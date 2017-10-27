If You Type 1+2+3 Into Your iPhone's Calculator on iOS 11, You Probably Won't Get 6 (qz.com) 102
A reader shares a report: If you've upgraded your iPhone's operating system to iOS 11, try this: Go to the calculator app and quickly type 1+2+3. You likely won't get 6. You might get 23, or 24, or 16, or 32, or something else, depending on what buttons you tap and in what order, and, obviously, none of which is the right answer. It seems to be because of a new animation in the calculator app, where a button briefly fades to white when you press it. The result is that if you press an operator button (i.e., the plus sign) before the short animation finishes, the app ignores it. So, 1 + 2 + 3 accidentally gets read as 1 + 23.
After a basic hello world intro, I had to write a calculator to add subtract multiply and divide in the first week of college. Had mine worked like apples Iâ(TM)d have likely failed. How does this happen?
You probably were more qualified than these morons at that point...
Math is hard.
In Windows, open the calculator and do this:
Take the square root of 4
Subtract 2
You should get 0, but you don't.
The calc app does some sort of weird floating point math (despite the fact that the square root of 4 is exactly 2 and no floating point math is needed) and comes up with an answer of
-1.068281969439142e-19
Math is hard
Someone skipped the day(s) they were teaching about how to do significant digits in Numerical Methods.
Like they had to skip a lot of days because that was the follow up conversation we had after each major section. As in how to tell what is and what isn't a good answer to the math we were just given to do.
It gets even weirder than that!
4 @ - 2 = -8.1648465955514287168521180122928e-39 (@ is the shortcut for clicking the square root key)
.5 - 2 = 1.0605907030850721689734498566293e-38 (y is the shortcut for clicking the "x to the power of y" key)
4 y
4 y ( 1 / 2 ) - 2 = -8.1648465955514287168521180122928e-39 (y is the shortcut for clicking the "x to the power of y" key)
It even shows "0.5" after you type the closing parenthesis when doing 4 y ( 1 / 2 ). Yet the result differs compared to 4 y
.5 - 2 (or 4 y 0.5 -
You didn't have a GUI keyboard with animated keys.
This is why I still keep my trusty HP-15C calculator on my desk -- for when I need to do some quick arithmetic, it's still easier to use the calculator than my computer or worse (as this example shows), a phone.
How does this happen?
It explains how it happened in the summary:
It seems to be because of a new animation in the calculator app, where a button briefly fades to white when you press it. The result is that if you press an operator button (i.e., the plus sign) before the short animation finishes, the app ignores it. So, 1 + 2 + 3 accidentally gets read as 1 + 23.
It's not doing math wrong. It does a brief animation when you press a button, and it doesn't necessarily read the next button you press while the animation is happening. Therefore, if you press the calculator buttons too quickly, it won't register all the things you pressed. Based on the buttons you do press, it does the math correctly.
So if you press "1+2+3" it might miss the second "+" and register "1+23" and give you "24" as an answer.
Typical Apple. Form over function.
They already made smartphones which couldn't make phone calls, so I guess this is just one more instance in that vein.
Typical Apple. Form over function.
It's a bug. A stupid bug, but I'm sure it wasn't intentional and that they'll fix it.
They already made smartphones which couldn't make phone calls
I'm not sure what this is referring to. The iPod touch? If so, that's not really a fair criticism. It's not meant to be a smartphone.
It isn't a problem with it doing the math. It is a problem of capturing the key press. Being that the button decided to do some fancy animations I expect it just prevented the next plus button from being registered.
Because corporations have an age like people do.
Apple straight out of college was an effective place with Woz doing the design and Jobs doing the marketing. I.e. in human terms they were an fresh face type, straight out of college and keen to change the world.
Apple had a mid life crisis when Jobs was fired. People like Sculley and his successors almost run it into the ground. Human terms - mid 20's crisis.
Jobs came back and introduced OS-X and the iPhone. Apple prospered. Human terms : mid thirties prosper
You're typing it wrong. (Score:1, Flamebait)
Although I wonder if the fix would be just to be brave enough to just remove the calculator. Maths is an outdated technology anyway...
the rise of the eyecandy tards (Score:5, Insightful)
UI and software quality is falling because of the emphasis on appearance rather than function, hence Unity and GNOME 3 and this article's stupidity.
Nah, it's just standard Apple quality control. Remember when the alarm clock stopped working? Multiple times? Over multiple years?
Apple Maps, the iPhone 4 antenna, Macbook thermal paste... Apple is just as prone to fuck ups as everyone else, it's just that theirs tend to be hilarious for some reason.
A modern APP with a hosts file.
Really, really dumb coders... (Score:1)
... produce things like this. They should be sacked for gross incompetence.
Lesson: Blocking UI is really bad (Score:4, Insightful)
It's pretty funny really, because Apple makes a big deal about how app developers are not supposed to block UI, and about how to make animations interruptible. The fix will probably be pretty simple...
The calculator issue is really bad though. Even just moderately fast pressing of buttons yields input blocking depending on what you are doing.
I expect it was a seemingly basic tweak to the existing Calculator code from iOS v. 1.0 . And it probably passed the initial Smoke test, and if they did see that problem, they probably figured that they just messed up their typing. I see it more of a fail in QA then in core architecture. These blocking events were probably put way back in 2007 or earlier, well before apple guidelines were in effect for the iPhone.
Remember the original iPhone didn't allow custom Apps. Steve Jobs wanted everyone to make
I found it more depressing that my old iPad 2 originally not even had an calculator.
I downloaded a free one and needed to block its access to the internet on cellular, so it stopped displaying advertisement.
I guess the fix for the current iPhone is the same: download a third party calculator app. It is probably more functional complete anyway.
Gimmicky animation is such a waste of CPU... (Score:2, Insightful)
CPU time and network time should be better spent on the really important stuff that computers are supposed to do: check for app and o/s updates.
CPU time and network time should be better spent on the really important stuff that computers are supposed to do: porn.
fixed that for you.
Unable to reproduce. (Score:3)
New Apple (Score:3)
Here is a 1200$ super computer that fits into your pocket! Unfortunately it can't do math.
No it can do math just fine. I just cannot register a tap event while an animation is drawing.
None of this would have happened... (Score:2)
... if apple had stuck to it's skeuomorphic design principles.
This bothered me as well.
1 + 2 + 3
23: drop the 1 and the second +.
24: drop the second +.
16: no fucking clue, we'd need to duplicate the first one. Perhaps the author typod it and meant 15 (drop the first +).
32: no fucking clue.
I got 6 (Score:2)
I just tried it too. You have to go out of your way to do things fast enough to beat the animation, and even then if you type 1+2+3 fast enough, it will just show "23" on the screen so you'll know there was an error.
It's not like the display shows 1, then 2, then 3 but still adds 1+23. It's a minor annoyance I suppose, and should be fixed in an update, but not at all worthy of an article on Slashdot.
Not the best calculator (Score:2)
If I try this with the calculator on my Android phone, I get “+ Error: Too Few Arguments" as soon as I hit the first +. Guess what is my favourite calculator app.
RPN4LIFE
Brave, Innovative, Bold, Move (Score:2)
I'm happy Apple is taking so many innovative, brave, bold moves. Their emphasis on UI, and animation, is transforming the calculator industry.
gmail (Score:2)
Reminds me of gmail.com's login form which has a similar bug.
If you type username and then Return, the Return does not immediately switch focus to the password field - it only starts an animation and passes focus to the password field when the animation is done.
So, if you type your password too fast, the first few characters will not end up in the password field (or not at all, if your password is short).
Bugs the hell out of me. The older login form did not have this bug.
Animations (Score:1)
I just confirmed on my iPhone. Although, to be fair, if you have sounds enabled you can easily hear (or rather not-hear) the "tick" sound when the operator button fails to notice that its been touched.
The real fail is the existence of animations in general. Why do they make you wait 1-2 seconds to watch a "fly in" animation when you unlock the screen? Or any number of other equally time consuming transition animations. The phone would feel so much faster if you could disable all* of these silly animations.
No RPN no care (Score:2)
Something I've been wondering about: (Score:2)
Did they bury the QA team with Jobs?
Reminds me of the TI debacle of the early 80's (Score:2)
Texas Instruments had a similar screwup in the early 80's. After capturing a huge chunk of the U.S. calculator market (TI and HP were the brands to buy), Texas Instruments released a series of lower-cost scientific calculators where the keys were not properly debounced . It was practically impossible to type in a long equation without having multiple double or triple press errors.
I tossed mine in disgust, tried out one of the new Sharp scientific calculators just hitting the market, and never looked back
No bug. Needless Apple bashing. (Score:2)
Is This Due to Common Core? (Score:2)
My first thought was that whoever programmed the calculator app did it using Common Core math techniques; then I realized if that was the case, the answer to 1+2+3 would have been something along the lines of "Purple, because bananas can't moonwalk."
I just tried this now in the calculator that comes with windows 10. (im on build 1707 "creators update" not the fall one.) I pressed the following keys:
3 + 3 * 3 =
It displayed 12.
As for the old calc.exe app, it behaved the same as the old physical ones that didn't queue up operations, and executed each operation immediately. So it pretty much did what i expected it to do too.
I mean, honestly, I don't use windows built in calculators much myself; i don't need the big friendly touch buttons on my desktop; tha
As far as I know the standard Apple calculator does not a scientific option.
Sure it does. Just put your phone into landscape mode.
This is an accurate and correct description of the behavior of calc.exe .
For my purposes, I'm almost always in scientific mode (occasionally in programmer mode, but only if I don't want to open up a better tool).
Enter "3 + 3 * 3" in any Windows Calculator app, and see what you get! 18! (Multiplication has higher precedence than addition! Answer should be 12!)
And this is the expected result. A basic calculator doesn't take algebraic input. It does operations in the order they are received from the operator (you). Any basic physical calculator would do the same. It's on the operator to put the calculations in in the correct order. Actually doing differently would be bad since most people familiar calculators would not be expecting them to have a hidden operations queue and should be entering the calculations accordingly. Having a hidden queue would result in une