Apple Watches Were Crashing When Asked About the Weather (macrumors.com) 6
Yesterday MacRumor reported that "Asking Siri something like 'What's the temperature?' or 'What's the weather?' or 'Is it raining?' causes the Apple Watch to crash." The issue has been documented in several threads on the MacRumors forums and on Reddit, and we've also been able to replicate it on our own devices. Complaints about the problem appear to have started this morning, and the bug is confirmed to be affecting both LTE and GPS Apple Watch Series 3 models as well as older Apple Watch models running watchOS 4.1. Not all Apple Watch owners in all countries are affected, but it appears to be impacting users in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
The problem may have been caused by Daylight Savings Time, they reported yesterday, since "asking Siri about the weather tomorrow or next week doesn't cause a problem -- it's only questions about the current weather conditions that are resulting in errors."
Engadget confirms that "The issue appears to be over. We've checked both before and afterward, and it's now safe to ask Siri if it's raining."
Devs should do QA (Score:2)
Subject stolen from another story.
:-)
Apple has had a lot issues with dates, clocks and alarms on the mobile devices. Including the interesting 1970 bug. https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2016/02/26/apple-will-unbrick-iphones-bricked-by-1970-bug/ [sophos.com]
Better QA might help but this shouldn't be so hard.