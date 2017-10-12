Learn To Code, It's More Important Than English as a Second Language, Says Apple CEO (cnbc.com) 134
Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language. From a report: The tech executive made the remarks to French outlet Konbini while in the country for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for tech companies to pay higher taxes in Europe. "If I were a French student and I were 10 years old, I think it would be more important for me to learn coding than English. I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form -- but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world," Cook tells Konbini. "I think that coding should be required in every public school in the world. [...] It's the language that everyone needs, and not just for the computer scientists. It's for all of us."
Fully agree (Score:5, Funny)
Great idea! (Score:5, Insightful)
That will improve communication in international development teams -- not having a common language to speak to each other in. I'm sure that will have no impact on the final product.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Just look at the success the Germans and French had with Airbus.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is due primarily to knowing English.
Re: (Score:2)
Huh?
Rust is the 43rd most popular programming language in the world in 2017. I've been working with international teams for over a decade now and, although personal experience doesn't mean anything at all in these sorts of things, I have never personally seen Rust used for professional programming.
Although it pains me to say it, since I hate the language, I think that if you have to pick one that is closest to being "universal", it would be Java.
Re: (Score:2)
Being as close as we've gotten so far to being a universal language
I thought that was Scheme. Including the "diverse and distributed international team". (Will Rust add continuations and guaranteed proper tail calls at some point?)
Re: (Score:2)
The new Rust programming language is quickly becoming the de facto language of international software dev teams.
Soon to be the first result from a Google search for examples of wishful thinking. Thanks for your contribution.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Oh, I mistook it for Perl
;-)
Tech CEO's just want cheap labor for their sector. They don't care about more general downsides of poor English to a other areas of a person's life. For example, when a coder gets older and is forced out of coding due to agism or RSI, as often happens, lack of English could greatly limit Plan B. It can also make everyday life difficult outside of work.
On a related note, the NRA says everyone should own and learn about guns. S
Re: (Score:2)
;-)
This Perl [cpan.org] or this Perl? [cpan.org]
So wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
The idea that everybody needs to learn to code is ridiculous. It's like saying that everybody needs to learn how to build a house, or how to build a car, etc.
Just like learning basic carpentry or basic auto repair is a useful life skill, so are basic computer skills. But if programming isn't your thing, then learning it isn't going to do you a lot of good in your life.
Exactly. (Score:1)
How is learning to code going to help a ditch digger?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Try employing a backhoe operator who knows what the fuck he's doing, next time.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
A backhoe, an overpaid operator, contracted maintenance, financing for said backhoe, fancy accountant at the home office to deal with a depreciating asset, fleet supervisor to manage company cars for the job site foreman. Insurance for the machine, a CDC driver to deliver the big equipment, ooh, another depreciating capital expense - the truck, more insurance for the truck, Drug testing for operators, Yep, just a backhoe is all anyone needs.
No I just go out, hire a backhoe and do the job as opposed to hiring a team of people to do it in a longer time. You're clearly doing it wrong, I want to dig a hole and you think that involves me somewhere along the line having - among other things - a fleet of company cars.
Re: (Score:2)
They don't need help. Digging ditches is good, honorable work.
in my area, you can make very good money doing it. If you're good at it, you can make as much as a programmer.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't understand, EVERYONE should be writing apps for our app machines.
Re: (Score:1)
At some point, the same was said about reading and writing. Or basic math skills. Or basic understanding of physics.
Not everyone needs to learn the Linux kernel or even how to write an app in Swift/ObjectiveC.
But knowing how to understand and even communicate using pseudo-code is a much more precise, concise and robust way of communicating for many many many many things people encounter in life.
If all people were taught the basics of understanding if-statements, loops, look-up-tables, functions, procedural
Re: (Score:2)
What you're arguing for is teaching algorithmics, and I agree. But that's different from teaching programming (programming, along with a lot of other fields, is built on top of algorithmics).
My kids have been out of school for a while now, so things may have changed, but algorithmics used to be taught as part of the standard curriculum in both math and science classes. They didn't call it that, but that's what it was.
Re: (Score:2)
And how do you teach algorithmics? More importantly, do current curriculum that teach what you would assume to be "algorithmics" teach the necessary mechanisms to communicate using it? Because that's what programming (even if you call it "algorithmics using pseudo-code" or some such) teaches primarily. At least, introductory programming courses.
You can make it less about the machine if you want and more of a language and communications class. But having the machine makes it more fun and interactive as you h
Re: (Score:2)
do current curriculum that teach what you would assume to be "algorithmics" teach the necessary mechanisms to communicate using it?
I don't know if they currently teach it at all. My experience with the school system is about 15 years out (and that was as the parent to schoolchildren, not sitting in the classroom myself), and I don't know what changes have been made.
But yes, in the "old days" they certainly taught how to communicate it. It would be useless if they didn't. Conceptually, this is done with "pseudocode" (meaning high-level abstraction that isn't picky about syntax).
The exact notation varies from field to field, of course. I
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
While not remote, one of the demo ideas for hololens was to allow a master plumber to guide people remotely to do the job. Either the homeowner themselves or a novice whose time costs 1/10th the master plumber's.
Re: (Score:2)
Will not work. I recently replaced the seals in my polaris booster pump. I watched a couple utubs. They were helpful up until the bolts were frozen on the case, the old seal was a mf to get out, the new seal did not drop in like they showed either. All in all the utube was like 4 minutes long and looked trivial. I spent 4 hours doing it. I've found this to be true of most of the plumbing stuff I've done. In theory it is easy, but having the prior experience to know just how to hit the old seal to dislodge o
Re: (Score:2)
The demo doesn't involve pre-recorded instructions. You literally have a plumber sitting in his office with a hololens guiding some guy at the house. Saves commute time and he can multiplex between multiple houses when there's downtime.
Re: (Score:2)
^^^ This.
Vocational schools are highly under-rated. Not everyone has an interest or ability in STEM or even any of the other standard 4-year educational paths, and forcing them into it is what produces mediocrity. There's nothing wrong with being an electrician making $60 and up, and I know plumbers that are well into the lower six figures without much effort, and good for them because I don't care to wade around knee-deep in other people's shit so I will gladly pay someone else to do it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's closer to saying everyone needs to learn to type.
I'm a magician to my fellow Mechanical engineers because I know some Regex. Nothing fancy. No massive libraries just a simple tool to change some data. In the future if you don't have a minimum level of competency in typ^H^H^H programming of some sort you'll be near useless.
How many engineers these days will get hired saying they can't type? It'll be that way in 20 years if not sooner.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The idea that everybody needs to learn to code is ridiculous. It's like saying that everybody needs to learn how to build a house, or how to build a car, etc.
Just like learning basic carpentry or basic auto repair is a useful life skill, so are basic computer skills. But if programming isn't your thing, then learning it isn't going to do you a lot of good in your life.
That maybe true but he still has a point. People who think they can pull off something like Brexit or MAGA, seal their borders, isolate themselves from the outside world and that this will bring a golden flood of high paying jobs for unskilled labour are deluding themselves even if it is an idea that is extremely to sell. Getting a higher level education is essential, building up your national education system is essential to national success in 21st century and is more important that practically anything e
Re: (Score:2)
Somehow the last of those three is treated on this site as absurd.
Why do you say that, when I said the same thing in the comment you're replying to?
Code using what ? (Score:3)
Code using what programming language ?
Swift ?
Whose keywords are english words ? And most of the documentation is in english ?
The french should sue Apple for not releasing the programming language "Rapide" - where all the keywords are in french. And it understands the following:
laisser a=quatre-vingt-dix-huit
Not everyone (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
thats why every one needs to code so he can find a decent coder in all the multitude to fix the pile-o-iOS
Colleges (Score:1)
A former uncle-in-law of mine said when he went to college (back in the late 60s/early 70s) taking programing classes counted towards the foreign language requirement. Fast forward to when I was in college (90s), same college, yet they did *not* count as a foreign language class. And I really really wished they had. Programing languages are easy for me because they (well most) are built on logic, real languages are not (and they change overtime and other languages influence them as well, so the rules are
That's nice, but... (Score:2)
This seems like Cook is looking to turn the States into a land of cheap prog
Re: (Score:2)
This seems like Cook is looking to turn the States into a land of cheap programming labor, like those lands that corporate America enjoy today.
Code and fast pizza delivery. They're the only thing that the US can do better than anybody else any more.
100% of people should be software engineers (Score:1)
Programming language...but in what language? (Score:1)
Did he learn to code himself? (Score:2)
Anyone know? Or was he simply reading off some prepared script or a teleprompter?
Re: (Score:2)
Cook can handle pivot tables like nobody's business.
Learn to Import learn to export (Score:2)
And learn to haggle in some language not your own. In my set of engineers scientists lawyers and physicians do you know who has his own jet? The dumb one who took Mandarin and set up a business importing Jeans.
And also it is a real problem in France not to have mastery of the world's second language.
Question to Tim Cook: (Score:1)
If it's so important, what kind of programs have you written? How many? In what language?
Translation (Score:2)
"Everyone needs to learn how to code so I can grow my business and pay my programmers the absolute bare minimum because there are so many programmers and I sense a certain administration closing the noose on the previous methods of reducing wage costs."
Does anyone want to guess how much steam the Apple engine has left now that Tim has been slowly rehashing every idea Steve came up with?
Where's the bathroom? (Score:2)
This is pretty remarkable... I had no idea that humans were able to communication with each other universally using code!
Let's see....
if (!this->stdout)
buffer_overflow()
else
aaaaahhhhhhh()
Everyone understood that, right?
Re: (Score:2)
I think I just dumped core.
More important: learn to debug and fix code (Score:2)
Well, Apple would say that (Score:2)
I'm not telling people not to learn English in some form -- but I think you understand what I am saying is that this is a language that you can [use to] express yourself to 7 billion people in the world,
Considering Google's recent offering [newscientist.com], it would probably be even better if you can express yourself clearly and completely in your own native language.
Re: (Score:2)
As a software engineer, I would love to see more skilled software engineers! Competition is good. Being out-innovated can be very beneficial by pointing out your blind side and making you step up your game.
Coding is ENGLISH (Score:2)
What you think the following words were 'universal'?
If
Then
Until
While
else
It's written left to right, the non-letter characters are also from english.
You want to learn to code? Learn English first.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you need to learn *those* english words. Probably a few subsets as well. That's really about it.
There's a vast difference between understanding the words in programming syntax -- which more often than not are not contextual and have a 1-to-1 transliteration with whatever language you know -- than it is to understand why "10k spoons when all you need is a knife" is not ironic.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you need to learn *those* english words. Probably a few subsets as well. That's really about it.
This. And technically, you don't even need to know what they mean as English words. You can treat them as tokens.
Re: (Score:2)
and only just enough english to read and understand all the language and library documentation, which is all in english.
So basically, you should learn english, because the common programming languages are documented in english.
It does not get much more stupid than this (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, it does not. The level most people can learn to code on (with significant effort) is maybe comparable to being able to order a beer or to say "thank you" in a foreign language. Coding is an experts-only game and it will remain that. You would not seriously advise people to "learn to do mathematical proofs", would you? Coding on any level where it is worthwhile doing is on that level and often even harder, since you need to understand the machine you are coding for.
Of course, Cook will likely know that very well and just wants to assure a steady supply of cheap, low-quality coders. The stupidity here is with those that believe such statements.
Re: (Score:3)
Coding is an experts-only game and it will remain that.
Well, I wouldn't put it exactly like that, but I have noticed something in common with all of the truly excellent software engineers I've worked with:
all of them loved programming from a very early age, and taught themselves how to do it. All of them were producing working programs in grade school, well before any formal programming classes were available.
What distinguishes a real expert (in any field, I think) is not intelligence, formal training, or job experience. It's interest. If you love doing somethi
Re: (Score:2)
Well, this is type of interest is certainly required. It is _the_ distinguishing factor. In order to become really good, however, that intelligence, formal training and experience, and some special type of talent apart from intelligence, is required as well. Of course, intelligence, formal training and experience are not worth much without that type of interest. That is why the best software engineers will often have those academic credentials, but you also find many not very good software engineers that ba
Old News, Tim... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Equating learning a programming language with learning a human language is nonsensical, in my opinion. Despite the fact that the word "language" is used for both of those things, the two things are very, very different. They use different mental skills and address very different problems.
Dreamed of X86 Assembler speaking aliens (Score:2)
Dreamed of X86 Assembler speaking aliens. Though once they had defined their data section, I knew everything they could possibly say to me.
I'd rather be a doctor than a coder (Score:1)
Wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
>"Apple CEO Tim Cook says it is more important to learn how to code than it is to learn English as a second language."
And that just shows how ignorant he really is. Knowing English is far, far, more important than learning coding. It is useful in just about every single field out there and give you the ability to communicate to nearly anyone on Earth, certainly any place that has a strong economy and/or strong educational system. But most importantly, communication language is something best learned when very young. The brain designed to be wide open and ready for communication language ability. Computer coding is something the brain is NOT really ready for when very young- that comes later with logic, reasoning, math, etc. And keep in mind that while all humans can easily learn English [when young], that is NOT true for coding- there is a large portion, perhaps a majority, of people who will never really learn or master coding at ANY age.
Knowing both (English and Coding) is great. But if you have to choose one, make it English and teach it young. If you can do both, teach coding later, after English.
Re: (Score:2)
To add some European context, a few months ago I drove 3 hours in the car. In those 3 hours I passed through 4 areas with 4 different native languages (Dutch, French, German, Luxembourgish) broken up into 8 different dialects. None of this included English as a primary, yet that is the only language I could rely on to use at every step of my trip.
If I had anything to say in response to Apple's CEO using code I'd write it in Brainfuck since that seems to be the only thing that would make sense to him.
Teach computers to code first. (Score:2)
After all, a complicated
Let me translate (Score:2, Insightful)
"If everyone learns to code, then we can pay programmers less. Thank you!"
Actually (Score:2)
Does Tim Cook even code? (Score:3)
Seriously
... I've never heard a reference to any software he developed before?
Bill Gates, by contrast, actually DID write some code, including part of the BASIC operating system that was used in some of the old Radio Shack TRS-80 computers.
It seems to me like if you haven't learned to code yourself, it's pretty hypocritical to declare that all students need to learn it now.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems to me like if you haven't learned to code yourself, it's pretty hypocritical to declare that all students need to learn it now.
Well, no, I don't think Tim Cook ever wrote any code. His claim to fame was the business guy that went to Asia and secured the supply chain to make sure that not only could Apple build as many iPhones as they wanted, but also tied up all stock of component parts so that nobody else could build a competitor phone with the same or better parts. Here he is, as a business man, telling the French that between learning English or learning a skill, particularly one that the US is currently known for, they'd be bet
Coding not about language but logic and creativity (Score:2)
Comparing coding to language is an exercise in shortsightedness.
Programming language != natural language! (Score:2)
This idea that learning to code is analogous to learning a natural language is a stupid one, usually promulgated by red-state xenophobes who really just want to cut funding for foreign language instruction, and send everyone to YouTube for a free Intro to Java tutorial and pretend it's just as good.
Seriously. It's bullshit. Just stop. Please.
And how I am supposed to code in French? (Score:2)
Here : https://developer.apple.com/do... [apple.com]
I see a button for Chinese, Japanese, Korean. The rest is in English. There is nothing in French.
So how am I supposed to know what your system does if I can't read English Mr. Cook? Maybe I should learn Chinese?
Languages other than English are always second class in computing. You can't code effectively without at least some basic English skills. Though if the point is to teach code as a support for logical reasoning, then why not, but in that case, it is much closer
languages by total number of speakers (Score:2)
Mandarin Chinese 1.09 billion speakers
...
English 983 million speakers
French 229 million speakers
If you know Chinese or English, you can determine the requirements of nearly a billion people for any code you write. If you know English, 611 million of those people could be outside the US and England.
If you know Mandarin Chinese, only about 100 million speakers would be outside of "greater China" (PRC/HK/ROC/other Asian Ethnic Chinese)
Now it is true that 115 million African people spread across 31 Francophon
Learn code before English (Score:2)
Says the native english speaker who can't code.
Well done Mr Cook!
he says in English (Score:2)