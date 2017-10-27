If You Type 1+2+3 Into Your iPhone's Calculator on iOS 11, You Probably Won't Get 6 (qz.com)
A reader shares a report: If you've upgraded your iPhone's operating system to iOS 11, try this: Go to the calculator app and quickly type 1+2+3. You likely won't get 6. You might get 23, or 24, or 16, or 32, or something else, depending on what buttons you tap and in what order, and, obviously, none of which is the right answer. It seems to be because of a new animation in the calculator app, where a button briefly fades to white when you press it. The result is that if you press an operator button (i.e., the plus sign) before the short animation finishes, the app ignores it. So, 1 + 2 + 3 accidentally gets read as 1 + 23.
If You Type 1+2+3 Into Your iPhone's Calculator on iOS 11, You Probably Won't Get 6 More | Reply Login
If You Type 1+2+3 Into Your iPhone's Calculator on iOS 11, You Probably Won't Get 6
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals