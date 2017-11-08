iOS 11 Passes 50 Percent Adoption In Under 2 Months

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VentureBeat: After a longer wait than usual, Apple today finally released the first official numbers for iOS 11. The various figures and estimates released by marketing and research firms are no longer relevant, as we now know for certain that iOS 11 has passed the 50 percent mark in less than two months. In other words, the latest version of the company's mobile operating system is now on one in every two of its mobile devices. iOS 11 was released on September 13, meaning it took less than seven weeks to reach the majority of users that Apple tracks. While this is certainly impressive, keep in mind that iOS 10 took less than a month and iOS 9 took less than a week to hit the same adoption milestone. Sure, the number of iOS devices is growing, but Apple also cuts down the number allowed to get the latest updates.

  • iOS users are more conditioned to upgrade (Score:4, Informative)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @08:13AM (#55512669)

    iPhone users (in the US at least, not sure what's going on elsewhere) are conditioned to upgrade their devices. Even though carrier subsidies are gone, they've been replaced by a series of "lease/loan/trade-up" programs that keep people in contracts with their carriers until the equipment loan is satisfied. That, and iOS users tend to have more disposable income to go upgrade their shiny devices, so even if the cost of the device is hidden they don't really care.

    Software-wise, it's the same thing driving the Windows-as-a-Service thing that Microsoft is doing with Windows 10. People are just conditioned to click "Restart Now" and accept whatever update appears because all of the complexity has been hidden away. One thing I can say about Windows 10 is that upgrades are much safer than they were back in the Windows 7 days...but that comes with the drawback of not knowing much about what is in those update packages. Microsoft used to break out exactly what changed in each update but they are increasingly tight-lipped and reverting to Apple-style "makes your PC faster, easier and more enjoyable! (...and fixes these 247 security holes)"

    • iPhone users (...) are conditioned to upgrade their devices.

      You know that on iOS, unlike Android, you can update to the latest OS version without buying a new phone, right ?

      The adoption numbers are a result of updates actually being available to consumers, not lack of willingness to update on the part of Android users.

      • You know that on iOS, unlike Android, you can update to the latest OS version without buying a new phone, right ?

        My wife has iOS 11 on her iPhone 5s. I have an iPhone 7 Plus that I just upgraded to after the 8 & X were announced, and I still haven't updated to 11. Her battery drains pretty quickly.

    • And what the hell is up with the native Podcast app. It is all but worthless now. I guess the Apple QA folks don't use it or have switched to an AppStore replacement.

  • Meanwhile... (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @08:13AM (#55512671)

    Windows 10 reached a market share of about 25% in over 2 years.

    Now this would be the moment when you'd have to ask why.

    • Similar idea with Edge vs Chrome. Chrome is preferred while Edge is 1) installed along with the system 2) is the default browser 3) when you try to change the default the OS says "Don't you want to try it [edge] first, instead?"

  • Android for Comparison (Score:4, Informative)

    by mlw4428 ( 1029576 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @08:14AM (#55512677)
    The highest adoption rate is Marshmallow at 32% and Lollipop (with API 22) at 21%. That's the one big benefit of Apple: you get updates (for at least a handful number of years).

  • DUH` (Score:4, Insightful)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @08:20AM (#55512697)
    When the manufacturer controls the updates, I'm surprised it's THAT low.
    • Controls much less than MS and windows 10. People choose to update whenever they feel to do so. This small red "1" tells you an update is pending, but you can just ignore it.

  • But it hasn't slowed down my gold old 5s.

    For now. I hope to get another year out of it before looking for options.

    No headphone jack, no upgrade.

  • Following iOS 11/11.1 install, 3 years old iPhones have camera and GPS problems (iPhone 6/6+) ; not saying Apple intentionally crippled a 3 yo perfectly working hardware to force users to upgrade, but that's quite suspicious...

  • I can't update my perfectly working iPad because it is not supported by iOS11.

  • As every Apple user knows, you never update to the latest Mac OS or iOS release when it first comes out due to the sometimes insurmountable issues you might face (like lost data). However this one seems to be the worst, the primary issue being the inability for an iPhone or iPad to connect to a large number of wireless networks because Apple has decided what is a 'safe' network and what is not. This was feedbacked during beta testing in the summer and unfortunately the final release still incorporated this

  • I've been an i adopter forever, and I'm not really sure why. I'd say buy and large, Apple gives you very little room and window of opportunity to have older iOS versions + apps stay in a security and maintenence only release. I guarantee that the over half of that '50%' adoption was because of the classically conditioned sub-novice-power-savvy Apple user just auto-forcing updates or accidentally clicking the 'do it next time I'm on wifi at 3am' shit, then being undeniably pissed because all the phony tech

  • They can't search for "install iOS 10" to revert... because they can't type "i"

  • I almost hit upgrade on my phone, but the I saw the announcement of an input bug.

    o_O

    Input bug? How the Hell do you miss that in QA?

