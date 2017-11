Apple Watches Were Crashing When Asked About the Weather

Yesterday MacRumor reported that "Asking Siri something like 'What's the temperature?' or 'What's the weather?' or 'Is it raining?' causes the Apple Watch to crash ."The problem may have been caused by Daylight Savings Time, they reported yesterday, since "asking Siri about the weather tomorrow or next week doesn't cause a problem -- it's only questions about the current weather conditions that are resulting in errors."Engadget confirms that " The issue appears to be over . We've checked both before and afterward, and it's now safe to ask Siri if it's raining."