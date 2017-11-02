Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Qualcomm Sues Apple For Contract Breach (reuters.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Qualcomm has sued Apple, again, this time alleging that it violated a software license contract to benefit rival chipmaker Intel for making broadband modems, the latest salvo in a longstanding dispute between the two companies. From a report: Qualcomm alleged in a lawsuit filed in the California state court in San Diego on Wednesday that Apple used its commercial leverage to demand unprecedented access to the chipmaker's highly confidential software, including source code. Apple began to use Intel's broadband modem chips in the iPhone 7, which it launched last year.

