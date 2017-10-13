Qualcomm Seeks China iPhone Ban, Escalating Apple Legal Fight (bloomberg.com) 17
Qualcomm filed lawsuits in China seeking to ban the sale and manufacture of iPhones in the country, the chipmaker's biggest shot at Apple so far in a sprawling and bitter legal fight. From a report: The San Diego-based company aims to inflict pain on Apple in the world's largest market for smartphones and cut off production in a country where most iPhones are made. The product provides almost two-thirds of Apple's revenue. Qualcomm filed the suits in a Beijing intellectual property court claiming patent infringement and seeking injunctive relief, according to Christine Trimble, a company spokeswoman. "Apple employs technologies invented by Qualcomm without paying for them," Trimble said. An Apple spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. Qualcomm's suits are based on three non-standard essential patents, it said. They cover power management and a touch-screen technology called Force Touch that Apple uses in current iPhones, Qualcomm said. The inventions "are a few examples of the many Qualcomm technologies that Apple uses to improve its devices and increase its profits," Trimble said. The company made the filings at the Beijing court on Sept. 29. The court has not yet made them public.
True, they can sit on their cash for aeons, but Apple as a tastemaker has literally already died. The last vestiges of the reality distortion field let up, and now it's back to early 90's Apple, the company that couldn't do anything right.
Apple is phasing out Qualcomm by buying Intel modems. Once Apple doesn’t need CDMA support they could probably drop Qualcomm completely.
Apple has always had a tentative nature with its 3rd party supplier. As a 3rd party supplier you can make a ton of money off of Apple... However if you don't or can't give them a deal that they feel they deserve, they will drop you in heartbeat, even if you though you had a firm grasp in their market with all the vendor lock in tricks you can come up with.
Apple very successfully had moved its Mac systems from Motorola to PowerPC to Intel. Their business is designed not to be dependent on 3rd party provide
