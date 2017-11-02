Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Desktops (Apple) Iphone Software The Almighty Buck Apple Technology

Apple Crushes Expectations, Sees Record Holiday Quarter (axios.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the by-the-numbers dept.
Apple on Thursday reported sales and earnings well ahead of projections, and said holiday sales should be a record and ahead of many analysts' expectations. The company sold 46.6 million iPhones last quarter, which came in about 500,000 units ahead of expectations. Axios reports: Going into the earnings report, there were concerns about both iPhone 8 demand and iPhone X supply. Thursday's report should go a long way toward answering those questions. Sales were up in every region expect Japan, where business was down from the prior year, though up sequentially. Notably, the company finally saw a much-needed turnaround in Greater China, where sales of $9.8 billion were up 22% from the prior quarter and 12% from a year ago. The company's business has been weak in China for some time, though the company had predicted improvement this quarter. Apple reported $52.6 billion in revenue (vs $51.2 billion estimated) and per-share earnings of $2.02 (vs $1.87 estimated). In addition to the 46.6 million iPhones sold (vs 46.1 million estimated), the company sold 10.3 million iPads (vs about 10 million expected) and 5.4 million Macs (vs about 5 million expected).

Apple Crushes Expectations, Sees Record Holiday Quarter More | Reply

Apple Crushes Expectations, Sees Record Holiday Quarter

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Dreams are free, but you get soaked on the connect time.

Close