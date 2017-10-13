Woz Wants To Retrain You For a Career in Tech (cnet.com) 17
Steve Wozniak wants you to work in tech, and he's going to help you do it. From a report: The Apple co-founder is launching Woz U, a digital institute aimed at helping folks not only figure out what type of tech job they might be best at, but train for it. "People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can't do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how," Wozniak said in a statement Friday. Woz U starts off as online programs, but there are plans to build campuses in 30 cities around the world. Those cities will be announced within the next 60 days, Shelly Murphy, corporate relations for Woz U told CNET. In a press statement, Wozniak said Woz U will start as an online learning platform focused on both students and companies that will eventually hire those students. Woz U is based out of Arizona, and hopes to launch physical locations for learning in more than 30 cities across the globe. At launch, the curriculum will center around computer support specialists and software developers, with courses on data science, mobile applications and cybersecurity coming in the future.
I've been in IT for 30 years or so. I want to be retrained to not be in IT anymore, and its partly because of what you said. People don't care about qualifications anymore, they care about bodies, and lower cost bodies means hiring more of them, even if they are useless. It is rare that I find someone that is actually good at what they do.
And if WOZ is training people for today's jobs, many of those jobs wont exist in 6 years.
I was at the event last night with Woz, and I can say this is more about skill sets in developing technology that just "teaching people to write code" The focus is more on innovation and engineering, building folks with the skills to do jobs that may not even exist yet. If all you are doing is learning to code, then yes, you will be supplanted by someone who can code cheaper... You must differentiate yourself from the pack if you wish to be seen as more valued than the next person.
There are lost of qualified IT professionals that are getting passed over.
Because I don't need and IT professional. CS and IT hasn't had shift towards the trades that all other degrees have had for a while.
When you're building a house you only need so many civil engineers and architects. At some point you need a fleet of plumbers, electricians and general contractors. That's where the engineering and IT work is at my company. Right now people are trying to cut the corner by outsourcing and it's having predictable results.
It has little to do with "cool" instead this is the route to higher incomes due to disparity in valuation of productive activity. What you are talking about isn't the target either. This program has a focus on engineering applications and infrastructure work. There is still room for development in these fields and the target is much larger.
Income inequality is rooted in differences in skill development not some imagined super power or talent and the larger world economy depends on developing workforces
Teaching out the Woz U to get you learnin' up the wazoo.
I already have a career in "Tech" (Score:1)
but its not computer support or software design, its electrical engineering
I really hate that people are using Tech and Technology to only talk about computer jobs (and usually the low end ones as well)