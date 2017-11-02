Qualcomm Sues Apple For Contract Breach (reuters.com) 11
Qualcomm has sued Apple, again, this time alleging that it violated a software license contract to benefit rival chipmaker Intel for making broadband modems, the latest salvo in a longstanding dispute between the two companies. From a report: Qualcomm alleged in a lawsuit filed in the California state court in San Diego on Wednesday that Apple used its commercial leverage to demand unprecedented access to the chipmaker's highly confidential software, including source code. Apple began to use Intel's broadband modem chips in the iPhone 7, which it launched last year.
Qualcomm has always been perceived as (and actually been) expensive and proprietary in the telecom world, so this should be no surprise when someone else comes to the market for a better price. Apple can probably easily pay to defend this suit purely based on the financial savings of switching to Intel.
The rumors of Apple developing their own radio chips has them freaking out. Their shareholders will be out for blood if they lose Apple's business.
What I don't understand is how it can possibly benefit you in the long-run to sue the customer you want to keep the business of? Sort of a "biting the hand that feeds you" isn't it?
They don't innovate, they have set themselves up as a "tollbooth" on the industry.