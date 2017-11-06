Paradise Papers Leak Reveals Apple's Secret Tax Bolthole (bbc.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: The world's most profitable firm has a secretive new structure that would enable it to continue avoiding billions in taxes, the Paradise Papers show. They reveal how Apple sidestepped a 2013 crackdown on its controversial Irish tax practices by actively shopping around for a tax haven. It then moved the firm holding most of its untaxed offshore cash, now $252 billion, to the Channel Island of Jersey. Apple said the new structure had not lowered its taxes. It said it remained the world's largest taxpayer, paying about $35 billion in corporation tax over the past three years, that it had followed the law and its changes "did not reduce our tax payments in any country."
Leaked emails also make it clear that Apple wanted to keep the move secret. One email sent between senior partners at Appleby says: "For those of you who are not aware, Apple [officials] are extremely sensitive concerning publicity. They also expect the work that is being done for them only to be discussed amongst personnel who need to know." Apple chose Jersey, a UK Crown dependency that makes its own tax laws and which has a 0% corporate tax rate for foreign companies. Paradise Papers documents show Apple's two key Irish subsidiaries, Apple Operations International (AOI), believed to hold most of Apple's massive $252 billion overseas cash hoard, and Apple Sales International (ASI), were managed from Appleby's office in Jersey from the start of 2015 until early 2016. This would have enabled Apple to continue avoiding billions in tax around the world. The report notes that Apple paid just $1.65 billion in taxes to foreign governments, despite making $44.7 billion outside the U.S. That's a tax rate of 3.7%, which is less than a sixth of the average rate of corporation tax in the world.
Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)
They can do this because... country laws allow it all over the world.
I can't fucking stand Apple one bit.
But I'm infinitely more annoyed that any such arrangements are legal, no matter which countries are involved in helping them do this, than anything else. That only happens because the people writing the laws are using the same tricks themselves.
If governments wrote tax-laws properly, they wouldn't be losing out on such tax, no matter what arrangement Apple tried to use.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
To give you an example on the first point:
Until recently a company doing business in the EU paid VAT in their country of residence. This led to most bigger corporations being incorporated in Luxemburg (which had the lowest VAT).
To fight this the EU changed to law. Now companies have to pay VAT in the country of the buyer. The unfortunate side effect is, everyone has to reqister and pay taxes in every country they sell to. That's a massive burden to smaller companies. They either have to stop selling to othe
Re: (Score:2)
You mean having a table for 20 or so countries with 8-bit tax rate for each of them is a massive burden?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I try to take every deduction, every investment, every loophole I can that is legally available to me.
I would expect no less from any other person or company.
Hell, if the US would drop the corporate rate to something even nearly that low, I'll bet Apple and others would bring much of that money home.
But if all of this is legal and it appears to be....then so what?
Paying taxes is not a moral choice, it is a part of doing business.
If you don't like companies or people using the cu
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Paying taxes is not a moral choice, it is a part of doing business.
Paying taxes is the price that we have to pay for the right of living in a civilized society. Oliver Wendell Holmes.
Re: (Score:2)
That still doesn't make paying taxes have anything to do with morality.
It is a legal obligation, nothing more.
Re: (Score:2)
Paying taxes is the price that we have to pay for the right of living in a civilized society. Oliver Wendell Holmes.
Civilized society is specifically about morality.
Re: (Score:2)
That still doesn't make paying taxes have anything to do with morality.
It is a legal obligation, nothing more.
If you can afford to pay taxes to maintain the system that permits you to profit, and you don't and it causes people to suffer (which is how it works) then yeah, there's a moral issue there.
Re: (Score:2)
But what price? (Score:1)
Paying taxes is the price that we have to pay for the right of living in a civilized society.
That's fine and all; we pretty much all understand this.
The question is, WHAT price? It's pretty obvious that 100% of your income is too hight a price to pay for "living in a civilized society" since then you can not even feed or clothe yourself.
So there is some percentage of your income less than 100%, that is an acceptable compromise between paying nothing and paying everything.
In the case of Apple and foreign ta
Re: (Score:2)
I can't fucking stand Apple one bit.
Why not? It is not Apple's fault. Some countries are to blame by creating unreasonable taxation on certain virtual goods sold by Apple not goods enabled to be produced by any particular host country, where lower rates are available in others.
Apple's fiduciary duty to their shareholders is their Number 1 duty, they must utilize all lawful means available to maximize their profitability which includes minimizing or deferring as much of their excess tax burden as long
Re: (Score:2)
If governments wrote tax-laws properly, they wouldn't be losing out on such tax, no matter what arrangement Apple tried to use.
Governments don't write tax laws - corporate lawyers at companies like Apple do. You see the problem now, right?
Re: (Score:3)
No, it's not.
Those are big words for "lying through omission" or rather "cheating taxes".
But these activities are not illegal, just immoral - smudging the actors a little bit.
Re: (Score:3)
Paying taxes is neither moral or immoral....it is just something you have to do to help fund government.
You are only obligated to pay what you legally owe.
This is not an action that has morality anywhere in the equation.
Re: (Score:2)
Correct.
Tax avoidance is legal but immoral.
Tax evasion is both illegal and immoral.
Exploiting legal loopholes to your advantage is legal but immoral.
Breaking the law is illegal and immoral.
There are also activities that are morally right but illegal, for example feeding pigeons in Venice.
Re: (Score:2)
