Education Programming Apple

Learn To Code, It's More Important Than English as a Second Language, Says Apple CEO

Posted by msmash from the Different-perspectives dept.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language. From a report: The tech executive made the remarks to French outlet Konbini while in the country for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for tech companies to pay higher taxes in Europe. "If I were a French student and I were 10 years old, I think it would be more important for me to learn coding than English. I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form -- but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world," Cook tells Konbini. "I think that coding should be required in every public school in the world. [...] It's the language that everyone needs, and not just for the computer scientists. It's for all of us."

  • Great idea! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @04:25PM (#55358415)

    That will improve communication in international development teams -- not having a common language to speak to each other in. I'm sure that will have no impact on the final product.

  • So wrong (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @04:27PM (#55358437)

    The idea that everybody needs to learn to code is ridiculous. It's like saying that everybody needs to learn how to build a house, or how to build a car, etc.

    Just like learning basic carpentry or basic auto repair is a useful life skill, so are basic computer skills. But if programming isn't your thing, then learning it isn't going to do you a lot of good in your life.

    • I agree. When cars came out people were saying everybody will need to learn how to repair cars. Sure, people will need to know how to use a computer. I have worked as a programmer, and I have three children. Trying to teach them to code would be a waste of time and effort. What we need to teach everyone is critical thinking. Coding is not even on the list.

    • You don't understand, EVERYONE should be writing apps for our app machines.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by imgod2u ( 812837 )

      At some point, the same was said about reading and writing. Or basic math skills. Or basic understanding of physics.

      Not everyone needs to learn the Linux kernel or even how to write an app in Swift/ObjectiveC.

      But knowing how to understand and even communicate using pseudo-code is a much more precise, concise and robust way of communicating for many many many many things people encounter in life.

      If all people were taught the basics of understanding if-statements, loops, look-up-tables, functions, procedural

      • What you're arguing for is teaching algorithmics, and I agree. But that's different from teaching programming (programming, along with a lot of other fields, is built on top of algorithmics).

        My kids have been out of school for a while now, so things may have changed, but algorithmics used to be taught as part of the standard curriculum in both math and science classes. They didn't call it that, but that's what it was.

    • Plumbing ;) lol lets see them outsource that to be done remotely! Although some may dream of being remote while doing it ;) lol

    • ^^^ This.

      Vocational schools are highly under-rated. Not everyone has an interest or ability in STEM or even any of the other standard 4-year educational paths, and forcing them into it is what produces mediocrity. There's nothing wrong with being an electrician making $60 and up, and I know plumbers that are well into the lower six figures without much effort, and good for them because I don't care to wade around knee-deep in other people's shit so I will gladly pay someone else to do it.

    • There is a good reason why everybody should have some basic coding skills (just like everybody learns some basic math, history, geography, science, etc. at school): A lot of businesses and government agencies have problems that can be easily solved by software. Coding illiterate managers are the single biggest obstacle to solving those problems properly for two reasons: 1) They either can't even imagine the problem being solved by software in the first place, or 2) if they can, they'll end up buying some ov

  • Code using what ? (Score:3)

    by psergiu ( 67614 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @04:29PM (#55358455)

    Code using what programming language ?
    Swift ?
    Whose keywords are english words ? And most of the documentation is in english ?

    The french should sue Apple for not releasing the programming language "Rapide" - where all the keywords are in french. And it understands the following:

    laisser a=quatre-vingt-dix-huit

  • Not everyone needs to know how to code. Not everyone has the talent for it. Adding more and more subpar coders is only going to make stuff worse, not better.
    • Cook does not say in what language, of which there are very many; or
    • that most of those languages use English words, meaning that you will still have to learn at least minimal English — especially if you write comments in your code; or
    • that his ultimate goal is to flood the market with programmers and thereby push down the average wage that they earn — which in turn will drive the truly talented to look for other careers.

    This seems like Cook is looking to turn the States into a land of cheap prog

  • Because, you know, we don't need any other services in this world. We will code the trash pick up.
  • If one wants to learn programming and doesn't speak English, learning some English would actually go a long ways to learning programming given every language that matters was written in English. An if statement is inscrutable to most to be sure, but its that much more inscrutable to someone who doesn't know what 'if' means when they see it in the source.

  • Anyone know? Or was he simply reading off some prepared script or a teleprompter?

  • And learn to haggle in some language not your own. In my set of engineers scientists lawyers and physicians do you know who has his own jet? The dumb one who took Mandarin and set up a business importing Jeans.
    And also it is a real problem in France not to have mastery of the world's second language.

  • If it's so important, what kind of programs have you written? How many? In what language?

  • "Everyone needs to learn how to code so I can grow my business and pay my programmers the absolute bare minimum because there are so many programmers and I sense a certain administration closing the noose on the previous methods of reducing wage costs."

    Does anyone want to guess how much steam the Apple engine has left now that Tim has been slowly rehashing every idea Steve came up with?

  • This is pretty remarkable... I had no idea that humans were able to communication with each other universally using code!

    Let's see....

    if (!this->stdout)
            buffer_overflow()
    else
            aaaaahhhhhhh()

    Everyone understood that, right?

  • Given how many bugs macOS and iOS now have, I think that'll be a skill even more in demand.

  • I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form -- but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world,

    Considering Google's recent offering [newscientist.com], it would probably be even better if you can express yourself clearly and completely in your own native language.

  • What you think the following words were 'universal'?

    If
    Then
    Until
    While
    else

    It's written left to right, the non-letter characters are also from english.

    You want to learn to code? Learn English first.

  • It does not get much more stupid than this (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @04:54PM (#55358737)

    Seriously, it does not. The level most people can learn to code on (with significant effort) is maybe comparable to being able to order a beer or to say "thank you" in a foreign language. Coding is an experts-only game and it will remain that. You would not seriously advise people to "learn to do mathematical proofs", would you? Coding on any level where it is worthwhile doing is on that level and often even harder, since you need to understand the machine you are coding for.

    Of course, Cook will likely know that very well and just wants to assure a steady supply of cheap, low-quality coders. The stupidity here is with those that believe such statements.

    • Coding is an experts-only game and it will remain that.

      Well, I wouldn't put it exactly like that, but I have noticed something in common with all of the truly excellent software engineers I've worked with:

      all of them loved programming from a very early age, and taught themselves how to do it. All of them were producing working programs in grade school, well before any formal programming classes were available.

      What distinguishes a real expert (in any field, I think) is not intelligence, formal training, or job experience. It's interest. If you love doing somethi

  • I was looking at university catalogs in the mid-1990's. Many were willing to waive the foreign language requirement if a programming language course was taken. Pascal and C were popular programming languages. I've never heard anyone speak Pascal or C. That gibberish sounded like Greek anyway.

    • Equating learning a programming language with learning a human language is nonsensical, in my opinion. Despite the fact that the word "language" is used for both of those things, the two things are very, very different. They use different mental skills and address very different problems.

  • Not everyone wants to code, not even a majority of people want to do that. There are many other jobs available that people aspire to, medicine, mechanical engineering, novel writing. The tech industry should get away from this notion that every child should learn to code.

  • >"Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language."

    And that just shows how ignorant he really is. Knowing English is far, far, more important than learning coding. It is useful in just about every single field out there and give you the ability to communicate to nearly anyone on Earth, certainly any place that has a strong economy and/or strong educational system. But most importantly, communication language is something best learned w

  • Computers might be the ones who need to learn how to code. SPOOKY as hell because when you set the task of communication computer to computer in terms of AI it can cause the creation of new language [forbes.com]. I know this is different from being self aware and codex ergo sum is not that same as je pense, donc je suis but perhaps it is a start and it is a related first step. Tim Cook is wrong here the future of computer coding might very well be by humans not creating the complete algorithms.

    After all, a complicated

  • "If everyone learns to code, then we can pay programmers less. Thank you!"

