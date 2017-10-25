With Camera Permission, iPhone Apps Can Surreptitiously Take Pictures and Videos (vice.com) 36
An anonymous reader writes: Whenever you give iPhone apps permission to access your camera, the app can surreptitiously take pictures and videos of you as long as the app is in the foreground, a security researcher warned on Wednesday. This is not a bug, but keep it in mind when a random app asks you for permission to access your camera. What this means is that even if you don't see the camera "open" in the form of an on-screen viewfinder, an app can still take photos and videos. It is unknown how many apps currently do this, but Krause created a test app as a proof-of-concept. This behavior is what enables certain "spy" apps like Stealth Cam and Easy Calc - Camera Eye to exist. But even if this behavior is well-known among iOS developers and hardcore users, it's worth remembering that all apps that have camera permission can technically take photos in this way. "It's something most people have no idea about, as they think the camera is only being used if they see the camera content or a LED is blinking," Krause told Motherboard in a chat over Twitter direct message. Krause currently works at Google, but performed and published this research independently of his work there.
So the Google employee also probably knows that Android apps can do the exact same thing. And there are spy camera apps for Android too.
But the new iPhone is going to be released soon, and Google doesn't want it to take the Pixel 2 thunder.
While in actuality. If you are an Android User you will get an Android Phone, if you are an iPhone user you will get an iPhone. But articles like this help justify your belief that your purchase was somehow superior and you are the smarter consumer because of it.
My next phone will have a feature that both Android and iPhone doesn't have: no applications and no spyware.
What's the smallest, best flip-phone? I don't even want SMS nor a camera. Just a freakin' phone to make freakin' phone calls.
Flip phones have both applications and cameras.
Translation: I hate all new technology, so I post on technology websites.
Translation: all the new technology is being used to spy on us, tracks everything we do and my profile is being sold to thousands of companies for profits, so I'm falling back to older technology where these assholes can't reach me.
My current phone is a hand-me-down iPhone 4 but with no sim card, no phone service. Basically an iPod touch.
But we need a reason to hate Apple Products. Otherwise our decision to pick Android Products will seem less important. And buying something that isn't the best deal, is the most mortal sin that an internet user can do today.
Give an app permission to use your camera and it can use your camera. Who knew?
Yeah. This is a d'oh story. Same thing goes for Android.
The problem comes when sloppy or malicious programmers write code that wants too many permissions. I am using Mobisytems OfficeSuite and every time I try to look at a document I get the really scary warning that "this app will not work properly" unless Google Play is given permission to access my phone, camera, and occasionally a couple of other things. Sorry? You don't need to access my camera so I can read a document, and it ISN'T A PHONE. Oh, "body
Same thing for the United Airlines app. It demands "camera". Why?
I haven't flown in decades, but my first guess involves using the device's rear-facing camera to scan 2D barcodes printed on boarding passes and the like.
Nerds knew. But that's kind of the point of the summary, the general thought that has been embedded in smartphone users via rote learning is that camera only does something when it's showing on your screen or flashing an LED.
A security researcher was needed to know that if you give something camera access that it can use your camera to take pictures and video? Isn’t that the whole point of allowing an app access to the camera? What else did they think the permission granted?
Why would they? The whole point of allowing the permission is to allow apps to use your camera.
Probably more of the point of it is if that "Destiny 2 super companion app" asks you for permission to use your camera and microphone, tell it to F off, as there should be no reason for it to have access to those.
tell it to F off, as there should be no reason for it to have access to those.
And then some apps will tell you to F off, they aren't going to run. I have a Galaxy Tab, and the "Galaxy Apps" demands access to "phone" and "contacts". It has no need to know my contacts, and it isn't a phone so it doesn't need 'phone'. If I don't give it those permissions, it just closes.
I have no idea what services "galaxy apps" would provide to me because of that. If Samsung is trying to differentiate its product by giving me wonderful free apps that do great things, then it should know it is accompl
I don't need those permissions active all the time. Plus there's bugs and hacks.
Whenever you give iPhone apps permission to access your camera, the app can surreptitiously take pictures and videos of you
Wow, really? Whoever would have guessed?
but performed and published this research
This is hardy research. I certainly hope it isn't the epitome of this secury researcher's career.
"Whenever you give iPhone apps permission to access your camera, the app can surreptitiously take pictures and videos "
I'm flabbergasted, next you'll tell us if I give them permission to use the microphone, they can listen to us.