Google Says 64 Percent of Chrome Traffic On Android Now Protected With HTTPS, 75 Percent On Mac, 66 Percent On Windows
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Google's push to make the web more secure by flagging sites using insecure HTTP connections appears to be working. The company announced today that 64 percent of Chrome traffic on Android is now protected, up 42 percent from a year ago. In addition, over 75 percent of Chrome traffic on both ChromeOS and Mac is now protected, up from 60 percent on Mac and 67 percent on ChromeOS a year ago. Windows traffic is up to 66 percent from 51 percent. Google also notes that 71 of the top 100 websites now use HTTPS by default, up from 37 percent a year ago. In the U.S., HTTPS usage in Chrome is up from 59 percent to 73 percent. Combined, these metrics paint a picture of fairly rapid progress in the switchover to HTTPS. This is something that Google has been heavily pushing by flagging and pressuring sites that hadn't yet adopted HTTPS.
Despite Google's other not so nice activities, I gotta give them a thumbs-up here. Getting the web to transition away from HTTP to HTTPS is fantastic. There's no reason for skimping on your web server anymore, encryption is easy and even crappy virutal machines can serve up HTTPS without issue. Good job Google.
As a side effect, this action they've promoted and encouraged mitigates the new WPA2 insecurity quite nicely. Not such a big deal if WPA2 is broken into, only to expose lots of HTTPS and/or VPN tu
If everyone needs a certificate, you can hold them back from people or invalidate them.
It just seems like the real reason for this, why should a cat meme site need https for example.
