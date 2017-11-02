App Developer Access To iPhone X Face Data Spooks Some Privacy Experts (reuters.com) 22
A reader shares a report: Apple won accolades from privacy experts in September for assuring that facial data used to unlock its new iPhone X would be securely stored on the phone itself. But Apple's privacy promises do not extend to the thousands of app developers who will gain access to facial data in order to build entertainment features for iPhone X customers, such as pinning a three-dimensional mask to their face for a selfie or letting a video game character mirror the player's real-world facial expressions. Apple allows developers to take certain facial data off the phone as long as they agree to seek customer permission and not sell the data to third parties, among other terms in a contract seen by Reuters. App makers who want to use the new camera on the iPhone X can capture a rough map of a user's face and a stream of more than 50 kinds of facial expressions. This data, which can be removed from the phone and stored on a developer's own servers, can help monitor how often users blink, smile or even raise an eyebrow.
...of course, you have to give them permission to do so, just the same as with this data, apparently.
As such, I fail to see the concern here. If an app requests that permission, simply deny it if it's a concern for you. I'm glad my weather app can grab my current location to give me useful information as I changed locations throughout the day. I'm glad Shazam or whatnot can use the mic to tell me what song is playing. I'm glad my camera apps can access the camera. And it's not outlandish to believe that I may eventually be glad that some form of facial data is getting synced via third-party servers between my devices.
But that'll be my call to make if and when I ever have a phone with these sorts of features, because without my permission, they can't do jack squat, so this whole topic is rather moot.
But that'll be my call to make
What if they do it even if you don't give them permission?
How're they supposed to do that? We're talking about app permissions here. The default behavior is to deny apps access to those features until they're explicitly granted permission by the user. If you don't give them permission, they have no ability to abuse it.
...of course, you have to give them permission to do so, just the same as with this data, apparently.
As such, I fail to see the concern here. If an app requests that permission, simply deny it if it's a concern for you.
Unfortunately, we live in an age where a great deal of people will accept the abuse from Facebook because they believe "[t]he only other option is the self abuse of having no social life." [slashdot.org]
I feel like we are only just beginning to experience the consequence of having a society filled with "app addicts".
Apple allows developers to take certain facial data off the phone as long as they agree to seek customer permission and not sell the data to third parties
My sides! Ow! Please, stop, you're killing me!
*Exits the Skype conference with the media* *Turns to COO* - Where you on that new mass quantity discount pricing chart for selling all this great private info? I need to call the bank in Ireland and warn them of all the money trucks arriving.
Sorry, but I'm not giving my biometric information to Apple, an app developer, or pretty much anybody else unless it's fucking required by law
Ever sent a photo of yourself to anyone via any app or online service?
Exactly. This is yet another way to get ever more biometric data --- Hello to anyone who's been using thumb-print sensors on their phone in the last 2-4 years.
However, we shouldn't shit on Apple too much; they took some good notes from Facebook and Snapchat. Facial recognition machine learning + image processing is F huge and super polished these days. The pile of selling-point data that another people, companies and businesses want is now instant human body language reaction to their product. Forever,
Yes, Apple wants to control the trusted data, and maintain the relationship of trust with their customers.
They don't want anybody else to have that. It's pure gold for them.
And what worries the marketing critters is any end of said stupidity.
"It says I need to click here to play the cool new game all my friends have" *click*