Apple Reduced Face ID Accuracy To Ease Production, Bloomberg Reports

Posted by msmash
In order to speed up the production of iPhone X, which Apple plans to begin shipping starting November 3, the iPhone-maker told its suppliers that they could reduce the accuracy of the Face ID facial recognition system, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. Earlier reports suggest that suppliers were facing difficulties manufacturing the Face ID system, something that was holding them back from manufacturing enough iPhone X units for the holiday season. From the report: As Wall Street analysts and fan blogs watched for signs that the company would stumble, Apple came up with a solution: It quietly told suppliers they could reduce the accuracy of the face-recognition technology to make it easier to manufacture, according to people familiar with the situation. Apple is famously demanding, leaning on suppliers and contract manufacturers to help it make technological leaps and retain a competitive edge. While a less accurate Face ID will still be far better than the existing Touch ID, the company's decision to downgrade the technology for this model shows how hard it's becoming to create cutting-edge features that consumers are hungry to try. And while Apple has endured delays and supply constraints in the past, those typically have been restricted to certain iPhone colors or less important offerings such as the Apple Watch. This time the production hurdles affected a 10th-anniversary phone expected to generate much of the company's revenue. Apple has denied the claims made in Bloomberg report.

  • Apple has already denied it (Score:3)

    by orev ( 71566 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @01:25PM (#55430819)
    Apple has already denied it: https://techcrunch.com/2017/10... [techcrunch.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by orev ( 71566 )
      Maybe they changed some manufacturing tolerance or something, or test procedures, and they could compensate in software some other way. Not the same as reducing accuracy.

  • Face ID (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @01:27PM (#55430833) Homepage Journal
    No one wants Face ID anyway. Apple and the tech industry has completely run out of ideas in the mobile space. You might as well improve profit margins instead.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by VY99 ( 5128437 )
      Yeah I'm with you, Face ID doesn't appeal to me in any way shape or form...at this point it seems like they're making changes for the sake of making changes rather than adding value to the user experience.
      • I don't think they have any ideas on how to improve the user experience at this point. It is a smartphone. I can't think of any features that I want that a modern smartphone doesn't have, except for durability. It would be great to have a smartphone that doesn't require a case to protect it from drops.

      • Problem is, we're at a point where any reasonably recent smartphone has plenty of processing power to do pretty much everything the average consumer wants.

        Apple, Google, Samsung, and others are struggling to come up with ways to distinguish their own hardware and keep people from treating their products as commodities, which would be a disaster for the companies' bottom lines.

    • yeah, no one wants face id specifically, but people do want a log-in that doesn't require a gesture but still deters at least casual intrusion. that happens to be done by face id, and the face id process/api is probably also going to be used for advertising/content delivery purposes.

      apple's profit margins are already high enough to be the wet dream of every executive in the tech industry.

      • They do? I'm pretty sure everyone is happy with PIN based logins. Does anyone even use Touch ID?

        • They do? I'm pretty sure everyone is happy with PIN based logins. Does anyone even use Touch ID?

          I can only assume you're being sarcastic here. Given the demand this generation has brought forth to automate and voice activate every damn thing, operating technology with as little effort as possible is now a design requirement.

          PIN based logins would require someone to lift more than a finger, which is why I see a lot of people using Touch ID. And Face ID reinforces the fact that now even lifting a finger is too much effort.

          • I'm not being sarcastic. Who is demanding automation and voice activation? The reason there is a current push to automation and voice activation is FOR TRACKING AND DATA COLLECTION PURPOSES. It is amusing you think it is about what YOU want.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hipp5 ( 1635263 )

          They do? I'm pretty sure everyone is happy with PIN based logins. Does anyone even use Touch ID?

          Ah yes, the classic, "this is the way I experience things, ergo I'm sure that's how everyone else does too."

          I use the fingerprint reader on my Android and find it wayyyyyyy superior to using a PIN.

          • Interesting. I never see anyone use the fingerprint reader. I guess there is always one guy.

          • I use a password on my Android device and I find it wayyyyyyyyy more secure than, and thus superior to, using a fingerprint reader.

        • Apple uses Touch ID to brick phones repaired by an unauthorized third party. There is always a need to put terror into the heart of Apple customers who don't go directly to the 'Genius' bar when anything scary happens.

    • What? I totally want FaceID! I can keep my Android phone safe while hacking into encrypted iPhones by holding the phone up to someone's Facebook page! Then I can tell everyone I'm Zero Cool!

    • I wanted a notch in my phone's display. It wasn't good when they implied the new Applephone would have no bezel. Faceid is just a good way of insuring that people know when watching a video that they have a genuine Apple product, because of that part of the view that is obscured.

    • FaceID means Apple has the "courage" to not to not worry about a fingerprint scanner, so more real estate used for the display on the phone.

      How about a compromise... stick the fingerprint scanner on the back. Everyone is happy now.

  • Not only has Apple already publicly addressed this (denied it), they would be insane to change the specs after they've already started selling pre-orders. That would open them to all kinds of consumer advocacy lawsuits.

    This article is high on hype and short on facts.

    • What are you talking about? There are no customer facing "specs" on the accuracy of any iPhone feature like that. Companies can change the design as much as they want, even during production.

      • Yes there is! They gave them during the presentation. They specifically discussed the error rate and compared it to the error rate of touch ID. Go watch the presentation. Don't take my word for it.

        • I'll take your word on that! Companies change the design whenever they want. The iPhone has different components and designs within the same model for example. Companies care about money. You aren't going to be able to dispute their error rate claims anyway.

        • I think that was the chance of two people having a very similar face. Not FaceID specs

  • Isn't this too much technology crammed into a smartphone? Over 50% of components manufactured being trashed because they fail the QA test? That's really not green, Apple.

  • Precisely _WHAT_ can't manufacturers produce that would "reduce the accuracy of Face ID"? It can't be an electronic chip - face recognition doesn't require special chips. That leaves things like the Face ID camera/lens - surely Apple would check beforehand whether that can be manufactured to spec? I just don't get WHICH component of Face ID is so incredibly hard to manufacture that Apple would need to "reduce the accuracy of its face recognition".
    • I thought Face ID requires a special "AI" chip. Isn't image recognition "AI"? Surely it requires a special "AI" chip!

    • It's apparently the dot projector that's at issue. It's a component that projects 30000 infrared dots onto your face...and it's so small it fits in one part of the notch on the iPhone X. That's bound a high-complexity component at that size.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      It the news is real, that would probably be looser tolerances with optics as a way to increase throughput.

  • Question is not rhetorical, and I'm really on the fence about it:

    Is biometrics a dead end for authentication/identification purposes?

    Even if it is unequivocally a dead end, is there still merit to seeing how far the rabbit hole goes, for the sake of discovery along the way?

    • The reason Apple gave for introducing TouchID was that a vast majority of users weren't even bothering to put a PIN on their phone, so giving them an easy way to unlock the phone was better than nothing. There are definitely security concerns, but there's a BIGGER security concern when your phone isn't even locked to begin with.

      FaceID is just a different extension of that. Neither of them is meant to be 100% secure, just somewhat MORE secure. For me, I went from having a 6-digit pin to a passcode somewhat o

    • No it isn't a dead end. It is the Holy Grail. If companies can use biometrics to find and track you, then can push you ads where ever you go. Oh wait, you thought they were doing it for YOU?

  • There are always tradeoffs when developing something. Is this really news?

