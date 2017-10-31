Apple Limits Lengthy iPhone X Testing for Most Reviewers (wsj.com) 41
Tripp Mickle, reporting for the Wall Street Journal: Apple departed from its traditional preview strategy for what it bills as its most important new iPhone in years, prioritizing early access to the iPhone X for YouTube personalities and celebrities over most technology columnists who traditionally review its new products. Apple provided the iPhone X to a small number of traditional testers for about a week, while limiting most others, The Wall Street Journal included, to a single day with the device before reviews could be published (alternative source). About a half-dozen personalities on Alphabet's YouTube video service were granted time with the device before its release. The change in strategy meant the iPhone X, which hits stores Friday, got less testing than most of its predecessors before reviews could be published. Crash reviewers largely echoed those sentiments, adding the caveat that they could discover issues after they spend more time with the device. Most pledged full reviews for later in the week. The review strategy is "unusual," said Jan Dawson, an analyst with Jackdaw Research. "It's possible Apple wanted some reviews out early and those would be the more enthusiastic ones." He said YouTube reviewers tend to be more positive when given early access to devices, and that most reviews aren't overly negative. "Unless Apple felt like there would be some bad elements in the reviews, why would you hold back?" Mr. Dawson asked. "Why would you be selective about who gets it first?"
A quality review should be based on a period of real-world use of the product.
Basically sounds like they're using their position to limit the scope of reviews that might otherwise have been more detailed.
My suggestion would be that honest journalists would withhold their review until they got a decent amount of mileage out of the product;
Only problem is sometimes the public listens to the FIRST source to write an article to make their decision rather than the better-researched,
and a lot of people quite frankly don't even bother with reviews because it's Apple, they'll be in line the first day it's available....
Spend $1000 on a phone based purely on a name with basically no real reviews to go on?
I am married to one of these people. She wants an iPhone X for Christmas, despite knowing nothing about it, other than that it is the "new thing from Apple", and that she wants it before any of her friends have it. I already pre-ordered.
That's your fault for not telling her it would be financially irresponsible.
It's probably no more of a loss than going to a jewelry store and buying her a diamond at full retail. If you've got it and it makes her happy, spend it.
Apple has earned enough goodwill from a lot of people through the previous iterations of the iPhone, that for the most part they are willing to buy a $1000 phone and not really see it as a risk. They know generally it will work pretty well, and support will be good - just like for all Apple Products.
It's obviously true that any new product is going to have some unforeseen hiccups. I'm sure we'll be seeing some amusing stories about FaceID... but even from just the few videos out so far, it all seems to wor
"Unless Apple felt like there would be some bad elements in the reviews, why would you hold back?" Mr. Dawson asked. "Why would you be selective about who gets it first?"
Because, they would be reviewing the device "incorrectly" or "wrong."
Remember when some late Senior Apple executive stated that some iPhone users were holding those devices wrong?
Maybe because they're not idiots and want to control their image / marketing.
What's to control when you're selling product to rabid sheep who flock to stores by the millions, demanding to get fleeced by a $1000 toy?
As if a mere shitty review is gonna change their fucking mind...
If you're stupid enough to fork out a grand on a phone that's only been reviewed by ass-kissers because you just can't stand to wait a little while, you have zero right to complain if the phone isn't everything you wanted.
How long would it take reviewers with a track record you trust to give the device a good workout? That is the minimum time you should wait, unless you're a rich fanboi developing spending habits that will probably turn you into a poor fanboi sooner or later.
said Jan Dawson, an analyst with Jackdaw Research. "It's possible Apple wanted some reviews out early and those would be the more enthusiastic ones."
No shit? I can't believe what people get paid for sometimes.
Apple is currently just maintaining the illusion (Score:2)
The illusion of them being innovative and having the best product. In actual reality, that has stopped a while ago or was never true in the first place, depending on the specific aspects. So they now lean heavily on the "cult" aspect of their marketing. It seems to work, this time again, because people are irrational and there are enough that will fall for the illusion. Of course, if Apple continues to not deliver anything but the illusion, eventually the whole house of cards will come crashing down.
