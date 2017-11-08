iOS 11 Passes 50 Percent Adoption In Under 2 Months (venturebeat.com) 43
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VentureBeat: After a longer wait than usual, Apple today finally released the first official numbers for iOS 11. The various figures and estimates released by marketing and research firms are no longer relevant, as we now know for certain that iOS 11 has passed the 50 percent mark in less than two months. In other words, the latest version of the company's mobile operating system is now on one in every two of its mobile devices. iOS 11 was released on September 13, meaning it took less than seven weeks to reach the majority of users that Apple tracks. While this is certainly impressive, keep in mind that iOS 10 took less than a month and iOS 9 took less than a week to hit the same adoption milestone. Sure, the number of iOS devices is growing, but Apple also cuts down the number allowed to get the latest updates.
iOS users are more conditioned to upgrade (Score:4, Informative)
iPhone users (in the US at least, not sure what's going on elsewhere) are conditioned to upgrade their devices. Even though carrier subsidies are gone, they've been replaced by a series of "lease/loan/trade-up" programs that keep people in contracts with their carriers until the equipment loan is satisfied. That, and iOS users tend to have more disposable income to go upgrade their shiny devices, so even if the cost of the device is hidden they don't really care.
Software-wise, it's the same thing driving the Windows-as-a-Service thing that Microsoft is doing with Windows 10. People are just conditioned to click "Restart Now" and accept whatever update appears because all of the complexity has been hidden away. One thing I can say about Windows 10 is that upgrades are much safer than they were back in the Windows 7 days...but that comes with the drawback of not knowing much about what is in those update packages. Microsoft used to break out exactly what changed in each update but they are increasingly tight-lipped and reverting to Apple-style "makes your PC faster, easier and more enjoyable! (...and fixes these 247 security holes)"
iPhone users (...) are conditioned to upgrade their devices.
You know that on iOS, unlike Android, you can update to the latest OS version without buying a new phone, right ?
The adoption numbers are a result of updates actually being available to consumers, not lack of willingness to update on the part of Android users.
You know that on iOS, unlike Android, you can update to the latest OS version without buying a new phone, right ?
My wife has iOS 11 on her iPhone 5s. I have an iPhone 7 Plus that I just upgraded to after the 8 & X were announced, and I still haven't updated to 11. Her battery drains pretty quickly.
Meanwhile... (Score:3)
Windows 10 reached a market share of about 25% in over 2 years.
Now this would be the moment when you'd have to ask why.
because Windows 7 just works and there's no need to upgrade
I work with commercial desktop software written by GE and they *still* haven't certified this code for Windows 10.
Android for Comparison (Score:4, Informative)
Apple generally gives updates for 5 years, and let's be real are you really trying to use a phone older than 5 years old?
I am using 10 year old RAZR. So yes people do hang onto things rather than go "ooh shiny shiny".
Also my Late 2012 4th generation iPad is still running strong, but it won't see iOS 11 because
.. Apple.
I have an iPad 4 as well. Don't really care about the lack of IOS 11. Is it such a big deal? YouTube and other apps still work
DUH` (Score:4, Insightful)
iOS 11 is a little funky esp with the retarded wif (Score:1)
But it hasn't slowed down my gold old 5s.
For now. I hope to get another year out of it before looking for options.
No headphone jack, no upgrade.
Not touching iOS 11 until they address the BlueTooth/WiFi settings where you toggle it OFF in control center and all it does is DISCONNECT you for the rest of the day.
Not adopted (Score:2)
IOS 11 is another turning point (Score:2)
I can't update my perfectly working iPad because it is not supported by iOS11.
... but have they fixed all the serious bugs yet? (Score:2)
Whats the 'shouldnt have done that' adoption rate? (Score:2)
I've been an i adopter forever, and I'm not really sure why. I'd say buy and large, Apple gives you very little room and window of opportunity to have older iOS versions + apps stay in a security and maintenence only release. I guarantee that the over half of that '50%' adoption was because of the classically conditioned sub-novice-power-savvy Apple user just auto-forcing updates or accidentally clicking the 'do it next time I'm on wifi at 3am' shit, then being undeniably pissed because all the phony tech
That's because... (Score:2)
Still waiting for it to stabilize (Score:2)
I almost hit upgrade on my phone, but the I saw the announcement of an input bug.
Input bug? How the Hell do you miss that in QA?