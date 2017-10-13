Woz Wants To Retrain You For a Career in Tech

Steve Wozniak wants you to work in tech, and he's going to help you do it. From a report:In a press statement, Wozniak said Woz U will start as an online learning platform focused on both students and companies that will eventually hire those students. Woz U is based out of Arizona, and hopes to launch physical locations for learning in more than 30 cities across the globe. At launch, the curriculum will center around computer support specialists and software developers, with courses on data science, mobile applications and cybersecurity coming in the future.