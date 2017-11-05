An iOS 11.1 Glitch Is Replacing Vowels (mashable.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes Mashable: We became privy to a new iPhone keyboard glitch after a few Mashable staffers recently started having issues with their iPhone keyboards, specifically with vowels. The issue started when iOS 11's predictive text feature began to display an odd character in the place of the letter "I," offering up "A[?] instead and autocorrecting within the message field...The bug was also covered by MacRumors, but it appears that my colleagues have even more issues than just the letter "I." One reported that they were also seeing the glitch with the letters "U" and "O" as well, making the problem strictly restricted to vowels. They also said the letters showed up oddly in iMessage on Mac devices, and shared some more screenshots of what the glitch looks like when they went through with sending a message. The glitch wasn't just limited to iMessage, however. My colleagues shared screenshots of their increasingly futile attempts to type out messages on Facebook Messenger...and Twitter.
Apple seems to be acknowledging that the iOS 11.1 glitch may affect iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches. "Here's what you can do to work around the issue until it's fixed by a future software update," Apple posted on a support page, advising readers to "Try setting up Text Replacement for the letter 'i'."
Noticed I have not, lookyou. (Score:3)
Noticed this not I have. But then Welsh I am, Boyo.
Makes sense to me. (Score:3)
Like the Headphone jack, vowels are obsolete. It makes sense for Apple to phase them out for us in their latest phones, hopefully leading the rest of the industry to remove them from Android phones, keyboards in general, and so on, within the next couple of years.
Now, sure, some might say "Hey, I still use vowels, they're really useful when you're trying to distinguish between two words that have the same consonants, but a different sound joining them, like "cat" and "cut"", but that's old thinking, as leaving a gap is perfectly fine and should be good enough for everyone. Who cares if you were using lots of cheap old consonants? They're inefficient and completely unnecessary. So cat at out.
So that's what that is.... (Score:2)
Hmmm (Score:3)
Does this explain the outbreak of &@(TM)$ that seems to be afflicting our beloved site?
Re: (Score:1)
No. That's because iPhones insert smart quotes by default and Slashdot mangles anything outside ASCII.
https://www.jordanmerrick.com/... [jordanmerrick.com]
Yes, but ... (Score:3)
Hundreds of new emoji are coming with iOS 11.1 !! Youhou !!!
Why rewrite code that works? (Score:3)
Revenge of Clippy (Score:2)