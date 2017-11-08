Apple Plans To Start Selling Its AR Headset By 2020, Bloomberg Says (bloomberg.com) 16
Apple plans to have an augmented-reality headset complete by 2019, and begin selling it by 2020, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. The report claims that Apple has assembled a team called "T288" with hundreds of engineers to work on an AR headset that doesn't require an iPhone to work. The team is reportedly testing their work with HTC Vive VR headsets and "a device similar to an Oculus Gear VR headset," with goal to build a fully integrated headset that includes a display and cameras powered by a custom chipset. Apple is looking into using its knowledge in designing custom silicon to create a more power-efficient chip for the headset, the report said, adding the chip could be similar to the integrated system used on the Apple Watch.
An assault rifle headset sounds really cool, but can your neck take the recoil is the real problem.
You're not going to wear the AR on your head. The HUD will just be synced with scope on the rifle so you'll have an easier time aiming. Hopefully they'll include a feature that quickly identifies hostiles & prevents friendly fire.
All that I hear is "Go ahead, play your video game the rest of the night. Tonight is Friday."
Yeah, but what if taking out the trash is an in-game achievement [duckduckgo.com]?
Or it could be a flop. However unlike other companies Apple at least tries to get into different markets. If they were still only making Macs like in the 1990s then Apple would be doomed. However they jumped onto the MP3 player market and the smart phone market. To keep the company current and to prevent being obsolete.
Apple tends to do a good job at perfecting existing technology and ideas and make a gimmick toy to a successful product that is widely used. But they are not perfect. VR and AR has been
That is why they removed the headphone jack. That little extra space allows room for natural battery expansion and prevent explosions.