"Maybe It's a Piece of Dust" (theoutline.com) 90
An anonymous reader shares a report: I was in the Grand Central Station Apple Store for a third time in a year, watching a progress bar slowly creep across my computer's black screen as my Genius multi-tasked helping another customer with her iPad. My computer was getting its third diagnostic test in 45 minutes. The problem was not that its logic board was failing, that its battery was dying, or that its camera didn't respond. There were no mysteriously faulty innerworkings. It was the spacebar. It was broken. And not even physically broken -- it still moved and acted normally. But every time I pressed it once, it spaced twice. "Maybe it's a piece of dust," the Genius had offered. The previous times I'd been to the Apple Store for the same computer with the same problem -- a misbehaving keyboard -- Geniuses had said to me these exact same nonchalant words, and I had been stunned into silence, the first time because it seemed so improbable to blame such a core problem on such a small thing, and the second time because I couldn't believe the first time I was hearing this line that it was not a fluke. But this time, the third time, I was ready. "Hold on," I said. "If a single piece of dust lays the whole computer out, don't you think that's kind of a problem?"
Re:frist (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
If a single piece of dust can spoil your "First!" post, don't you think that's kind of a problem?
Re: (Score:2)
IItt aappeeaarrss tthhaatt II aallssoo hhaavvee dduusstt iinn mmyy kkeeyybbooaarrdd........
GGeenniiuusseess ssaavvee mmee!!
wrong (Score:3, Funny)
Courage! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A sign of times (Score:1)
Once you had well qualified, well payed personal, pretty much everywhere.
Now you have "put the Engineer hat" underplayed personal, using the Chewbacca defence.
For a product costing more every "release".
Welcome to the current economy.
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
One of the things I've learned working in retail; it's better to bullshit than admit ignorance. One gets into a whole realm of magic words and phrases to keep peevish customers from going into asshole mode, and plausible excuses are an important tool. Even if an employee develops a thick skin, the store's customer satisfaction surveys will not.
Think about how many religious people believe "We don't know what happened before the big bang." is a weakness in the theory, or indeed a weakness lurking behind all
Re: (Score:1)
The primary weakness in science and religion is that neither camp has leadership that can swallow their pride long enough to admit there's a possible correlation here.
Apple Pixie Dust (Score:2)
He meant to say Apple Pixie Dust!
Apple thinks nothing of bad keyboards (Score:3)
All those purty transparent keyboards of theirs rapidly turn into hideous festivals of dust and hairs, and getting them apart and back together again is way more difficult than average. I see them all the time at thrift stores and the like, and wish I hadn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Those transparent keyboards that were last sold something like 15 years ago?
I think I know the problem (Score:5, Funny)
Mac laptops are designed for a very specific operating environment -- sitting in a coffee shop and "working on your screenplay" while desperately hoping the cute hipster girl at the next table over asks you what you're working on, so you can casually mention your screenplay. You probably weren't doing that, thus it's your fault.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't had _that_ problem... (Score:5, Insightful)
But holy crap, the touch-bar is a bad bit of UI design. I'm constantly accidentally triggering it. When I'm typing it offers spelling tweaks, so if my finger grazes the touchbar I wind up changing the word I typed unintentionally. I hit the escape (or cancel) button frequently. It's a nightmare. I was curious to try it, but now I wish there was some way I could switch back.
Re: (Score:2)
It definitely isn't fun when using vi... However, I've used a Lenovo laptop a couple years back that had a similar touchbar, and that was even worse, as they decided to move the caps lock and "\" key somewhere random as well. After that experience, the Apple touchbar isn't that bad.
Re: (Score:2)
You are probably holding it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
My question is how do you accidentally graze the touchbar that's on top of your keyboard when you're typing. I never touch any of the function keys when I'm typing, my fingers are on the bottom half of the number keys if I even have to reach them.
The Shine is Off the Apple (Score:5, Insightful)
I purchased the second Macintosh model (Fat Mac) in college and had Macs up until about 10 years ago.
So it is with some sadness that I say Apple is no longer special. Whatever Karma Jobs left behind has worn off and now Apple is merely another Tech Company.
Their idea Vault is empty, their commitment to be "insanely great" has waned, and investors are on the verge of turning management into just another, "beat the quarterly earnings forecast" collection of MBAs and bean counters.
I feel privileged to have lived in the time of it's creation, ascension, and total domination. I fear that I will also live to see its demise in the manner of so many alternative computer companies before it.
Re: (Score:2)
Oddly enough, I'm seeing Dell start to be what Apple was, especially with their new Latitude models. Some of Dell's items are better MacBook Pros than Apple's offerings, especially because they include much-needed ports.
Of course, there is the customer service difference, but with Dell, the trick is to buy the business class, and their pro level of support, and it is decent.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The Precision line always has been. (And it's been priced accordingly.)
My current laptop is a machine from 2012. You can find full teardown manuals online. (They were designed to be fixed by in-house IT). Parts are easy to find. I was even able to swap the processor to a faster version.
USB, Displayport, HDMI, VGA, eSATA, Gigabit and Firewire.
So, what happened? (Score:2)
Did they find the fault, or have you made three visits and each time been left with a faulty computer? Were you abandoned with a still broken computer? The summary seems incomplete.
Is this a warning that we need lemon laws for computers as well as cars? At what point does Apple recognize that a repeatable and verifiable problem, even if intermittent, requires a product replacement?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't even get WTF the point of the comment is.
Can we solicit comments of all the shit Dell, HP and Microsoft has told me throughout the years while pointing the finger at each other?
Re: So, what happened? (Score:1)
The article does go on a tangent about "butterfy switches" and how they are rendered inoperable by a piece of dust. Essentially saying that "butterfly switches" are impossible to maintain, and that a repair is $700 to replace the entire top half of the laptop. If the piece of dust does not dislodge while troubleshooting.
Sounds like it can reasonably be assumed that the cause was determined to actually be a piece of dust each time.
Re: (Score:2)
From reading TFA.
They keyboard is so integrated - and the spacebar so fragile - that they have to replace the entire top of the MacBook. After the warranty expires, that's a $700.00 repair.
So a piece of dust under the spacebar can lead to a $700.00 repair bill. Nice.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's just bitching that the minimum wage computer techs at the Apple Store don't know how to fix a computer.
Double spacing, I think perhaps you have the key repeat/delay screwed a bit too high and/or you don't know how to type.
Re: (Score:2)
I know your problem. (Score:5, Insightful)
The audacity of Apple giving some minimum-wage tech schlub the title of "Genius" says *everything* about Apple, its branding, and the customers it serves.
Re: (Score:2)
Since just after the Apple ii+, branding is what Apple had to sell... And people bought it and they're wishing there was more of it to be had.
I stopped being supportive of Apple when the thing that attracted me to Apple became and "extra"... The tech manual. That told me all I needed to know about who thy thought the customer was.
Slashdot is a tabloid. (Score:2, Insightful)
Slashdot is a tabloid.
Re: (Score:3)
Sometimes just copy-and-pasted headlines from other click-bait factories. Shame really. Comments section still has good people and you occasionally learn something. But the whining kids have increased in number. Probably baited by the clickbait headlines. C'est la vie.
If a single piece of dust... (Score:2)
If a single glass of water dumped on it keeps lays the whole computer out, don’t you think that’s some sort of problem?
Um, no. Most failures of most systems are caused by a "single" thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps so, but most "single" things aren't so common as dust. You can be careful with a glass of water, but it's damn near impossible to maintain a dust-free environment.
Debris in a keyboard is a pretty common issue. Especially for laptops. Dust, hairs, crumbs. It's gross in there.
Re: (Score:2)
It's still pretty hard to destruct a MacBook with moisture, most decent brands actually are fairly resistant these days. I've had plenty of people run into my office with a wet laptop, I turn it upside down with some paper towel and let it dry, 80% of the time, they survive, I've only had 1 failure of a 2012 MBP due to water spillage.
Re: (Score:1)
I've got one of these.
I remember when I got it I chose it because I could add Ram and upgrade the hard disk. And it's a nicely built machine once you put in 16GB and an SSD. Interesting thing is that you still see a lot of them in use.
Of course in the long run Apple will kill them off because new OS releases won't run on them, and you'll need those new OS releases to build for iOS. And building for iOS is the only reason I bought an Apple over say Asus who'll sell you a whole range of machines from dirt che
tl;dr version (Score:4, Funny)
Man who apparently breaks the keyboards on all the Mac Book Pros that he has ever owned is upset that all three times he has taken his new Mac Book pro into the Apple Store, the people there have offered him the same solution.
BUY MACALLAN WHISKEY
Finally, on the third trip, he allows them to fix the issue and bitches that it is a more involved process now than when he broke the keyboards on his previous versions.
BUY MACALLAN WHISKEY
Re: (Score:3)
It is a somewhat odd story for Slashdot - but congrats to the submitter for getting his rant published.
Also, LAPHROAIG.
Send those Genius' to Fort Bliss (Score:2)
Genius (Score:4, Funny)
RIP Thinkpad (Score:3)
Sometime around 2005, I bought my first Thinkpad - second hand because they were pretty expensive machines - from a guy who had bought it overseas. I used it everyday as my work/home machine for about three years including travelling all over the world and taking it out on various work sites.
One day, the left shift key on the worn-smooth keyboard fell off. The clip had worked its way lose and the key no longer had a proper detent. I thought I had had a pretty good run with the thing, but figured I'd see what a spare part would cost. To my amazement, the machine was still under IBM's global warranty. I rang them up on the toll free number, gave them the serial number, and asked if the keyboard was still covered. They said the parts were, but not labour, and asked if I would be able to change the keyboard myself. About 3 days later a new keyboard was couriered to me. I screwed it into place and got another year of use out of it before it just became too slow.
I guess you payed for it in the price back then, but that is how you do customer service.
Saw this article online last night ..... (Score:4, Interesting)
Honestly, it's kind of amazing how quickly it was picked up by all different web sites and blogs! I've probably read 5 different discussions on the original article already this morning.
The thing is? The "Genius" used the wrong terminology, in my opinion, which made things sound worse than they really are. A speck of dust is most assuredly NOT enough to jam up one of the new Apple keyboards. CRUMBS, however, from people eating by the machine? Absolutely possible.
I had one of these "New Macbooks" when it first came out. Ordered the "high spec" configuration to test it out at work, using it as my own personal work computer, to get a feel for what it was and wasn't really capable of doing for us. (We have a lot of highly mobile employees who care more about a computer being lightweight and easy to carry around, plus long battery life, than raw CPU power. So it was potentially a good fit, vs. the Macbook Air 13" machines we've issued to most of them for years.)
I really despised the keyboard design on it. Practically no key travel and just too easy to mistype things when I wasn't purposely typing extra slow. The 2017 edition has a slightly revised variation of the original keyboard and I tried that out at an Apple Store. IMO, still pretty awful, though MARGINALLY better tactile feel.
I finally resold the thing after concluding it just wasn't enough of a full-fledged notebook computer for our needs. (I'd really just classify it as Apple's high-fashion/style idea of a netbook.) But I never had sticking keys on it. With that little bit of key travel though, it's clear to me you're going to have to take extra care to keep this machine clean. (Wash your hands before typing on it if you were just eating some toast or bread, for example.) It won't take much to get some crumbs or grains of sand or salt or what-not in there, messing up one of the small scissor type key-switches under the key-caps.
I'll also say though, in Apple's defense? I've been using one of the latest models of external keyboards that's wireless, with the built-in rechargeable batteries that charge when you connect it via USB. After typing on that one quite a bit at home, still no real key issues. I try to keep it as clean as I can, but don't go to extrodinary lengths to do so either. Maybe the external ones just hold up a little bit better, or it's the fact they're not getting taken around so many different places where the environments aren't always as clean? Whatever the case, it's worked as well as can be expected. Still dislike the limited key travel on the new designs though, vs. what they had previously.
Bouncy-Bouncy—debouncy (Score:2)
"Key bounce error".
When you depress a key, any key, the contacts do not perfectly connect; they bounce. Electrical engineers fight key bounce error — basically by trial and error — with debounce by adjusting the computer to read the key input then wait. If there are other bounces within a few milliseconds, they are ignored. Then the computer starts looking for keyboard inputs, again.
When keys go bad— one way that keys go bad is the contacts don't contact-and-release as quickly as expected,
Re: (Score:2)
It seems like dust could cause a "bounce error" too.
Put something with some vertical size in the right place and the circuit could be closed twice, with the particle acting like the fulcrum on a seesaw.
Unless Apple completely redesigned how those keys work, there is a plastic/rubber key over a spring of some kind (sometimes a rubber nipple) which presses a membrane with conductive material on one axis "across" through a second membrane with holes, that line up with a third membrane with "down" axis conduc
Re: (Score:2)
Moving toward no keyboard (Score:2)
Eventually, they will probably replace the entire keyboard with a touch-board of some kind and expect that users will simply adjust. I think they've lost the plot somewhere.
Note this is not my original idea -- Merlin Mann mentioned it on the Back to Work podcast and I think he's spot on. And he's a huge Apple fan.
Depends... (Score:2)
Space bar isn't laying out the whole computer... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The tech was trained to use this answer (Score:2)
Shows a complete lack of understanding... (Score:2)