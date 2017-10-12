Learn To Code, It's More Important Than English as a Second Language, Says Apple CEO (cnbc.com) 72
Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language. From a report: The tech executive made the remarks to French outlet Konbini while in the country for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for tech companies to pay higher taxes in Europe. "If I were a French student and I were 10 years old, I think it would be more important for me to learn coding than English. I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form -- but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world," Cook tells Konbini. "I think that coding should be required in every public school in the world. [...] It's the language that everyone needs, and not just for the computer scientists. It's for all of us."
Fully agree (Score:3)
Great idea! (Score:5, Insightful)
That will improve communication in international development teams -- not having a common language to speak to each other in. I'm sure that will have no impact on the final product.
Re: (Score:3)
Just look at the success the Germans and French had with Airbus.
Re: (Score:2)
>"Just look at the success the Germans and French had with Airbus."
Which is due primarily to knowing English.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh, I mistook it for Perl
;-)
Tech CEO's just want cheap labor for their sector. They don't care about more general downsides of poor English to a other areas of a person's life. For example, when a coder gets older and is forced out of coding due to agism or RSI, as often happens, lack of English could greatly limit Plan B. It can also make everyday life difficult outside of work.
On a related note, the NRA says everyone should own and learn about guns. S
So wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
The idea that everybody needs to learn to code is ridiculous. It's like saying that everybody needs to learn how to build a house, or how to build a car, etc.
Just like learning basic carpentry or basic auto repair is a useful life skill, so are basic computer skills. But if programming isn't your thing, then learning it isn't going to do you a lot of good in your life.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing will help a ditch digger, because there are no jobs left for ditch diggers. What used to take a team of men a week to do, today I just rent a backhoe and get done in an afternoon.
Re: (Score:2)
They don't need help. Digging ditches is good, honorable work.
in my area, you can make very good money doing it. If you're good at it, you can make as much as a programmer.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't understand, EVERYONE should be writing apps for our app machines.
Re: (Score:2)
At some point, the same was said about reading and writing. Or basic math skills. Or basic understanding of physics.
Not everyone needs to learn the Linux kernel or even how to write an app in Swift/ObjectiveC.
But knowing how to understand and even communicate using pseudo-code is a much more precise, concise and robust way of communicating for many many many many things people encounter in life.
If all people were taught the basics of understanding if-statements, loops, look-up-tables, functions, procedural
Re: (Score:2)
What you're arguing for is teaching algorithmics, and I agree. But that's different from teaching programming (programming, along with a lot of other fields, is built on top of algorithmics).
My kids have been out of school for a while now, so things may have changed, but algorithmics used to be taught as part of the standard curriculum in both math and science classes. They didn't call it that, but that's what it was.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
^^^ This.
Vocational schools are highly under-rated. Not everyone has an interest or ability in STEM or even any of the other standard 4-year educational paths, and forcing them into it is what produces mediocrity. There's nothing wrong with being an electrician making $60 and up, and I know plumbers that are well into the lower six figures without much effort, and good for them because I don't care to wade around knee-deep in other people's shit so I will gladly pay someone else to do it.
Re: (Score:2)
Somehow the last of those three is treated on this site as absurd.
Why do you say that, when I said the same thing in the comment you're replying to?
Re: (Score:2)
Code using what ? (Score:3)
Code using what programming language ?
Swift ?
Whose keywords are english words ? And most of the documentation is in english ?
The french should sue Apple for not releasing the programming language "Rapide" - where all the keywords are in french. And it understands the following:
laisser a=quatre-vingt-dix-huit
Not everyone (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
thats why every one needs to code so he can find a decent coder in all the multitude to fix the pile-o-iOS
That's nice, but... (Score:2)
This seems like Cook is looking to turn the States into a land of cheap prog
100% of people should be software engineers (Score:1)
Programming language...but in what language? (Score:1)
Did he learn to code himself? (Score:2)
Anyone know? Or was he simply reading off some prepared script or a teleprompter?
Learn to Import learn to export (Score:2)
And learn to haggle in some language not your own. In my set of engineers scientists lawyers and physicians do you know who has his own jet? The dumb one who took Mandarin and set up a business importing Jeans.
And also it is a real problem in France not to have mastery of the world's second language.
Question to Tim Cook: (Score:1)
If it's so important, what kind of programs have you written? How many? In what language?
Translation (Score:2)
"Everyone needs to learn how to code so I can grow my business and pay my programmers the absolute bare minimum because there are so many programmers and I sense a certain administration closing the noose on the previous methods of reducing wage costs."
Does anyone want to guess how much steam the Apple engine has left now that Tim has been slowly rehashing every idea Steve came up with?
Where's the bathroom? (Score:2)
This is pretty remarkable... I had no idea that humans were able to communication with each other universally using code!
Let's see....
if (!this->stdout)
buffer_overflow()
else
aaaaahhhhhhh()
Everyone understood that, right?
Re: (Score:2)
I think I just dumped core.
More important: learn to debug and fix code (Score:2)
Well, Apple would say that (Score:2)
I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form -- but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world,
Considering Google's recent offering [newscientist.com], it would probably be even better if you can express yourself clearly and completely in your own native language.
Re: (Score:2)
As a software engineer, I would love to see more skilled software engineers! Competition is good. Being out-innovated can be very beneficial by pointing out your blind side and making you step up your game.
Coding is ENGLISH (Score:2)
What you think the following words were 'universal'?
If
Then
Until
While
else
It's written left to right, the non-letter characters are also from english.
You want to learn to code? Learn English first.
It does not get much more stupid than this (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, it does not. The level most people can learn to code on (with significant effort) is maybe comparable to being able to order a beer or to say "thank you" in a foreign language. Coding is an experts-only game and it will remain that. You would not seriously advise people to "learn to do mathematical proofs", would you? Coding on any level where it is worthwhile doing is on that level and often even harder, since you need to understand the machine you are coding for.
Of course, Cook will likely know that very well and just wants to assure a steady supply of cheap, low-quality coders. The stupidity here is with those that believe such statements.
Re: (Score:3)
Coding is an experts-only game and it will remain that.
Well, I wouldn't put it exactly like that, but I have noticed something in common with all of the truly excellent software engineers I've worked with:
all of them loved programming from a very early age, and taught themselves how to do it. All of them were producing working programs in grade school, well before any formal programming classes were available.
What distinguishes a real expert (in any field, I think) is not intelligence, formal training, or job experience. It's interest. If you love doing somethi
Old News, Tim... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Equating learning a programming language with learning a human language is nonsensical, in my opinion. Despite the fact that the word "language" is used for both of those things, the two things are very, very different. They use different mental skills and address very different problems.
I'd rather be a doctor than a coder (Score:1)
Wrong (Score:2)
>"Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language."
And that just shows how ignorant he really is. Knowing English is far, far, more important than learning coding. It is useful in just about every single field out there and give you the ability to communicate to nearly anyone on Earth, certainly any place that has a strong economy and/or strong educational system. But most importantly, communication language is something best learned w
Teach computers to code first. (Score:2)
After all, a complicated
Let me translate (Score:2)
"If everyone learns to code, then we can pay programmers less. Thank you!"