An iOS 11.1 Glitch Is Replacing Vowels (mashable.com) 98
An anonymous reader quotes Mashable: We became privy to a new iPhone keyboard glitch after a few Mashable staffers recently started having issues with their iPhone keyboards, specifically with vowels. The issue started when iOS 11's predictive text feature began to display an odd character in the place of the letter "I," offering up "A[?] instead and autocorrecting within the message field...The bug was also covered by MacRumors, but it appears that my colleagues have even more issues than just the letter "I." One reported that they were also seeing the glitch with the letters "U" and "O" as well, making the problem strictly restricted to vowels. They also said the letters showed up oddly in iMessage on Mac devices, and shared some more screenshots of what the glitch looks like when they went through with sending a message. The glitch wasn't just limited to iMessage, however. My colleagues shared screenshots of their increasingly futile attempts to type out messages on Facebook Messenger...and Twitter.
Apple seems to be acknowledging that the iOS 11.1 glitch may affect iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches. "Here's what you can do to work around the issue until it's fixed by a future software update," Apple posted on a support page, advising readers to "Try setting up Text Replacement for the letter 'i'."
Noticed I have not, lookyou. (Score:5, Funny)
Noticed this not I have. But then Welsh I am, Boyo.
U hate Naggers?
Careful, you'll trigger someone.
I bet he couldn't even point to Walce on a map!
Only among people who can't spell xenophobia.
No bad feelings, so I forgive you too.
Makes sense to me. (Score:5, Funny)
Like the Headphone jack, vowels are obsolete. It makes sense for Apple to phase them out for us in their latest phones, hopefully leading the rest of the industry to remove them from Android phones, keyboards in general, and so on, within the next couple of years.
Now, sure, some might say "Hey, I still use vowels, they're really useful when you're trying to distinguish between two words that have the same consonants, but a different sound joining them, like "cat" and "cut"", but that's old thinking, as leaving a gap is perfectly fine and should be good enough for everyone. Who cares if you were using lots of cheap old consonants? They're inefficient and completely unnecessary. So cat at out.
Oh, didn't you hear? You can buy the new iVowels for only $199 per device.
Soon they'll be launching iTalk
;-) which will be a proprietary language necessary for the use of all iCrap (and essential as a caste indicator). It'll be based in equal parts on Esperanto and Scientology.
One caveat: you only get the plain vowels for that. If you want umlauts and other funny squiggles you need iVowel Premium, a snip at $349 (plus tax).
Dude, vowels are the hot new tech. They're much newer than the consonants. Try reading early Latin or any Semitic language before this new vowels tech hit the scene.
Sort of like math using pen and paper is WAY newer than calculators (in the form of the abacus and similar high-tech stuff).
Nt al vwls ar nw. Smtc hs a gltl ltr [wikipedia.org] cld Alf [slashdot.org] fr wrds tht strt wth a vwl snd. Ths bcm th Ltn ltr A.
(Not all vowels are new. Semitic has a glottal letter called Alef for words that start with a vowel sound. This became the Latin letter A.)
Dn't y mn, "Lk th Hdphn jck, vwls r bslt"?
f yu cn rd ths, yu rlly nd t gt ld...
S d spkrs of Hbrw and Arbc nd t "b frtfl and mltpl" mr?
Re:Vlws r prcs (Score:4, Funny)
Write English!
Damn Czechs.
Oh, and thanks for the laugh.
I don't care about labels. Toss your label on the pile behind me, I think there's still room between "Fascist", "Misogynist", "Pinko Commie" and "SJW".
Do you take Czechs? (Score:2)
Czechia... a whole country built around the idea of paying someone for services with an IOU...
So that's what that is.... (Score:3)
Hmmm (Score:5, Funny)
Does this explain the outbreak of &@(TM)$ that seems to be afflicting our beloved site?
No. That's because iPhones insert smart quotes by default and Slashdot mangles anything outside ASCII.
https://www.jordanmerrick.com/... [jordanmerrick.com]
two spaces == Period and Apostrophe catastrophe (Score:2)
Since Sierra my computer started replacing all double spaces with a period. Gahhhh!!!
turns out this is a checkbox option in the Preferences>keyboard>text setting in OSX.
why would that be an important optimization. It's not even fewer keystrokes and almost never ever something you would want to rely on. ever.
Anyhow that same preference pane tab is where you turn off smart quotes and keep slashdot from changing your apostrophes to catastrophes.
Re: two spaces == Period and Apostrophe catastro (Score:2)
Yes, but ... (Score:5, Funny)
Hundreds of new emoji are coming with iOS 11.1 !! Youhou !!!
Hundreds of new emoji are coming with iOS 11.1 !! Youhou !!!
Proper spelling will always come secondary to smiling turds.
Why rewrite code that works? (Score:5, Insightful)
Probably because input is a major limiting factor, particularly in an age where people are doing more and more on their phone. Even a small increment in input ease translates to a large increase in convenience. But on the flip side, even a small bug can be a big frustration.
So the answer is it is sometimes quite important to improve a working bit of code, particularly in a competitive environment, but you really, really have to be sure that you're actually improving it.
Revenge of Clippy (Score:2)
I don't see the problem here...
Yr Hldng T Wrng (Score:3)
I just can't shake the idea... (Score:2)
Buy a vowel (Score:2)
chuck woolery left in 1981
Something about this smells (Score:2)
Sigh. (Score:2)
Never mind the price, feel the quality...
Here's my diagnosis (Score:5, Funny)
Irritable Vowel Syndrome.
That Takes Crg! (Score:2)
It takes a corgi? Yeah, they're cute dogs, but...
It's ok ! (Score:4, Funny)
Not a bug (Score:2)
Unicode gone awry (Score:4, Interesting)
The problematic sequence that gets generated is the capital I followed by the hex sequence ef b8 8f, which is known as Variation Selector 16. That's “An invisible codepoint which specifies that the preceding character should be displayed with emoji presentation. Only required if the preceding character defaults to text presentation.” So in a sense it's technically correct, it's trying to say to display an eye or eyes when you've typed an "I". The problem is twofold: a) people aren't trying to type emoji, and 2) it doesn't actually work.
Could be more ominous reason. (Score:2)
Perhaps, like some journalists [slashdot.org], the vowels are trying to unionize.
Who wants Predictive Text (Score:2)
I hate predictive text. When I search for "BBW" it gives me "BBC", which is not what I want whatever is meant by it.
My guess is Robots and AI are lurking there (Score:2)
Captachas and auto correct is how the coming robot overlords are communicating. In fact my autocorrect is s....NOTHING IS WRONG WITH AUTOCORRECT. PLEASE CONTINUE WITH YOUR DAY.