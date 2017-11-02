Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


A reader shares a report: Apple won accolades from privacy experts in September for assuring that facial data used to unlock its new iPhone X would be securely stored on the phone itself. But Apple's privacy promises do not extend to the thousands of app developers who will gain access to facial data in order to build entertainment features for iPhone X customers, such as pinning a three-dimensional mask to their face for a selfie or letting a video game character mirror the player's real-world facial expressions. Apple allows developers to take certain facial data off the phone as long as they agree to seek customer permission and not sell the data to third parties, among other terms in a contract seen by Reuters. App makers who want to use the new camera on the iPhone X can capture a rough map of a user's face and a stream of more than 50 kinds of facial expressions. This data, which can be removed from the phone and stored on a developer's own servers, can help monitor how often users blink, smile or even raise an eyebrow.

App Developer Access To iPhone X Face Data Spooks Some Privacy Experts

  • Good luck changing your face when the inevitable data breach happens!

  • They can also use your phone, mic, and GPS! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anubis IV ( 1279820 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @12:12PM (#55476775)

    ...of course, you have to give them permission to do so, just the same as with this data, apparently.

    As such, I fail to see the concern here. If an app requests that permission, simply deny it if it's a concern for you. I'm glad my weather app can grab my current location to give me useful information as I changed locations throughout the day. I'm glad Shazam or whatnot can use the mic to tell me what song is playing. I'm glad my camera apps can access the camera. And it's not outlandish to believe that I may eventually be glad that some form of facial data is getting synced via third-party servers between my devices.

    But that'll be my call to make if and when I ever have a phone with these sorts of features, because without my permission, they can't do jack squat, so this whole topic is rather moot.

    • But that'll be my call to make ...

      Maybe.

      And there lies the rub.

    • What if they do it even if you don't give them permission? It happens all the time.

      • What if they do it even if you don't give them permission?

        How're they supposed to do that? We're talking about app permissions here. The default behavior is to deny apps access to those features until they're explicitly granted permission by the user. If you don't give them permission, they have no ability to abuse it.

    • ...of course, you have to give them permission to do so, just the same as with this data, apparently.

      As such, I fail to see the concern here. If an app requests that permission, simply deny it if it's a concern for you.

      Unfortunately, we live in an age where a great deal of people will accept the abuse from Facebook because they believe "[t]he only other option is the self abuse of having no social life." [slashdot.org]

      I feel like we are only just beginning to experience the consequence of having a society filled with "app addicts".

  • Apple allows developers to take certain facial data off the phone as long as they agree to seek customer permission and not sell the data to third parties

    My sides! Ow! Please, stop, you're killing me!

  • I agree to seek customer permission via small font legalese hidden in a click-through TOS and I agree not sell the data to third parties, instead I will sell the company with collected data itself.
    • I, as the CEO and sworn upholder of honesty and integrity for this fine institution, do hereby swear I have not, will not, nor ever will, sell your private information to 3rd parties.

      *Exits the Skype conference with the media* *Turns to COO* - Where you on that new mass quantity discount pricing chart for selling all this great private info? I need to call the bank in Ireland and warn them of all the money trucks arriving.
  • This is duh. Did you think Apple added this "feature" for security? They added it to get biometric data. No one wants to unlock a phone with a face. Just just a PIN. Most people don't even want to bother with PINs or security at all.

      by adosch ( 1397357 )

      Exactly. This is yet another way to get ever more biometric data --- Hello to anyone who's been using thumb-print sensors on their phone in the last 2-4 years.

      However, we shouldn't shit on Apple too much; they took some good notes from Facebook and Snapchat. Facial recognition machine learning + image processing is F huge and super polished these days. The pile of selling-point data that another people, companies and businesses want is now instant human body language reaction to their product. Forever,

  • No actual security expert would be that worried if just your user name was stolen. Your face is publically displayed in a fair resolution already, and likely appears in governmental and private databases. Actual experts that say biological scans should be your only authentication on important systems aren't experts. It wouldn't be that big a deal at this point for a higher res scan of your face to leak out if there wasn't anything you could do or access with it, like say a access persons phone with all t

    • And what worries the marketing critters is any end of said stupidity.

      "It says I need to click here to play the cool new game all my friends have" *click*

