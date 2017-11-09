Ask Slashdot: What Should A Mac User Know Before Buying a Windows Laptop? 203
New submitter Brentyl writes: Hello Slashdotters, longtime Mac user here faced with a challenge: Our 14-year-old wants a Windows laptop. He will use it for school and life, but the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming. I don't need a recommendation on which laptop to buy, but I do need a Windows survival kit. What does a fairly savvy fellow, who is a complete Windows neophyte, need to know? Is the antivirus/firewall in Windows 10 Home sufficient? Are there must-have utilities or programs I need to get? When connecting to my home network, I need to make sure I ____? And so on... Thanks in advance for your insights.
The best Windows laptop (Score:1)
Is a Macbook Pro running Bootcamp.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Good god no. Mac graphics cards (if it has anything more than integrated) and thermals are terrible.
You couldn't pick a worse price to performance laptop for gaming.
wow (Score:2, Insightful)
ask your son he probably knows more about computers then you do
You Will Save About 270% For the Same Hardware (Score:1)
You will have a lot of money saved, if you are doing an apples-to-apples comparison on the hardware.
Also, it's on you to make sure OS updates are installing, the firewall is running, and the antivirus is updated, and running. Also, don't trip over the power cord or you'll destroy the entire laptop. You may be used to this, with the "innovative" new Mac design.
Re: (Score:3)
A lot of that, patches that break apps, applications that corrupt registry, driver issues, were real and extremely annoying issues a few years ago, not so much now. It's like jokes about Harleys leaking oil. It was a real problem. Back in the eighties.
The workstation on which I do business (photo and video post processing) runs Windows. This is because Adobe Creative Suite runs on (a) Windows, or (b) Mac. (It *almost* runs on Wine, but not close enough.)
I switched from Mac to Windows back when Apple an
Linux VM (Score:1)
Get a machine with at least 16GB of memory
Install VirtualBox
Install Linux on VirtualBox, and take a snapshot.
Tell him to do all web related things inside the Linux VM, and only use Windows for gaming.
If Linux ever manages to break (unlikely), use the rollback.
Re: Linux VM (Score:2)
You install Windows in the VM on a Linux host, not the other way around.
GPU passthrough (Score:2)
the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming.
You install Windows in the VM on a Linux host, not the other way around.
How efficiently do games that tax the GPU work in a virtual machine nowadays?
Re: (Score:2)
I've done that on the desktop and the penalty was only lack of turbo-boost. On laptop, if done, power could also be an issue.
But I've had 2 GPUs (radeon 5850 and later 7950 for VM and HD graphics for linux).
But:
- you need 2 outputs (I'm not sure on laptop....but the gaming GPU will NOT BE USED in linux, thus sharing the lcd is unexplored territory)
- you need to look for specific support (Intel VT-d, not just VT-x) on CPU and MB
- at that time, nVidia had only VT-d support on quadro.....geforce refused to wor
subject (Score:3)
Avoid the crap (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Pay a bit extra for a Microsoft signature edition
I agree. This is one of the few items in my list when I need a Windows machine:
1) get a Signature edition (there's a list on the Microsoft online store)
2) get Malwarebytes premium ($50/year)
3) use Cloudberry backup to store important files in one of the cheap clouds
Also: do a clean setup with all the patches then create a system restore point. And since it's a kid, install VirtualBox and setup a porn VM.
That's it. Even a Mac user can survive with Windows nowadays, it's very easy to use.
User account. (Score:1)
Don't run as administrator - create another user account.
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 Field Guide by Paul Thurrott (Score:2, Informative)
I would recommend the Windows 10 Field Guide by Paul Thurrott : https://leanpub.com/windows10fieldguide
Re: (Score:1)
Speaking as someone who switched from Windows to Linux, after realizing that there were more games on Linux than I would ever have a chance to play anyway... I can only imagine that it's peer-pressure convincing his kid that he needs Windows. ("No! You need to play *this* game, specifically.") One solution is for the kid to get better friends, this is the best solution.
Another solution is to run Windows virtualized on Linux (as such [linuxlookup.com].). This can be a pa
Re: (Score:2)
I can only imagine that it's peer-pressure convincing his kid that he needs Windows. ("No! You need to play *this* game, specifically.")
This is not peer pressure, this is social gaming. They all get the same game and half the fun is talking shit over bluetooth headsets while you murder each other and/or work together to rob a bank or kill a dragon. There's nothing wrong with it, this is the same kind of thing that us dinosaurs used to do in LAN parties, except now it's done over the web and doesn't require you to carry your desktop computer to someone's basement.
Sure you can find solo games on any platform (or get your kid a connect-4 board
...or alternatively (Score:2)
I can also recommend the Windows Linux subsystem which gives you a full Ubuntu installation running under the Windows kernel which gives a grea
Does it run Linux? (Score:1)
Because next to that gaming OS you want to have a prime OS for all else.
ugh (Score:4, Informative)
God help you. I'm been through this, and it's ugly. My daughter destroyed her machine in minutes, multiple times. By the 5th wipe/reinstall she started to learn to avoid the crudites. (she started on linux, moved to mac, then Windows... for games of course)
1) no admin rights, and make sure no one ever runs as admin
2) firewall shit up
3) turn on windows defender, and grab a copy of webroot
4) remove IE, install chrome
5) get steam, only let games install from there
Re: (Score:1)
Is your daughter a special needs child? I have two daughters, both with Windows laptops, and I've never had to reinstall for them except for a failed HD.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that the wrong order?
https://imgur.com/gallery/9TxW... [imgur.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that the wrong order?
That's the wrong year, now it's Edge.
Re: (Score:2)
Edge - that's that other thing lying around in the corner after you've used IE for it's only real purpose - downloading Firefox/Chrome.
I'm sure they'll axe IE eventually - but for now my limited exposure to Edge suggests it's even worse.
Re: (Score:3)
Why install Chrome? You want Google spying on your daughter? If you like the engine, at least go Chromium so you don't have both Google and Microsoft spying on y'all.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, install Linux and be invulnerable to most web malware because its incompatible with your OS.
Of course, many of your Windows games will be incompatible as well.
Get linux (Score:1)
And force him to play tux.
Thinkpads! (Score:2)
If he wants a 12" screen, X220s can be had for about $150 refurb. Plop in an SSD, 8GB of RAM, price is under $250. Fast, solid, indestructible laptop.
If he wants 14"-15", the Thinkpad T4x0 and T5x0 series are great.
These machines aren't sexy or "cool", but they'll last him 4-5 years, can run Linux or even MacOS if he wants to tinker, and (with an SSD), will take a lot of abuse (falling down dorm stairs, etc).
Re: (Score:2)
T450s comes with geForce 940M. They work fine for gaming, believe it or not...
Re: (Score:2)
You mean for last years games at low....I would not reccomend anything under 945M.....that's where a massive performance bump occures (and a smaller one to 950M).
I think 1050 15" laptops are pretty good deals. My only gripe is Windows 10. And Intel's 7-gen GPU had no Win8.1 or earlier support. Although the HD graphics package does offer older support, 7-gen is specifically excluded (I learned this the hard way). Desktops are excluded, since you will not be using the IGP (again, 1st hand experience).
If it's just for gaming... (Score:2, Insightful)
Game mods do not install on PS4 (Score:2)
get a console
Fan-created game mods do not install on PS4 versions of games. Indie games* also tend to be PC first or PC only far more often than PS4 first or PS4 only.
* As defined by ceoyoyo [slashdot.org]: video games from studios with no access to venture capital.
Try a Book? (Score:1)
Nothing. You'd be happier with one ... (Score:1)
... running Linux. Especially with some desktop trying to imitate macOS (which, nowadays, is all of them, sadly for me, but luckily for you.)
What is "a Windows laptop" anyway.
It's not like the OS and the hardware form a holy bond of matrimony.
And installing an OS, nowadays, is too easy for even a grandma.
You'll be doing fine.
:)
$OS laptop defined by HW compatibility (Score:2)
What is "a Windows laptop" anyway.
It's not like the OS and the hardware form a holy bond of matrimony.
A Windows laptop is one whose hardware has working Windows drivers. A Linux laptop is one whose hardware has working Linux and X.Org drivers. Many Windows 8 and 10 PCs, especially tablets with a detachable keyboard, have had serious incompatibilities with X11/Linux. And in most parts of the United States, you're unlikely to see a penguin logo on a laptop in a showroom. (Instead, you see the logo of Chrome OS on laptops designed to run one application and one application only: Google Chrome.)
Obviously (Score:2)
You will need self control (Score:1)
You will need to know self control.
1. Don't download and install every update blindly. Not sure you can even do that anymore on Win 10.
2. Don't download and install anything and everything because it sounds cool.
3. Don't assume you can uninstall everything easily.
4. Last and not least, you'll need self control not to throw it out the window when it runs amuck. And it will.
Re: (Score:2)
And most of all do not click on ANY link you get in email. Do not open ANY attachment you get in email. Ever.
(A friend is of the Mad Clickker persuasion, and I've had to nuke and pave his PC several times. It's been a while; I think he may have learned his lesson. Or maybe he just doesn't want to admit he's done it again.)
Confirm your email address (Score:2)
And most of all do not click on ANY link you get in email.
I agree with respect to links in emails that the user isn't expecting to receive. But your shouting of "ANY" connotes an absolute rule. When you sign up on a website, how do you go about confirming the ability of the address associated with your new account to receive emails (especially password reset tickets) at a particular address without clicking the confirmation link in an email?
A laptop will never be able to handle gaming well (Score:1)
Windows and Mac are the same, the only difference is you will pay 1/2 for a Windows laptop.
The only real advice I have is that any of the big box stores and Apple are just flat out lying to you about the CPU/HD/GFX needs. They are vastly overselling products and ripping people off. I consider BesyBuy and Apple etc rather immoral for their completly unreasonable suggestions. Grandma does not need a 32 gig octocore desktop to stream netflix . Your kid will be able to do just fine with something around the $5
You mean like SuperTuxKart? (Score:2)
Gaming on a laptop is like taking a go-cart on a street race
On that note, what's a good Mario Kart clone for a laptop? Is there something better than SuperTuxKart that's widely played?
why not eGPU? (Score:1)
One word (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
To borrow a programmer's adage (Score:2)
The terrible thing about Windows is that it will do exactly what you tell it to do.
Compared to the Mac, you gain a lot more flexibility and power. But for some (most?) people that's just giving them enough rope to hang themselves. (OS X is actually the same - it runs a modified version of BSD Unix under the hood. It's just that the GUI you know as OS X limits what you can do, akin to guardrails on a road which prevent y
Re: (Score:1)
OMG what a bunch of shit.
Re: (Score:2)
On a Mac no one is using the desktop.
The windows of various applications are always covering it.
The root directory in a Mac is
/
Just like on any unix.
The 'desktop' is a folder in your home directory.
No idea where you got your nonsense from.
You can put multiple copies of the same app or file in multiple folders/home screens, or even create links to two completely different folders to each other so you can quickly navigate between the two even though their paths are completely different.
Windows can only creat
Windows Survival Kit (Score:2)
That it doesn't run Mac OS (Score:1)
That it isn't made by Apple
That you don't have to go to a 'genius bar' to get it fixed
That the USB audio drivers work correctly with high end audio production software
That there are real function keys instead of a touch bar
That you can (on quite a few laptops) use your fingers on the screen to interface with it
That it is reasonably priced
That there are games available to play on it
That Jonny Ive had no hand in ruining it.
He will use it for school and life (Score:2)
He will use it for school and life? Macbook.
He will use it for school and no life? Windows laptop, because he will be fixing a lot of problems that comes with it.
What does a fairly savvy fellow, who is a complete Windows neophyte, need to know?
Key item(s) to know:
-How to have privacy in Windows 10. You don't. You have no privacy and no control of the computer the moment you connect to the internet.
-How to copy files to a usb (aka the basic of backups. because he will want it after getting virus)
Other items(s) to know:
-How to search on the internet (type in google or any other sear
Are you guys serious? (Score:1)
What is this, AOL? This such ridiculous FUD I can't believe it.... the shame!
- Good computing practices are good computing practices, regardless of which platform you use
- Teaching your kids safe computing practices, again, irrespective of platform
- I don't consider MACs significantly more or less secure than PCs running Windows, but I doubt we will ever know...
- How fast were MACs hacked in the last hacking contest?
- If MACs had a 90+% market share, they would be under attack too...
Now, I am in the Window
The contact numbers of good psychiatrist and BevMo (Score:1)
Some quick differences (Score:3)
The menus don't float at the top of the screen, they're attached to the window. Closing all the windows will quit the app.
The filenames are case insensitive. This can cause some problems if you're moving them back and forth between the OSX and Windows machines.
Microsoft will try to convince you to get a hotmail account to use your machine. This isn't necessary, but I don't recall how to avoid it. Play around on that screen to keep your accounts local (unless you want them tied together).
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft will try to convince you to get a hotmail account to use your machine. This isn't necessary, but I don't recall how to avoid it. Play around on that screen to keep your accounts local (unless you want them tied together).
I've installed Windows 10 few times so far, it never asked to create a hotmail account. Are you sure you're not running into some crapware from Sony, Dell or whoever sold you the laptop? Windows installer may give you an option to create a Microsoft cloud account so that you can use the same options on more than one Windows device, but even that suggests using whatever email you usually use - a hotmail account is last resort option if this is your first step on the internet and you don't have your own email
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, hotmail, Microsoft cloud with "whatever email you usually use", I didn't distinguish between the two (btw. hotmail is a MS product).. The important thing is you can create a local account instead
Better (Score:2)
They should know better.
'Gaming laptop' is a bad choice. (Score:2)
14 is a kid. He needs a disposable high school laptop, NOT a gaming laptop.
Gaming laptops are expensive, large, heavy, have shit battery life and attract thieves when in the hands of 14 year olds.
An obsolete toughbook might be just the ticket, not disposable, useful as a weapon in case of zombie apocolypse.
Kid likely already has newest console and gameable phone. Let the kid learn to build his own gaming desktop. Cast off desktop parts will be faster than almost any laptop. Find a PC person. You want
Gaming? (Score:2)
the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming
If you want your kid to use the laptop for school and life, but he wants a PC primarily for gaming, the clear solution would be to get him a Mac. If there's one thing I regret about my teenage years, it's the hours I wasted away playing Starcraft. Get your kid a guitar, enroll him in sports, buy him books, get him a chemistry set. There are all sorts of intellectually stimulating activities that aren't a total waste of the human brain.
I know this opinion may not be popular here, but I firmly believe that th
What *SHOULD* they know? (Score:2)
Some tips (Score:2)
boy, i left windows for greener mac pastures in 2009, and never looked back on the SW side (on the HW side is another matter). Having said that, I keep a Windows BootCamp partition for work, but my "windows skillz" are fuzzy, so I do not know if I'll be much help
Here are some basic sugestions in no particular order:
Get Windows 10. As long as he is going to windows, my as well go to the newest one. Do not heed the siren chants of "Downgrade". You know what happens to those sailors who heed the sirens chant..
Whoa cowboy.... (Score:2)
More general advice really... (Score:2)
I learned long ago that laptop power supplies are the weakest link. Get a spare power supply immediately and/or a laptop with USB-C charging. Having a lost or damaged power supply means the laptop becomes an expensive brick in minutes or hours. Don't let that happen. I've had that happen and it sucks. The bonus is being able to keep one charger at a desk at home and another in the bag the laptop is carried in. There's no forgetting the charger at home because it never leaves the bag at home. If one g
An actual answer (Score:1)
Setup:
Admin access is necessary for a lot of the more advanced functions on Steam; keep
Windows isn't the problem usually (Score:2)
It isn't all that different. It really depends on the child but you can just give it to your child and see how he will break it.
Actually, Windows 10 isn't that bad unless you have some legacy Windows thing you still need to use. Microsoft Edge is good enough for most uses. You can always install Chrome, too, but I didn't even bother installing Chrome since Edge just works on the websites I visit. The default Antivirus and Firewall apps are decent enough. For school, he/she will get enough help from the
Gaming? (Score:2)
Well that's easy (Score:2)
That you've made a terrible mistake.
MacBooks are excellent Windows machines (Score:2)
Just buy one of the macbooks and install Windows there, natively, single partition (i.e., leave no MacOS on the machine), with Bootcamp drivers. Fresh install will be totally free of bloatware.
I'm happily typing this on such machine. Bootcamp drivers are not polished to perfection but they generally work. There is no better designed notebook for Windows, otherwise I would have purchased it already. (Price does not matter.)
Well, first off... (Score:2)
Most PC owners have these things called "screwdrivers".
Less dramatic than you think... (Score:2)
We have Windows machines in the house, also mostly for gaming. Really, it's not that dramatic. My list for you:
- Don't visit dodgy sites offering free games. As long as you install games and DLC from reputable sources, viruses and adware really aren't a problem. Windows Defender is all the defense you need.
- To be safe, figure out how to restore the machine to its factory defaults. My kids both have Alienware machines, and they offer an option to nuke-and-restore. If your child goes off and installs all sor
Re:Raise your child properly (Score:5, Funny)
give em Linux and tell them to figure out how to run Windows games
And then tell the rest of the world how he did it.
Re: (Score:2)
Usually, the solution is: use a cracked copy (even if you have a DRM-encumbered one).
Not running adequately in Wine is in most cases self-inflicted.
Re: (Score:2)
Or wait a few years for the hardware to improve, then run it in virtualization of the Windows system. I provide just that support for Mac users as a policy, to allow them access to Windows specific software.
Re: (Score:1)
I so agree. Hell, that's what I do for myself. Virtualization on my macbook pro works like greased lightning.
Re: (Score:2)
Virtualization causes a severe slow-down, while Wine is exactly as native as WinXP/7/8/10 (ie, they implement WinAPI atop POSIX and NT respectively).
Optimizedness may differ, but there's no reason one would be markedly faster than the other, at least in principle. This can't be said of full virtualization.
Re: (Score:2)
Virtualization causes a severe slow-down
With kvm+gpu passthrough it's now native performance. It's still not completely trivial to set up and needs extra hardware(if you want to run X/Wayland in addition to Windows), but it's doable. Not something I'd recommend, but it's still more pleasant than actually dual booting. Linux for productivity, Windows for games.
Re: (Score:2)
give em Linux and tell them to figure out how to run Windows games.
The result of such will be that the user will run into third-party digital restrictions management and anti-cheat software that explicitly forbids use of Wine.
Re: (Score:2)
Tried making a hackintosh just to see if I could do it, but getting it working properly on a laptop is quite a challenge (you can't swap components out with more compatible co
Re: (Score:2)
For one thing, DRM-free multiplayer games can still require Wine-incompatible anti-cheat software. For another, two players cannot play a multiplayer game together if they are using different games, and if only one member of a circle of local friends plays DRM-free games exclusively, he is unlikely to find other players of the same multiplayer game in the same circle in order to set up a LAN match.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing stops the other members from acquiring a DRM free game, even if they also use DRM games.
Re: (Score:2)
Other than that they've already blown their game money on buying the popular games, rather than the unpopular games that the "weird kid in that anti-DRM cult" is buying.
Re: (Score:1)
This is silly. Give your kid a chromebook, a bare system with no GPU for linux, and a library card.
He can buy his own windows box with the money he makes working at his after-school job. If he does waste his money on that, then set up a network outside your home router for his windows box, so he has access to the internet but all the viruses he gets can't screw with your machines.
Re: (Score:3)
First up gaming laptops have a real problem, overheating to death. Basically whilst they last they last, but once warranty is over don't expect them to last more than say three times the warranty period. They run hot, real hot and system elements will fail. That is a high powered gaming laptop. Reality is for gaming get a good desktop and for school and other stuff get a cheap near disposable notebook. Cheapest notebook pretty much anything running Linux and a range of free open source software will be good
Re: (Score:2)
He can buy his own windows box with the money he makes working at his after-school job.
I don't have kids, but that seems inefficient, given that an adult earns several times more and has 4x more time available for working. That's like a marriage between a millionaire and an average joe where the millionaire demands the other guy contribute 50/50 to vacations.
Like a parent (usually) brings a kid along for vacations, some reasonable amount of entertainment is something a parent should also pay for. Perhaps offering a cheap laptop, or just giving the money to be put toward a better laptop? Or of
Good luck getting a job before 16 (Score:2)
Our 14-year-old
the money he makes working at his after-school job.
In other words, you're making him sit on his hands until age 16 when he becomes legally eligible for an "after-school job." Though many jurisdictions allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work as an employee in occupations free of hazard, at least one duty of most entry-level unskilled jobs is 16+ by law or by insurance policy. In fast food, for example, every position other than cashier is 16+ by law because of hazards involved in food preparation, and cashier is 16+ because the business insurer doesn't think chil
Re: (Score:1)
Give em a Mac, if he doesnâ(TM)t want it, give em Linux and tell them to figure out how to run Windows games.
Why would you intentionally use the wrong tool for the job? The answer from the platform evangelists is always simply because it's their platform of choice, which is moronic. People don't give 2 shits about the operating system, they want to run their programs so they will run whatever operating system is required to run those programs.
Whatever your motivation is people like yourself have a clear vested interest in pushing the wrong tool for job.
The great thing about multi-booting is that if you do require
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah! And teach them how to sanitize their input before posting to slashdot instead of crying about unicode! Use an ASCII editor dammit!
mac are thin overpriced and hard to fix good chice (Score:3)
macs are thin, overpriced and hard to fix he made an good choice and that is just for gameing but for all.
Re: (Score:1)
Last virus I got on windows was about 15 years ago.
I run with a lower priv user and do not do stupid shit. Use a VM for the unsafe things or experimental. You know the exact same things that you do on a mac and linux. My wife also runs in a lower priv user account also and has several hundred games she plays. Only one or two need admin rights. Run with no-script and some sort of ad blocking for surfing (where 99% of the viri come from). Have them run it by you when they want to install something. Wit
Re:Raise your child properly (Score:4, Insightful)
Ever notice how they always get viruses
Spare me this tired meme from 20 years ago.
We've got five Windows 10 machines in our family, used by me, my wife and my two kids. I just let Windows Defender do its thing and I haven't seen a virus in years.
Re: Raise your child properly (Score:2)
I haven't seen a virus in years.
Then you couldn't possibly have one!
Re: (Score:1)
Try being nice, no one calls you a retard for posting anonymously.
Re: (Score:2)
Gamers need special hardware (Score:2)
the primary reason he wants Windows instead of a MacBook is gaming.
I always recommend that unless you specifically need special hardware, to just get a $300-$400 refurbished laptop.
The problem is that you need to be careful in order not to end up with Intel integrated graphics, which isn't always suitable for the newest games. It'll take a while for Intel's deal with Radeon to bring products to the market, and it'll take another while for those to end up on the refurbished market. Therefore, gamers "specifically need special hardware." If gaming weren't the reason, he could just buy a Windows license to run in Boot Camp.
AMD Secure Processor (Score:2)
Check the hardware for linux compatibility.
Since when does the packaging of mainstream* laptop PCs include a penguin logo or other notice of compatibility with X11/Linux?
you might also want an AMD machine (though they may have their own secrets.)
AMD kit includes the analogous AMD Secure Processor [amd.com], which runs ARM TrustZone. (It used to be called the Platform Security Processor until people who bought AMD-powered PS4 consoles were disappointed that they couldn't download and play purchased PSP games.) But at least ARM TrustZone is a multi-vendor standard.
* By which I exclude the more expensive, mail-order-only products of Sys
Re: (Score:2)
The number of RFP's sitting on my desk for 7/8 to 10 conversions says you're just wrong when it comes to enterprise applications.
ArcGIS anyone?
Re: You will have cash left over. (Score:2)
And with the cash you can pay the yearly fees for antivirus, office suites and ransomware.
Re: (Score:2)
2001 called, they want their illusion of Mac being free from viruses and ransomware back.
A popular video conversion app for Mac has suffered a malware infection on one of its mirror servers. If you downloaded HandBrake between 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 2, 2017 and 7:00 p.m. EDT on May 6, 2017, you should follow these instructions to check your Mac for a new variant of the malware OSX.PROTON.
https://www.macobserver.com/ne... [macobserver.com]
Mac Users Hit by Rare Ransomware Attack, Spread via Transmission BitTorrent App
https://www.intego.com/mac-sec... [intego.com]
Patcher Ransomware Attacks macOS, Encrypts Files Permanently
https://www.intego.com/mac-sec... [intego.com]
etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Haven't run into Ultrasearch before. I suggest Everything.exe - forget "searching", it provides find-as-you-type. When opened it shows you a list of every file on your computer, and then filters it down to just those which contain the word-fragments you type, literally as fast as you type them, even when pushing a million files. Usually a couple 3-4-letter sequences will reduce the list to a dozen or so files so you can easily spot the one you want.
Most of my must-have software is cross-platform free/ope
Re: (Score:2)
and gamers don't use touchpads