Apple's Tim Cook Shares What He Learned From Steve Jobs (businessinsider.com) 24
Speaking at Oxford, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a lesson learned from the "spectacular" commercial failure of the Power Mac G4 Cube in 2000 -- and from his mentor Steve Jobs. An anonymous reader quotes Business Insider: "It was a very important product for us, we put a lot of love into it, we put enormous engineering into it," Cook said of the G4 Cube on stage. He calls it an "engineering marvel." At the time, Cook was Apple Senior VP of Worldwide Operations, recruited personally by then-CEO Steve Jobs... While the design was a hit, it was $200 more expensive than the regular Power Mac G4, a more traditional-looking PC with very similar specs. And some Cubes would develop cosmetic cracks in the acrylic cube casing due to a manufacturing flaw. In his talk, Cook says that Apple knew the Cube was flopping "from the very first day, almost..."
Ultimately, Cook says, it was a lesson in humility and pride. Apple had told both employees and customers that the G4 Cube was the future. And yet, despite Apple's massive hype, demand just wasn't there, and the company had to walk away. "This was another thing that Steve [Jobs] taught me, actually," says Cook. "You've got to be willing to look yourself in the mirror and say I was wrong, it's not right." In a broader sense, Cook says that Jobs taught him the value of intellectual honesty -- that, no matter how much you care about something, you have to be willing to take new data and apply it to the situation.
He advised his audience to "be intellectually honest -- and have the courage to change."
And the article points out that today there's a small but enthusiastic community who are still hacking their Power Mac G4 Cubes.
"I'll keep it short and sweet. Family, religion, friendship. These are the three demons you must slay if you wish to succeed in business. When opportunity knocks, you don't want to be driving to a maternity hospital or sitting in some phony-baloney church. Or synagogue."
""This was another thing that Steve [Jobs] taught me, actually," says Cook. "You've got to be willing to look yourself in the mirror and say I was wrong, it's not right.""
Steve Jobs, the archetypical narcissist, taught him that? Did he teach him that by providing an example of what not to do?
Here's exactly what Cook learned from Jobs: "not enough".
I'm simply disgusted with the changes to the latest macbook pros. I'm using a mid-2015 right now and I would have upgraded already if there were any actual "upgrades" available. Each model newer than mine is a downgrade in various ways - fewer ports, stupid touch bar thing replacing the function keys and escape key (I'm a vi user - ugh!), different power adapter (WTF?!?!?), etc. In addition to these literal downgrades there are no real upgrades to
I am in the middle of replacing my 2009-era desktop (Core 2 Duo 2.9ghz, Geforce GT 240, 4 GB RAM), with an entry level Surface Pro 4 (Core M3 dual core 2.0ghz, integrated graphics, 4GB RAM.)
It seems my computing needs have not increased in almost a decade.
The USB C type port should provide more than enough bandwidth for an external drive. I don't see it as an issue for that speci
Our current society rewards the selfish and conceited but the laws of physics don't give a shit about that.
Steve Jobs valued humility and admitting it when wrong? He literally told everyone experiencing a real, flawed antenna design in their phones that *they* were holding it wrong.
First link for "you're holding it wrong": http://edition.cnn.com/2010/TECH/mobile/06/25/iphone.problems.response/
This is a bullcrap attempt to further deify Jobs, reality be damned. Thank heavens some of us have and always will be immune to the supposed distortion field.
I think you need to look yourself in the mirror again, Mr. Cook, on the matter of those pesky 3.5mm headphone jacks.