is carried in. There's no forgetting the charger at home because it never leaves the bag at home. If one g

  • Setup:

    • If you bought your laptop from a brick + mortar store, install fresh copy of windows 10 off a pre-burnt USB; windows updates will install all drivers as required automatically after.
    • Ninite.com to install the basics: Chrome, 7Zip, VLC, Spotify, Steam, Dropbox (or whatever).
    • Panda Antivirus is nice and light, rather similar to Webroot (but free).
    • Unpin the crap and pin the common apps to the taskbar (Chrome, Explorer, Steam).

    Admin access is necessary for a lot of the more advanced functions on Steam; keep

  • It isn't all that different. It really depends on the child but you can just give it to your child and see how he will break it.

    Actually, Windows 10 isn't that bad unless you have some legacy Windows thing you still need to use. Microsoft Edge is good enough for most uses. You can always install Chrome, too, but I didn't even bother installing Chrome since Edge just works on the websites I visit. The default Antivirus and Firewall apps are decent enough. For school, he/she will get enough help from the

  • Gaming? 14 year old? Get a console - any console - and get them used to playing on the console and working on the laptop. Blur that line and near-enough-to-zero work will get done on the (desktop | laptop | tablet | phone) and you'll be shoveling against the tide to get it back.

  • That you've made a terrible mistake.

  • Just buy one of the macbooks and install Windows there, natively, single partition (i.e., leave no MacOS on the machine), with Bootcamp drivers. Fresh install will be totally free of bloatware.

    I'm happily typing this on such machine. Bootcamp drivers are not polished to perfection but they generally work. There is no better designed notebook for Windows, otherwise I would have purchased it already. (Price does not matter.)

  • Most PC owners have these things called "screwdrivers".

  • We have Windows machines in the house, also mostly for gaming. Really, it's not that dramatic. My list for you:

    - Don't visit dodgy sites offering free games. As long as you install games and DLC from reputable sources, viruses and adware really aren't a problem. Windows Defender is all the defense you need.

    - To be safe, figure out how to restore the machine to its factory defaults. My kids both have Alienware machines, and they offer an option to nuke-and-restore. If your child goes off and installs all sor

